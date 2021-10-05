SecurityMetrics Summit 2021 Brings New Ideas and Innovation to Data Security and Compliance

OREM, Utah, Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- To further its mission to help businesses avoid data breaches, SecurityMetrics announced today that they will host their second annual SecurityMetrics Summit . The free virtual data security and compliance conference will be held on October 21, 2021.

SecurityMetrics is a global leader in data security that enables businesses of all sizes to comply with government, healthcare, and financial mandates. (PRNewsFoto/SecurityMetrics) (PRNewsfoto/SecurityMetrics)

Businesses that need solutions for cybersecurity, data protection, PCI DSS , HIPAA , or HITRUST , will find a variety of expert sessions, panels, and keynotes that will help them address their security requirements.

With over 20 years of experience in cybersecurity and PCI DSS compliance, SecurityMetrics continues to develop new products and technology that help businesses stay secure. In addition to showcasing innovative solutions to security threats, SecurityMetrics Summit will feature technology leaders and cybersecurity experts in sessions that discuss:

SecurityMetrics Threat Intelligence Center and Roadmap

What to expect when becoming PCI compliant

How to prepare for and respond to ransomware attacks

How to prevent formjacking and ecommerce skimming

How to choose an MSSP

What you need to know about compliance scoping

Penetration testing FAQs

SecurityMetrics 2021 Summit was designed for people responsible for data security and compliance within a business– PCI Managers, Compliance Officers, Security Officers, Information Officers, IT Administrators, or other security professionals. Summit is ideal for those working in universities, retail, government, acquiring banks, and the healthcare industry.

Attendees can register and save their spot here. Event access information will be sent to registrants by email.

"We help businesses streamline data security through compliance. If you want to make protecting your business easier, join us at the SecurityMetrics Virtual Summit on October 21st." says CEO Brad Caldwell.

Caldwell will present a live keynote on October 21, 2021, at 10 AM MT . This keynote will cover the threat intelligence center that SecurityMetrics has developed to help businesses find real solutions to attack trends.

Story continues

For press inquiries, call 801-995-6516 or email pr@securitymetrics.com .

About SecurityMetrics

SecurityMetrics helps customers close data security and compliance gaps to avoid data breaches. They provide managed data security services and are certified to help customers achieve the highest data security and compliance standards.

As an Approved Scanning Vendor , Qualified Security Assessor , Certified Forensic Investigator, and Managed Security provider SecurityMetrics guides organizations through data security testing and compliance mandates (PCI, HIPAA, GDPR, HITRUST).

With over 20 years of forensic investigations, penetration testing, vulnerability assessments, and compliance audits, SecurityMetrics has tested over 1 million systems for vulnerabilities. The privately held company is headquartered in Orem, Utah where it maintains a Security Operations Center (SOC) and 24/7 multilingual technical support.

Related Links

http://www.securitymetrics.com

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/securitymetrics-summit-2021-brings-new-ideas-and-innovation-to-data-security-and-compliance-301392484.html

SOURCE SecurityMetrics