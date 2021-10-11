U.S. markets close in 35 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,375.73
    -15.61 (-0.36%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,582.61
    -163.64 (-0.47%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,554.52
    -25.01 (-0.17%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,236.37
    +3.28 (+0.15%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.52
    +1.17 (+1.47%)
     

  • Gold

    1,755.80
    -1.60 (-0.09%)
     

  • Silver

    22.64
    -0.07 (-0.31%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1561
    -0.0007 (-0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6140
    +0.0090 (+0.56%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3607
    -0.0012 (-0.09%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.3390
    +1.1240 (+1.00%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    57,657.98
    +2,410.30 (+4.36%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,356.95
    +15.10 (+1.13%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,146.85
    +51.30 (+0.72%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,498.20
    +449.26 (+1.60%)
     

Security and Vulnerability Management Market by Component, Target, Deployment Mode, Organization Size, Vertical and Region - Global Forecast to 2026

·11 min read

DUBLIN, Oct. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Security and Vulnerability Management Market by Component (Software and Services), Target, Deployment Mode (Cloud and On-premises), Organization Size (SMEs and Large Enterprises), Vertical, and Region - Global Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research_and_Markets_Logo
Research_and_Markets_Logo

The global security and vulnerability management market size is projected to grow from USD 13.8 billion in 2021 to USD 18.7 billion by 2026, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.3% during the forecast period.

By component, the services segment to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period

The services segment includes various services that are required to deploy, execute, and maintain the security and vulnerability management in an organization. The security and vulnerability management market based on services includes professional services and managed services. The services in the security and vulnerability management market become critical as they provide support for the proper functioning of software solutions. Various vendors in the market are focusing on delivering specialized services to help organizations with the smooth running of business processes. Professional services comprise training and consulting, and deployment and integration. On the other hand, managed services include support, maintenance, and infrastructure management. The demand for services in the security and vulnerability management market is expected to be growing in the coming years to support business objectives. The increasing need for planning, designing, and consulting of security and vulnerability management solutions to fuel the demand for professional services.

By deployment mode, the cloud segment to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period

In cloud deployment type, instead of implementing the software solution on the local server, businesses subscribe to the security and vulnerability management solutions hosted on a third-party, remotely located server. Cloud has become a new paradigm for deploying security and vulnerability management solutions. The deployment of cloud-based security and vulnerability management solutions is done through the internet, where software, infrastructure, platforms, devices, and other resources are provided as services on a pay-per-use basis by consumers. The cloud-based deployment mode is gaining momentum due to the low-cost installation of cloud services, widespread availability of cloud services such as SaaS and IaaS models, and need for effective security controls in cloud.

Asia Pacific to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period

Asia Pacific (APAC) has witnessed an advanced and dynamic adoption of new technologies and is expected to record the highest CAGR in the global security and vulnerability management market during the forecast period. The security and vulnerability management market in APAC is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

APAC countries are increasingly investing in security and vulnerability management projects. The region comprises emerging economies, such as South Korea, Australia, and rest of APAC. With the proliferation of advanced technologies in the APAC region, security and fraud concerns have risen. APAC is expected to invest more in security due to the increasing threat of spear phishing, malware, ransomware, and BEC attacks. Enterprises in the APAC region are embracing security and vulnerability management technologies.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights
4.1 Attractive Market Opportunities in the Security and Vulnerability Management Market
4.2 Market, by Component
4.3 Market, by Organization Size
4.4 Market, Market Share of the Top Three Verticals and Regions
4.5 Market Investment Scenario

