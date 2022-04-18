U.S. markets close in 6 hours 25 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,400.18
    +7.59 (+0.17%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,585.45
    +134.22 (+0.39%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,339.33
    -11.74 (-0.09%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,004.98
    -20.12 (-0.99%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    108.45
    +1.50 (+1.40%)
     

  • Gold

    1,996.90
    +22.00 (+1.11%)
     

  • Silver

    26.29
    +0.59 (+2.30%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0811
    -0.0002 (-0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8260
    -0.0020 (-0.07%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3043
    -0.0014 (-0.11%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    126.5300
    +0.0910 (+0.07%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,436.70
    -990.30 (-2.45%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    920.57
    -10.35 (-1.11%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,616.38
    +35.58 (+0.47%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,799.71
    -293.48 (-1.08%)
     

SecurityScorecard and Carahsoft to Deliver Critical Cyber Risk Rating Capabilities to the Public Sector

·4 min read

Market-Leading Platform From SecurityScorecard Helps Mitigate Cyber Risks Related to Supply Chain and Critical Function Oversight for Federal, State and Local Government and Educational Contract Vehicles

NEW YORK and RESTON, Va., April 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SecurityScorecard, the global leader in cybersecurity ratings, today announced a partnership with Carahsoft Technology Corp., the Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®. Under the agreement, Carahsoft will serve as SecurityScorecard's first public sector distributor. Carahsoft will make SecurityScorecard's solutions available through Carahsoft's reseller partners and its NASA Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement (SEWP) V, Information Technology Enterprise Solutions – Software 2 (ITES-SW2), OMNIA Partners, National Association of State Procurement Officials (NASPO) ValuePoint, and National Cooperative Purchasing Alliance (NCPA) contracts.

SecurityScorecard (PRNewsfoto/SecurityScorecard)
SecurityScorecard (PRNewsfoto/SecurityScorecard)

SecurityScorecard and Carahsoft partner to deliver cybersecurity rating capabilities to the public sector.

"Cyber attacks on our nation's supply chains, critical infrastructure, and online digital citizen services, are more prevalent than ever and are impacting functions like power, water, transportation and even medical services," said Dr. Aleksandr Yampolskiy, co-founder and CEO, SecurityScorecard. "Our partnership with Carahsoft and its resellers will allow public sector customers to use our platform to gain visibility into critical supply chain risks, monitor third-parties' cybersecurity postures, and reduce the threat of attacks."

SecurityScorecard helps public sector leaders make informed vendor and cybersecurity prioritization decisions. SecurityScorecard's real-time visibility of an organization's threat landscape gives decision-makers unprecedented understanding of threats to the organization and its larger supply chain. Security ratings also provide regulators with unprecedented, instantaneous company-level data for the industries they regulate.

Offered to the public sector through Carahsoft and its reseller partners, the platform includes an intuitive scoring system for many of the security measures required by regulators to help the government assess function and protect public supply chains and critical infrastructure.

"As the public sector's ecosystem continues to grow, so does the risk of being targeted by cyber attacks," said Rich Maigue, Sales Director who leads the SecurityScorecard team at Carahsoft. "Partnering with SecurityScorecard provides our resellers and their customers with the visibility and intelligence needed to fortify security measures and reduce cyber risks."

SecurityScorecard is available through Carahsoft's SEWP V contracts NNG15SC03B and NNG15SC27B, ITES-SW2 Contract W52P1J-20-D-0042, OMNIA Partners Contract #R191902, NASPO ValuePoint Master Agreement #AR2472, and NCPA Contract NCPA01-86. For more information, contact the SecurityScorecard team at Carahsoft at (703) 889-9808 or SecurityScorecard@carahsoft.com.

SecurityScorecard and Carahsoft are hosting a webinar on April 21, 2022 to provide partners and customers an introduction to cybersecurity ratings and discuss the use case for which ratings will be most useful. Click here to register and learn why cybersecurity ratings are critical to keeping government agencies and commercial entities secure.

About SecurityScorecard
Funded by world-class investors including Evolution Equity Partners, Silver Lake Waterman, Sequoia Capital, GV, Riverwood Capital, and others, SecurityScorecard is the global leader in cybersecurity ratings with more than 12 million companies continuously rated. Founded in 2013 by security and risk experts Dr. Aleksandr Yampolskiy and Sam Kassoumeh, SecurityScorecard's patented rating technology is used by over 30,000 organizations for enterprise risk management, third-party risk management, board reporting, due diligence, cyber insurance underwriting, and regulatory oversight. SecurityScorecard is the first cybersecurity ratings company to offer digital forensics and incident response services, providing a 360-degree approach to security prevention and response for its worldwide customer and partner base. SecurityScorecard continues to make the world a safer place by transforming the way companies understand, improve and communicate cybersecurity risk to their boards, employees and vendors. Every organization has the universal right to their trusted and transparent Instant SecurityScorecard rating. For more information, visit securityscorecard.com or connect with us on LinkedIn.

About Carahsoft
Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator® for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for Cybersecurity, MultiCloud, DevSecOps, