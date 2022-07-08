U.S. markets close in 2 hours 24 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,892.85
    -9.77 (-0.25%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,324.54
    -60.01 (-0.19%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,590.07
    -31.28 (-0.27%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,758.72
    -10.88 (-0.61%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    104.86
    +2.13 (+2.07%)
     

  • Gold

    1,742.10
    +2.40 (+0.14%)
     

  • Silver

    19.25
    +0.06 (+0.30%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0169
    +0.0002 (+0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.0930
    +0.0850 (+2.83%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2019
    -0.0004 (-0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.1410
    +0.1320 (+0.10%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,764.98
    +889.54 (+4.26%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    468.84
    -8.83 (-1.85%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,196.24
    +7.16 (+0.10%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,517.19
    +26.66 (+0.10%)
     

Security warning after sale of stolen Chinese data

·4 min read
Xi Jinping
Xi Jinping

President Xi Jinping has urged public bodies to "defend information security" after a hacker offered to sell stolen data of one billion Chinese citizens.

In an advert on a criminal forum, later removed, the user said the data was stolen from Shanghai National Police.

The hacker claims the information includes names, addresses, National ID numbers and mobile phone numbers.

Cyber-security experts have verified that at least some of a small sample of the data offered is real.

The 23 terabytes of data is thought to be the largest ever sale of data on record and was being offered for $200,000 (£166,000) until the post was removed on Friday.

No Chinese officials have responded to the news and President Xi did not make direct reference to the data sale.

But, according to the South China Morning Post, the president has asked public bodies in China to "defend information security… to protect personal information, privacy and confidential corporate information" to ensure people feel secure when submitting data for public services.

On Friday, the moderators of the website where the sale was listed - by a user called ChinaDan - posted a notice which read: "Dear Chinese users, welcome to our forum. You most likely came here because of the Shanghai police database leak. The data is no longer being sold, and posts related to this topic have been deleted."

The website administrators then added that they have many other similar and high quality Chinese databases for sale, adding: "We are not in China and we are not Chinese, so we do not have to obey Chinese laws."

According to DarkTracer, which monitors cyber criminal activity, another hacker - perhaps inspired by the publicity surrounding ChinaDan's offer - posted an advert on Tuesday for 90 million Chinese citizen records, which the hacker claims to have stolen from Henan National Police (HNGA). None of that data has been verified.

"It remains unclear exactly why the data has been withdrawn," Toby Lewis, global head of threat analysis at Darktrace said.

"The original offer of sale suggests that the hacker was looking to sell the data to several buyers without exclusivity, rather than just one.

"So one theory is that for a high enough price exclusivity could have been bought, and that kind of purchase could possibly have been made by the Chinese state itself."

Post on hacker forums about the data sale
Post on hacker forums about the data sale

Mr Lewis believes the leaked information could have been a major concern for Chinese authorities which reportedly blocked discussions of the sale on Chinese social networks shortly after it was advertised.

Deb Leary, CEO of Forensic Pathways, also believes the data may have been sold to a high bidder, but adds: "It's interesting, and not unexpected, that the hacker forum used the incident as a way to promote themselves as a go-to place for stolen data.

"They don't seem to be worried about angering the Chinese authorities."

Legitimate data

In April a popular hacking website called Raid Forums was seized and shut down in an international police operation led by the FBI.

The site's Portuguese founder, and a British man based in Croydon, were arrested.

Large data sets such as the Chinese cache can be used by hackers to send impersonation emails and other malicious attacks to trick people into handing over cash to criminals.

But now the data has disappeared it may never be possible to verify it.

Another theory is that the data and ChinaDan could have been discovered to be fake by the website administrators.

However Louise Ferrett, Threat Analyst at Searchlight Security, thinks the data could well be genuine.

"There are indications that the data on sale was legitimate. Firstly, the source of the data has been reported by some security teams as human error on the part of a government developer," she said.

"Secondly, multiple sources have confirmed that the sample data that the seller, known as ChinaDan, provided was legitimate.

"This doesn't necessarily mean the entire database was real but these two elements combined do certainly make it more likely," said Mrs Ferrett.

Recommended Stories

  • China reports 478 new COVID cases for July 7 vs 409 day earlier

    China reported 478 new coronavirus cases for July 7, of which 97 were symptomatic and 381 were asymptomatic, the National Health Commission said on Friday. As of Thursday, mainland China had confirmed 226,397 cases with symptoms. China's capital Beijing reported no new local symptomatic cases, compared with four a day earlier, and zero local asymptomatic cases versus zero the previous day, the local government said.

  • Apple reportedly plans to launch an 'extreme sports' Apple Watch with a larger screen and metal casing

    Apple is reportedly planning to launch an "extreme sports" version of the Apple Watch this year, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. The extreme sports Apple Watch is expected to have the company's largest smartwatch display to date, along with a bigger battery and rugged metal casing. The display will measure in at almost two inches diagonally, Gurman says.

  • SC’s Graham meets with Ukraine president, declares Russia is state sponsor of terrorism

    Graham as been vocal about the ongoing war with Russia in Ukraine. In a visit to the country Thursday, he presented Zelensky with a resolution to officially declare Russia a state sponsor of terrorism.

  • Napheesa Collier’s goal remains rejoining Lynx before season’s end

    Before, Napheesa Collier only had to think about herself, her plans, her goals, her schedule, her career. But after? "It changed everything,'' said Collier, the Minnesota Lynx's star forward. "Now there is another human, and she comes first. Everything I do is with her in mind.'' On May 25 Collier and her fiancé, WNBA and NBA skills coach Alex Bazzell, became parents when Collier gave birth to ...