5 Market Overview and Industry Trends
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.1.1 Increase in Vulnerabilities Across the Globe
5.2.1.2 Growth in the Deployment of Third-Party Applications
5.2.1.3 High Monetary Losses and Loss of Critical Data Due to the Absence of Vulnerability Management Solutions
5.2.1.4 Stringent Regulatory Standards and Data Privacy Compliances
5.2.2 Restraints
5.2.2.1 Security Breaches Due to Internal Vulnerabilities
5.2.3 Opportunities
5.2.3.1 Widespread Adoption of the Industrial Revolution
5.2.3.2 Integration of Advanced Technologies with Vulnerability Management Solutions for Real-Time Risk-Based Security Vulnerability Prioritization and Remediation
5.2.3.3 Integration of Vulnerability Management and Patch Management Solutions
5.2.4 Challenges
5.2.4.1 High Initial Installation, Maintenance, and Deployment Cost
5.2.4.2 Lack of Appropriate Parameters to Prioritize Risks
5.2.4.3 Regularizing Organizations' Vulnerability Management Program
5.3 Impact of COVID-19 on Market Dynamics
5.3.1 Drivers and Opportunities
5.3.2 Restraints and Challenges
5.3.3 Cumulative Growth Analysis
5.4 Ecosystem
5.5 Supply Chain Analysis
5.5.1 Component/Hardware Suppliers
5.5.2 Technology Providers
5.5.3 Security Solution and Service Providers
5.5.4 System Integrators
5.5.5 Sales and Distribution Channels
5.5.6 End-users
5.6 Patent Analysis
5.7 Pricing Analysis
5.8 Technology Analysis
5.8.1 Security and Vulnerability Management and Ai/Ml
5.8.2 Security and Vulnerability Management and Cloud
5.8.3 Security and Vulnerability Management and Internet of Things
5.9 Use Cases
5.9.1 Use Case: Scenario 1
5.9.2 Use Case: Scenario 2
5.9.3 Use Case: Scenario 3
5.10 Trends and Disruptions Impacting Customers
5.11 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5.11.1 Threat from New Entrants
5.11.2 Threat from Substitutes
5.11.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
5.11.4 Bargaining Power of Buyers
5.11.5 Degree of Competition
5.12 Regulatory Compliances
5.12.1 General Data Protection Regulation
5.12.2 Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act
5.12.3 Health Information Technology for Economic and Clinical Health
5.12.4 Governance, Risk and Compliance
5.12.5 Federal Information Security Management Act
5.12.6 Sarbanes-Oxley Act
5.12.7 Gramm-Leach-Bliley Act
5.12.8 Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard
5.12.9 Federal Information Processing Standards
5.12.10 International Organization for Standardization 27001

6 Security and Vulnerability Management Market, by Component
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Market Estimates and Forecasts, by Component, 2016-2025
6.3 Software
6.3.1 Software: Market Drivers
6.3.2 Software: COVID-19 Impact
6.4 Services
6.4.1 Services: Market Drivers
6.4.2 Services: COVID-19 Impact

7 Security and Vulnerability Management Market, by Target
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Market Estimates and Forecasts, by Target
7.3 Content Management System Vulnerabilities
7.3.1 Content Management System Vulnerabilities: Market Drivers
7.3.2 Content Management System Vulnerabilities: COVID-19 Impact
7.4 IoT Vulnerabilities
7.4.1 IoT Vulnerabilities: Market Drivers
7.4.2 IoT Vulnerabilities: COVID-19 Impact
7.5 Application Programming Interface Vulnerabilities
7.5.1 Application Programming Interface Vulnerabilities: Market Drivers
7.5.2 Application Programming Interface Vulnerabilities: COVID-19 Impact
7.6 Other Target Vulnerabilities

8 Security and Vulnerability Management Market, by Deployment Mode
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Market Estimates and Forecasts, by Deployment Mode
8.3 On-Premises
8.3.1 On-Premises: Market Drivers
8.3.2 On-Premises: COVID-19 Impact
8.4 Cloud
8.4.1 Cloud: Market Drivers
8.4.2 Cloud: COVID-19 Impact

9 Security and Vulnerability Management Market, by Organization Size
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Market Estimates and Forecasts, by Organization Size
9.3 Large Enterprises
9.3.1 Large Enterprises: Market Drivers
9.3.2 Large Enterprises: COVID-19 Impact
9.4 Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises
9.4.1 Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises: Market Drivers
9.4.2 Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises: COVID-19 Impact

