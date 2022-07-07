U.S. markets closed

Security Token Market Launches First Tokenized Crowdfund on Avalanche Blockchain

Security Token Market
·4 min read
Security Token Market
Security Token Market

The first Web3–enabled crowdfund on the Avalanche Blockchain opens on July 6th; launch event to follow at Miami’s loanDepot Park.

Miami, FL, July 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Security Token Market (“STM”, “Company”, STM.CO), a media studio and data analytics company focused on building financial infrastructure to support the growth and development of the security token industry is excited to announce the first Web3-enabled tokenized crowdfunding campaign.

STM is making history by launching the first Web3-enabled regulation crowdfunding campaign, enabling a global audience to invest in their journey and participate alongside industry insiders and venture capitalists in this investment. Investors can utilize the Avalanche platform to sign smart contracts on the blockchain using their wallet addresses instead of traditional physical signatures, making this transparent and scalable. Investors will additionally have the option to hold tokens in their MetaMask wallet.

A launch event will be held at loanDepot Park Friday, July 15th to celebrate. Security Token Market is inviting members of the #MiamiTech community and crypto world to join in on this exciting opportunity and event!

By establishing itself as a unique presence from the beginning, STM is positioned as a trusted voice in the security token industry. They are a leading global source of data and news on tokenized assets, tracking over 200 tokenized securities from 11 different live marketplaces worldwide and hundreds of primary offerings known as STOs.

Security Token Market aims to supply investors with state-of-the-art tools containing industry reports, research, trading tools and news. In addition to its tech platform, Security Token Market’s media presence is growing considerably utilizing a micro influencer distribution strategy to broadcast high quality industry content to all demographics. Additionally, they maintain a wide variety of industry expertise, including six TV shows produced completely in-house and multiple written media properties.

Security Token Group, the parent company to STM, is a venture studio focused on building financial infrastructure to support the growth and development of the security token industry. “STG” announced last month the closure of the Company’s Series A rounded by Blue Bay Ventures, which included strategic investments from Blizzard Fund (the VC fund of Ava Labs / Avalanche), Exodus, and #miamitech leaders.

Security Token Market has been cited by key media outlets such as The Wall Street Journal, Bloomberg, Cointelegraph and more.

The offering is currently oversubscribed via a “Testing The Waters Pledge Campaign.” Investing opens via Securitize on July 6th for via the link below.

For more information on investing head over to Securitize Markets.

About Security Token Market

Security Token Market (“STM”, stm.co), is the largest repository of security token trading data and news, tracking over 500 primary offerings with a live-trading data feed for over 200 live trading equities, fractional real estate properties and debt.

Security Token Market is also a leading media company in the industry, with multiple professionally produced shows developed in house amassing millions of social media impressions and tens of thousands of views, they are driving mainstream adoption for blockchain technologies in capital markets.

They additionally sell alternative asset data through a complex database to allow for funds and institutions to compare the arbitrage pricing between 24/7 trading tokenized stocks in comparison to the public market variants, while also providing context on the greater market of tokenized investment products.

About Avalanche

Avalanche is the fastest smart contracts platform in the blockchain industry, as measured by time-to-finality. Avalanche is blazingly fast, low cost, and eco-friendly. Any smart contract-enabled application can outperform its competition by deploying on Avalanche. Don’t believe it? Try an app on Avalanche today.

About Securitize

Securitize is a digital asset securities firm with a mission to provide shareholders access to invest in and trade alternative investments, and for companies to raise capital, manage shareholders, and offer shareholders potential liquidity. Securitize has pioneered a fully digital, all-in-one platform for issuing, managing and trading digital asset securities, consistent with the existing U.S. regulatory framework, with a community of over 1.2 million investors and 3,000 businesses connected. Securitize is comprised of Securitize, Inc. and its subsidiaries Securitize LLC and Pacific Stock Transfer (both SEC-registered transfer agents), Securitize Capital, LLC, Securitize Markets, LLC (an SEC-registered broker-dealer, member of FINRA and SIPC, and operator of the company’s alternative trading system). Learn more at http://www.securitize.io.

STM.co

Securitize.io

RSVP Here


CONTACT: Megan Nyvold, megan (at) stomarket.com SOURCE Security Token Market Kaitlin Starcher Communications Manager at Ava Labs Email: kaitlin.starcher (at) avalabs.org


