SecurityHQ Release New Mobile App

·2 min read

LONDON, Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SecurityHQ, the leading provider in managed security services, launch their new Mobile App, SecurityHQ Response.

SecurityHQ Release New Mobile App. Threats will Try to Access, Compromise and Corrupt Your People, Processes and Data. Your Fate is Set by the Speed of Response. Response Demands Collaboration, Visibility and Action. Manage Incidents. Prioritise Threats. Collaboration, Visibility and Action, Delivered Anytime, Anywhere. The Power of Our Security Operations Centre in Your Hands. (PRNewsfoto/SecurityHQ)
SecurityHQ Release New Mobile App. Threats will Try to Access, Compromise and Corrupt Your People, Processes and Data. Your Fate is Set by the Speed of Response. Response Demands Collaboration, Visibility and Action. Manage Incidents. Prioritise Threats. Collaboration, Visibility and Action, Delivered Anytime, Anywhere. The Power of Our Security Operations Centre in Your Hands. (PRNewsfoto/SecurityHQ)

Cyber never sleeps. Survival demands agility and response demands collaboration, visibility, and action. Which is why SecurityHQ is now part of the few MSSPs that offers an app for clients to handle and respond to incidents anytime, anywhere.

Backed by the power of SecurityHQ's leading Global Security Operation Centres on your mobile device, the new app has significantly advanced the accessibility and visibility of SecurityHQ services and provides a considerable competitive advantage in terms of customer experience and engagement.

With the power of the SOC in the user's hands, interaction, and collaboration has never been easier. Now available on Android and IOS, features are convenient, easy to use, and save the user valuable time. With powerful automation, the app instantly places key information at the user's fingertips. Track the status of security incidents at any time, prioritise and respond to threats, create and search for tickets anywhere, and receive real-time alerts and notifications for security incidents. Call a designated SOC, send emails and receive crucial notifications with the click of a button.

"SecurityHQ have been delivering on its platform for over six years. It has constantly been upgraded to provide our enterprise grade incidence response capabilities, to maintain complete visibility to our clients. The launch of our new mobile app will take all the power of SecurityHQ, onto a fully secured application on your phone, to give clients an incredible reach into their domain, 24/7, at their convenience. The feedback we have had so far has been terrific. Especially with regards to being able to monitor crucial information instantly, while still working remotely." – Feras Tappuni, CEO, SecurityHQ

Download the App for Android, or IOS.

For more information, view demo video. The product team will be releasing new features and updates later this year.

SecurityHQ prides itself on its global reputation as an advanced Managed Security Service Provider, delivering superior engineering-led solutions to clients around the world. By combining dedicated security experts, cutting-edge technology and processes, clients receive an enterprise grade experience that ensures that all IT virtual assets, cloud, and traditional infrastructures, are protected.

Website: www.securityhq.com
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Sechq
Twitter: https://twitter.com/security_hq
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/securityhq/

For media enquiries please contact Eleanor Barlow, +44-(0)20-332-706-99, pr@securityhq.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1440780/SecurityHQ_Response_App.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1196748/SecurityHQ_Logo.jpg

SecurityHQ Logo (PRNewsfoto/SecurityHQ)
SecurityHQ Logo (PRNewsfoto/SecurityHQ)