10 Security and Vulnerability Management Market, by Vertical
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Market Estimates and Forecasts, by Vertical
10.3 Information Technology and Information Technology-Enabled Services
10.3.1 Information Technology and Information Technology-Enabled Services: Market Drivers
10.3.2 Information Technology and Information Technology-Enabled Services: COVID-19 Impact
10.4 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (Bfsi)
10.4.1 Banking, Financial Services and Insurance: Market Drivers
10.4.2 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance: COVID-19 Impact
10.5 Healthcare
10.5.1 Healthcare: Market Drivers
10.5.2 Healthcare: COVID-19 Impact
10.6 Retail
10.6.1 Retail: Market Drivers
10.6.2 Retail: COVID-19 Impact
10.7 Manufacturing
10.7.1 Manufacturing: Market Drivers
10.7.2 Manufacturing: COVID-19 Impact
10.8 Energy and Utility
10.8.1 Energy and Utility: Market Drivers
10.8.2 Energy and Utility: COVID-19 Impact
10.9 Other Verticals

11 Security and Vulnerability Management Market, by Region

12 Competitive Landscape
12.1 Overview
12.2 Market Structure
12.3 Historical Revenue Analysis
12.4 Market Evaluation Framework
12.5 Revenue Analysis of Leading Players
12.6 Ranking of Key Players
12.7 Company Evaluation Quadrant
12.7.1 Company Evaluation Quadrant Definitions and Methodology
12.8 Competitive Leadership Mapping
12.8.1 Stars
12.8.2 Emerging Leaders
12.8.3 Pervasive Players
12.8.4 Participants
12.9 Competitive Benchmarking
12.9.1 Company Footprint
12.10 Startup/Sme Evaluation Quadrant
12.10.1 Progressive Companies
12.10.2 Responsive Companies
12.10.3 Dynamic Companies
12.10.4 Starting Blocks
12.11 Competitive Scenario
12.11.1 Recent Developments

13 Company Profiles
13.1 Introduction
13.2 Major Players
13.2.1 IBM
13.2.1.1 Business Overview
13.2.1.2 Solutions and Services Offered
13.2.1.3 Recent Developments
13.2.1.4 COVID-19-Related Developments
13.2.1.5 Analyst's View
13.2.1.5.1 Key Strengths/Right to Win
13.2.1.5.2 Strategic Choices Made
13.2.1.5.3 Weaknesses and Competitive Threats
13.2.2 At&T
13.2.2.1 Business Overview
13.2.2.2 Solutions
13.2.2.3 Recent Developments
13.2.2.4 COVID-19-Related Developments
13.2.2.5 Analyst's View
13.2.2.5.1 Key Strengths/Right to Win
13.2.2.5.2 Strategic Choices Made
13.2.2.5.3 Weaknesses and Competitive Threats
13.2.3 Qualys
13.2.3.1 Business Overview
13.2.3.2 Solutions Offered
13.2.3.3 Recent Developments
13.2.3.4 COVID-19-Related Developments
13.2.3.5 Analyst's View
13.2.3.5.1 Key Strengths/Right to Win
13.2.3.5.2 Strategic Choices
13.2.3.5.3 Weaknesses and Competitive Threats
13.2.4 Rapid7
13.2.4.1 Business Overview
13.2.4.2 Solutions and Services Offered
13.2.4.3 Recent Developments
13.2.4.4 COVID-19-Related Developments
13.2.4.5 Analyst's View
13.2.4.5.1 Key Strengths/Right to Win
13.2.4.5.2 Strategic Choices Made
13.2.4.5.3 Weaknesses and Competitive Threats
13.2.5 Tenable
13.2.5.1 Business Overview
13.2.5.2 Solutions Offered
13.2.5.3 Recent Developments
13.2.5.4 Analyst's View
13.2.5.4.1 Key Strengths/Right to Win
13.2.5.4.2 Strategic Choices Made
13.2.5.4.3 Weaknesses and Competitive Threats
13.2.5.5 COVID-19-Related Developments
13.2.6 Rsa Security
13.2.6.1 Business Overview
13.2.6.2 Solutions Offered
13.2.6.3 Recent Developments
13.2.6.4 COVID-19-Related Development
13.2.7 Mcafee
13.2.7.1 Business Overview
13.2.7.2 Solutions and Services Offered
13.2.7.3 Recent Developments
13.2.7.4 COVID-19-Related Developments
13.2.8 Foreseeti
13.2.8.1 Business Overview
13.2.8.2 Solutions and Services Offered
13.2.8.3 Recent Developments
13.2.9 F-Secure
13.2.9.1 Business Overview
13.2.9.2 Solutions Offered
13.2.9.3 Recent Developments
13.2.10 Skybox Security
13.2.10.1 Business Overview
13.2.10.2 Solutions Offered
13.2.10.3 Recent Developments
13.2.11 Secpod
13.2.11.1 Business Overview
13.2.11.2 Solutions Offered
13.2.11.3 Recent Developments
13.2.11.4 COVID-19-Related Developments
13.3 Other Players
13.3.1 Tripwire
13.3.2 Kenna Security
13.3.3 Check Point
13.3.4 Expanse
13.3.5 Digital Defense
13.3.6 Positive Technologies
13.3.7 Outpost24
13.3.8 Acunetix
13.3.9 Brinqa
13.3.10 Nopsec
13.3.11 Riskiq
13.3.12 Risksense
13.4 Start-Up Profiles
13.4.1 Claroty
13.4.2 Holm Security
13.4.3 Balbix
13.4.4 Intruder
13.4.5 Breachlock
13.4.6 Nucleus Security

