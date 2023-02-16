Security Supply Chain ISO 28000 Audit Program - Gold Edition: Crucial for Companies Reliant on Just-in-Time Delivery
DUBLIN, Feb. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Security Supply Chain ISO 28000 Audit Program - Gold Edition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Security Supply Chain ISO 28000 Audit Program is provided in Excel and PDF formats. The program is 23 pages in length with 369 individual audit points. It is IS0 28000, ISO 27000, Sarbanes Oxley, PCI-DSS, and HIPAA compliant. It meets Massachusetts, New York, California, UK, and EU mandated security requirements.
The Security Supply Chain ISO 28000 Audit Program Gold Edition includes all the items in the premium version plus 25 full security management job descriptions which define specific roles and responsibilities and 28 electronic forms.
With this edition, you get everything in the Standard edition plus the job description for:
Chief Security Officer (CSO)
Chief Compliance Officer (CCO)
Chief Digital Officer
Chief Mobility Officer
VP Strategy - Architecture
Data Protection Officer (DPO)
Director e-Commerce
Database Administrator
Data Security Administrator
Manager Compliance
Manager Data Security
Manager Facilities and Equipment
Manager Network - Computing Services
Manager Network Services
Manager Security and Workstations
Manager Training - Documentation
Manager Voice and Data Communication
Manager Wireless Systems
Identity Management Protection Analyst
Information Security Analyst
Network Security Analyst
System Administrator - Linux
System Administrator - Unix
System Administrator - Windows
Wi-Fi Administrator
In addition you get 28 electronic forms
Forms that can be Emailed, completed via a computer or tablet, and stored electronically including:
Application & File Server Inventory
Blog Policy Compliance Agreement
BYOD Access and Use Agreement
Company Asset Employee Control Log
Email - Employee Acknowledgement
Employee Termination Checklist
Internet Access Request
Internet & Electronic Communication Employee Acknowledgement
Internet Access Request
Internet Use Approval
Mobile Device Access and Agreement
Mobile Device Security and Compliance Checklist
New Employee Security Acknowledgement and Release
Outsourcing and Cloud Security Compliance Agreement
Outsourcing Security Compliance Agreement
Preliminary Security Audit Checklist
Privacy Compliance Policy Acceptance Agreement
Security Access Application
Security Audit Report
Security Violation
Sensitive Information Policy Compliance Agreement
Social Network Compliance Agreement
Telecommuting Work Agreement
Text Messaging Sensitive Information Agreement
Threat and Vulnerability Assessment
Work From Home Work Agreement
ISO 28000:2007 is necessary for the support of an organization implementing and managing a Supply Chain Security Management System (SCSMS)
ISO 28000 - Supply Chain Security - With companies that have a high reliance on just-in-time delivery, aging infrastructure and increased natural and human-made threats. As a result Supply Chain Security has become a very important item for them, especially when viewed in relation with Business Continuity Management, Risk Management and Security Management.
ISO 28000 Definition
"This International Standard (ISO 28000) specifies the requirements for a security management system, including those aspects critical to the security assurance of the supply chain. Security management is linked to many other aspects of business management. Aspects include all activities controlled or influenced by organizations that impact on supply chain security. These other aspects should be considered directly, where and when they have an impact on security management, including transporting goods along the supply chain".
Security Supply Chain Audit Program is easy to use and generates graphics that can be used in management and compliance review presentations.
ISO 28000 was developed by the ISO Technical Committee TC8 "Ships and Maritime Technology". It is based on the ISO format adopted by ISO 14001:2004 because of its risk-based approach to management standards. The ISO 28000 series of standards consists of:
ISO 28000:2007 - The Security Management Standard (SMS) requirements standard, a specification for an SMS against which organizations can certify compliance.
ISO 28001:2007 - Provides requirements and guidance for organizations in international supply chains.
Assists in meeting the applicable authorized economic operator (AEO) criteria outlined in the World Customs Organization Framework of Standards and conforming to national supply chain security programs.
ISO 28002:2011 - Development of resilience in the supply chain - Requirements with guidance for use.
ISO 28003:2007 - Requirements for bodies providing audit and certification of supply chain security management systems
ISO 28004:2007 - provides generic advice on the application of ISO 28000:2007.
ISO/AWI 28005 - ( Under development) Electronic port clearance (EPC) -- Part 1: Message structures.
ISO/AWI 28005 - Electronic port clearance (EPC) -- Part 2: Core data elements
Key Topics Covered:
28000 Security Supply Chain Audit Program
Security Risk Assessment and Planning
Risk Assessment
Supply Chain Security Management Objectives
Internal Security Organization
Implementation and Operation of Supply Chain Security
Organizational Supply Chain Security Management Objectives
Responsibility for the Supply Chain
Information Classification System
Human Resource Security Management Objectives
Security Prior to Employment
Security During Employment
Security at Termination
Physical and Environmental Supply Chain Security Management Objectives
Secure Areas
Enterprise Equipment
Remote Devices
Communication and Operations Management Objectives
Procedures and Responsibilities
Third Party Service Delivery
System Planning Activities
Malicious and Mobile Code
Back-up Procedures
Computer Networks
Media
Exchange of Information
Blockchain Interfaces
Information Processing Facilities
Information Access Control Management Objectives
Access to Information
User Access Rights
Access Practices
Access to Network Services
Access to Operating Systems
Access to Applications
Mobile and Remote Users
Systems Development and Maintenance Objectives
Information System Application Security
Application Processing Information
Cryptographic Controls
System Files
Development and Support Processes
Information Security Incident Management Objectives
Security Events and Weaknesses
Managing Security Incidents and Improvements
Disaster Recovery and Business Continuity Objectives
Disaster Recovery Plan/Business Continuity
Compliance Management Objectives
Mandated Security Requirements
Security Compliance Reviews
28000 Summary Audit Analysis Graphics
28000 Security Audit Summary Graphic
28000 Supply Chain Security Audit % Analysis Graphic
28000 Supply Chain Security Audit Raw Score
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/pojyu1-supply?w=5
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/security-supply-chain-iso-28000-audit-program---gold-edition-crucial-for-companies-reliant-on-just-in-time-delivery-301749012.html
SOURCE Research and Markets