  • Prime Day is four days away and Amazon has early tech deals from Apple, Samsung and LG

    Don't wait for the Prime Day 2022 shopping rush—shop these Amazon tech deals on Apple headphones, Samsung laptops and LG TVs.

  • Poland’s Central Bank Chief Alleges German Pressure to Join Euro

    (Bloomberg) -- Polish central bank Governor Adam Glapinski said Germany is pressuring his country to adopt the euro and vowed to prevent it as long as he’s in charge of monetary policy.Most Read from BloombergEx-Japan Leader Abe Killed in Shooting That Shocks NationWho Shot Shinzo Abe and Why? Everything We Know So FarStocks Push Lower as Jobs Fuel Rate-Hike Bets: Markets WrapNetflix to Stream Johnny Depp’s Return to Film in FranceChina Considers $220 Billion Stimulus With Unprecedented Bond Sal

  • China collects so much information on its citizens that a massive data leak was inevitable, experts say, after a hacker stole the personal data of 1 billion people

    Hackers are always looking for treasure troves of sensitive information, and China is building one of the world’s largest.

  • Nicaragua finally shows off a dissident a year after arrest

    The wife of Nicaraguan political activist Félix Maradiaga told journalists her husband had lost more than 65 pounds during his year in prison and she feared for his health. A day later, the government of President Daniel Ortega hauled the former potential presidential challenger before cameras for a previously unscheduled and unusual hearing to ratify the 13-year prison sentence he had already received earlier this year. The fact that a pro-government news outlet was invited, but not Maradiaga’s family — or attorneys — showed the Sandista-led government is intent on challenging international condemnation of its sweeping crackdown on dissidents.

  • Maned wolf is a strange cross between a fox and a deer, and you’ve never seen anything like it

    Although it looks like someone mixed up the DNA for a deer and a fox, South America’s native maned wolf is neither. In fact, the animal isn’t even a part of the family that it is named after. Instead, the maned wolf is scientifically known as Chrysocyon brachyurus, a name that suggests it rests in … The post Maned wolf is a strange cross between a fox and a deer, and you’ve never seen anything like it appeared first on BGR.

  • Scandal-ridden Boris Johnson quits as UK PM

    STORY: Boris Johnson has resigned as leader of the UK's Conservative Party - triggering a battle for a new British prime minister - after he was abandoned by lawmakers who said he was no longer fit to govern."It is clearly now of the will of the parliamentary Conservative Party that there should be a new leader of that party and therefore a new prime minister, and I've agreed with Sir Graham Brady, the chairman of our backbench MPs, that the process of choosing that new leader should begin now"Following months of scandals, backbench disquiet and policy U-turns, all but a handful of allies remained in their posts in Johnson’s government this week.There had been so many ministerial resignations that the government was facing paralysis.Johnson even lost the support of finance minister Nadhim Zahawi, who he appointed to the post on Tuesday (July 5).Johnson hopes to hold on as prime minister until the Autumn, while the Conservatives elect a new leader, a process which could take about two months.

  • The Nordstrom Rack deals are so good right now — including a Kate Spade bag for only $9 and the prettiest summer dress

    I could spend hours combing through these markdowns.

  • Biden angers Kentucky Democrats over judicial nomination

    The White House told state officials the president planned to nominate a conservative judge to Kentucky's federal bench.

  • When the U.S. needs oil from the Saudis, all is forgiven, it seems | Opinion

    I don’t envy President Biden, who, on board of Air Force One heading toward Tel Aviv, probably will have to tell his aides to remind him whom he would meet upon landing at Ben Gurion Airport on July 13: Outgoing Prime Minister Naftali Bennett? Incoming Prime Minister Yair Lapid? Or, perhaps, former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who is plotting to scuttle this lame-duck government and return to power?

  • Beijing appears to retract vaccine mandate after pushback

    The Chinese capital Beijing appears to have backed off a plan to launch a vaccine mandate for entry into certain public spaces after pushback from residents. While not explicitly saying it had dropped the plan, a city official was quoted in state media late Thursday saying that people could enter venues with a negative virus test result and a temperature check, as has been the norm. An unidentified official in the pandemic control office said residents of the city could enter any sort of public venue with a negative PCR test done in the last 72 hours and a temperature check, according to a short question and answer post from the official Beijing Daily, the main paper of the city government, published late Thursday night.

  • Is your crypto on Celsius or Voyager? Factors that determine whether you may get your money back

    A weekly look at the most important moves and news in crypto and what's on the horizon in digital assets.

  • Retinoids vs. Retinol: What's the Difference Between the Popular Anti-Aging Ingredients?

    They're both effective, but they're not the same.

  • Bowers & Wilkins Px7 S2 review: A lot of upgrades at no extra cost

    The Px7 S2 feels less like a successor to the Px7 and more like a completely new set of headphones.

  • Medical care after miscarriage or ectopic pregnancy is not abortion. Stop saying it is

    Sowing confusion does nothing to protect women. [Opinion]

  • Finland to boost security at Russia border with amended law

    Finland’s Parliament on Thursday passed amended legislation on border security that allows for the closure of crossing points with Russia amid fears that Moscow could choose to send large numbers of migrants to the frontier. The move by lawmakers came just two days after NATO's 30 members signed formal accession protocols for Finland and Sweden to join the alliance — an outcome that has angered Russia. The two Nordic nations' membership bids were approved at a NATO summit at the end of June in Madrid.

  • Illinois official reacts to Parade mass shooting in her district

    Illinois state Sen. Julie Morrison shares her experiences from the mass shooting at a July 4 parade in Highland Park.