14 Adjacent Markets

15 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ys98ta

Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/security-and-vulnerability-management-market-by-component-target-deployment-mode-organization-size-vertical-and-region---global-forecast-to-2026-301397173.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Recommended Stories

  • Why GameStop Is Jumping Higher Today

    Shares of GameStop (NYSE: GME) are running 6.6% higher in morning trading Monday on no news particular to the video game retailer, though its stock remains one of the most mentioned tickers in internet stock chat rooms. GameStop was, of course, one of the original so-called meme stocks that elevated the stock's market value earlier this year, and though it has pulled back from those early highs, small retail investors remain committed to its turnaround. Chairman Ryan Cohen has a vision of GameStop turning into an e-commerce giant for the video game industry.

  • Hedge Funds Prefer These 10 Stocks Over Square (SQ)

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks that hedge funds prefer over Square. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Hedge Funds Prefer These 5 Stocks Over Square. Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ), the California-based payments firm, recently announced that it had signed a deal with social media platform […]

  • 11 Best 5G Stocks To Buy According To Hedge Funds

    In this article, we discuss the 11 best 5G stocks to buy according to hedge funds. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best 5G Stocks To Buy According To Hedge Funds. The rapid digitization of the world in the past year and a half, influenced […]

  • 3 Top Stocks to Buy Without Hesitation If There's an October Stock Market Crash

    Savvy investors often have a "ready-to-buy" list if the market crashes. Danny Vena (The Trade Desk): Advertising is in the midst of a once-in-a-generation paradigm shift. The company's cutting edge platform isn't bound by traditional constraints and has the ability to assess 12 million ad impressions and quadrillions of permutations every second.

  • SoFi stock rises as Southwest Airlines and Deere & Co. shares slump

    Yahoo Finance’s Emily McCormick reports on the day's trending tickers.

  • 3 Top Warren Buffet Stocks to Buy in October

    Warren Buffett is considered by many to be the most successful investor in history. Today, a single share of Berkshire Hathaway's class A stock goes for roughly $427,000 -- up more than 2,247,000% since Buffett took over as the company's CEO in 1965. With that incredible performance in mind, a panel of Motley Fool contributors has identified three stocks in Berkshire portfolio that look primed to deliver wins.

  • 3 Top Growth Stocks I'd Buy Right Now Without Hesitation

    Not every stock is capable of shrugging off a sweeping headwind that works against the broad market, but a few growth names are.

  • Why Is Everyone Talking About Alibaba Stock?

    Retail investors on Reddit are warming up to the Chinese tech giant again. Does that make it worth considering?

