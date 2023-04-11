SecurityMetrics Wins Cybersecurity Excellence Awards for Compliance Program Management, Audit Team of the Year, and Best Cybersecurity Book

OREM, Utah, April 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SecurityMetrics is excited to announce that they have won the following awards:

"Compliance Program Management" for the SecurityMetrics PCI Program.

"Cybersecurity Audit Team of the Year" for the SecurityMetrics Audit Team.

"Best Cybersecurity Book " for the SecurityMetrics Guide to HIPAA Compliance.

"We congratulate SecurityMetrics for the recognition as an award winner in the Cybersecurity Product/Service category of the 2023 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards," said Holger Schulze, CEO of Cybersecurity Insiders and founder of the 600,000-member Information Security Community on LinkedIn, which organizes the 8th annual Cybersecurity Excellence Awards. "With over 800 entries in more than 300 award categories, the 2023 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards program is highly competitive. All winners reflect the very best in innovation and excellence in defending against today's evolving cybersecurity threats."

SecurityMetrics is thrilled to earn these awards because they represent their commitment to helping organizations see the threats they've been missing and providing exceptional support and services to businesses worldwide.

The SecurityMetrics PCI program makes documentation easy. One of SecurityMetrics' features in their PCI program is FastPass, a service that reduces questions merchants answer and pre-fills in answers based on what payment technology a merchant may be using. Additionally, with SecurityMetrics' PCI program, acquirers can track their merchants' compliance in one place and can report on over 100 fields of data. This gives acquirers the option to stay shallow or drill down deep. It's up to them and their needs.

SecurityMetrics offers award-winning support. SecurityMetrics support agents are available 24/7, along with live chat, email support, and a self-serve merchant portal. Merchant calls are answered within 18 seconds, on average.

SecurityMetrics has stellar results for helping their clients achieve a passing status on their SAQ. Currently, 93.6% of SecurityMetrics customers that started their SAQ have achieved a passing status within an average of 20.33 days.

SecurityMetrics QSAs have completed over 2,000 PCI audits and SecurityMetrics auditors have experience with more than just the PCI framework including NIST, HITRUST, EI3PA,, and more, allowing them to address the big picture of organizations' data security and compliance.

Because SecurityMetrics has such a detailed scoping process, extensive pre-onsite phase, collaboration with other technical departments, and ongoing support phase, they only schedule 18 audits per year. SecurityMetrics focuses on quality over quantity.

SecurityMetrics holds credentials in all aspects of PCI compliance, including PCI DSS assessments, SSF assessments, P2PE assessments, PIN assessments, forensic incident response, ASV scanning, penetration testing, card data discovery, security appliances, security training, and security consulting.

The SecurityMetrics HIPAA Guide breaks down HIPAA guidelines into actionable steps and easy-to-understand information so that healthcare staff can be fully educated on data privacy and protection best practices. Our guide to HIPAA compliance contains advice from over 20 security analysts and real-world examples to give organizations a framework to better understand HIPAA and the critical areas where they need help.

"This is the most comprehensive guide on HIPAA I have found," said Crystal Hertz, National Health Foundation.

You can access the SecurityMetrics free guide to HIPAA Compliance here.

About SecurityMetrics

SecurityMetrics secures peace of mind for organizations that handle sensitive data. They have tested over 1 million systems for data security and compliance. They understand the importance of industry standards, which is why they hold their tools, training, and support to a higher, more thorough standard of performance and service, so you never have a false sense of security.

As an Approved Scanning Vendor, Qualified Security Assessor, Certified Forensic Investigator, and Managed Security provider SecurityMetrics guides organizations through data security testing and compliance mandates (PCI, HIPAA, GDPR, HITRUST). With over 20 years of forensic investigations, penetration testing, vulnerability assessments, and compliance audits, SecurityMetrics has tested over 1 million systems for vulnerabilities. The privately held company is headquartered in Orem, Utah where it maintains a Security Operations Center (SOC) and 24/7 multilingual technical support.

