Security Screening Global Market to Reach $13.58 Billion by 2026 at a CAGR of 9.49%

·4 min read

DUBLIN, Oct. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Security Screening Global Market Report 2022" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo


The global secuitry screening market is expected to grow from $8.71 billion in 2021 to $9.45 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.57%. The secuitry screening market is expected to reach $13.58 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.49%.

North America was the largest region in the security screening market in 2021. The regions covered in the security screening market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

The increasing terrorism is expected to propel the growth of the security screening market. Terrorist uses illegal force and violence to achieve a political, economic, religious, or social purpose through fear, compulsion, or intimidation. With these growing unlawful immigration and terrorist acts worldwide, the demand for security screening systems has risen.

According to the Global Terrorism Index, there were 5,226 terrorist acts worldwide in March 2022, up from 4,458 in 2020, which is an increase of 17%. Few nations, including Afghanistan, Iraq, and Somalia, are more significantly impacted by terrorism. Therefore, increasing terrorism will drive the security screening market.

Technological advancements have emerged as the key trend in the security screening market. Major companies operating in the security screening market are focused on providing technologically advanced solutions to strengthen their market position. These companies are implementing next-generation security screening technologies into their product and services, such as CT scanners, under-vehicle inspection technologies (UVIS), automated screening lanes, facial recognition, millimeter-wave technology, and others to safeguard and prevent prohibited items and other threats to security. For instance, in November 2021, Smith detection, a threat detection and security screening company, collaborates with Microsoft and Heathrow to build an artificial intelligence technology to detect wildlife trafficking. In the initial testing phase, this technique will be used with their existing screening and security infrastructure to combat illegal wildlife trafficking with AI-powered technology.

In May 2020, Leidos, a US-based engineering company, acquired L3Harris Technologies' ("L3Harris") Security Detection and Automation businesses for approximately $1 billion in cash. With this acquisition, Leidos will continue to broaden the scope and scale of its operations in securing ports and borders, enhancing passenger circulation in future airports, and reinforcing infrastructure for national security and public venues. L3Harris Technologies is a US-based defense and space manufacturing company.

Markets Covered:

1) By Type: X-Ray System; Metal Detectors; Explosive Detectors; Biometric System; Others
2) By Application: Mail And Parcel; Baggage Scanning; Cargo And Vehicle Inspection; Explosives And Narcotics
3) By End-User: Government Buildings; Airports; Educational Institutes; Public Places; Others

Companies Mentioned

  • Smiths Group plc

  • L-3 Communication Holding Inc.

  • OSI Systems

  • Magal Security Systems Ltd.

  • Argus Global Pty Ltd.