  • 3 Explosive Growth Stocks for the Next 10 Years and Beyond

    In other words, think of growth stocks that could potentially be unstoppable if they can make the most of the opportunities ahead. Here are three such growth stocks with explosive potential in the next decade and beyond, each riding an indisputable megatrend. You'd be hard-pressed to find a renewable-energy stock on a list of growth stocks, but Brookfield Renewable (NYSE: BEP)(NYSE: BEPC) has pretty much all the characteristics that a stock with exponential growth potential should have: scale, a huge addressable market, and an underlying secular trend that's changing the world.

  • Inflation is here. It's ugly. It stings. But it could make you money: Morning Brief

    Top news and what to watch in the markets on Monday, October 11. 2021.

  • 3 EV Battery Stocks Gearing up for Gains; Analysts Say ‘Buy’

    We’re living now at the start of a great economic transition, from the fossil fuel economy to the ‘green’ economy. We’re seeing political moves to boost clean energy sources over fossil fuels, as well as to promote cleaner tech, especially vehicles. One immediate result is a wide array of companies, new and old, getting into the electric vehicle (EV) business and its auxiliaries, opening up new opportunities for investors. One particularly strong field for such opportunities: supporting infrastr

  • JPMorgan's Dimon blasts bitcoin as 'worthless', due for regulation

    Jamie Dimon, JPMorgan Chase & Co chief executive, said on Monday at a conference that cryptocurrencies will be regulated by governments and that he personally thinks bitcoin is "worthless." Dimon, head of the largest U.S. bank, has been a vocal critic of the digital currency, once calling it a fraud and then later saying he regretted the statement. This summer, JPMorgan gave wealth management clients access to cryptocurrency funds, meaning the bank's financial advisers can accept buy and sell orders from clients for five cryptocurrency products.

  • Billionaire Louis Bacon’s 10 Tech Stock Picks

    In this article, we discuss the billionaire Louis Bacon’s 10 tech stock picks. You can skip our detailed analysis of the billionaire’s hedge fund and go directly to the Billionaire Louis Bacon’s 5 Tech Stock Picks. Louis Moore Bacon is an American investor, philanthropist, and hedge fund manager of Moore Capital Management. The investment management […]

  • The Best AI Stocks to Buy for 2021 and Beyond

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best AI stocks to buy for 2021 and beyond. You can skip our detailed analysis of the AI industry, and go directly to see the 5 Best AI Stocks to Buy for 2021 and Beyond. The demand for artificial intelligence (AI) products and services has increased manifold over […]

  • 2 Dow Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist and 1 to Avoid in the Fourth Quarter

    The world's most iconic stock index is harboring two amazing values, as well as one widely owned stock that's best avoided.

  • Goldman Cools on Conoco But Likes 8 Other Oil Stocks

    Demand isn’t going away soon. Goldman's Neil Mehta says investors should consider companies that have long-term sources of oil and gas.

  • Why SunPower Stock Jumped 12.9% Today

    The broad news in the market is that energy stocks are up sharply today. Oil is up 2.4% as I'm writing, in part because Merck is seeking authorization for a COVID-19 treatment, which could help fuel an economic recovery. In general, higher energy usage and fossil fuel prices should help solar energy stocks, and that's helping the industry today.

  • Comcast and Charter stocks could be in for ‘a difficult time,’ analyst warns

    A Raymond James analyst downgraded Comcast and Charter, warning of increased competition and the potential for regulatory headwinds in the cable industry.

  • These 2 Cannabis Stocks Could Double (Or More), Says Analyst

    The past few years have seen a tremendous boost in the US cannabis industry, as 36 states have legalized the substance for medical or recreational use, or both, and several others have decriminalized it. At the Federal level, cannabis remains an illegal narcotic – but Federal law also prohibits prosecution of users who are in compliance with local state laws. The industry is facing a number of headwinds, however, with the most serious being political in nature. Like so many headwinds these days,

  • Big banks kick off earnings season this week — here’s what to watch

    Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi preview the big earnings week ahead.&nbsp;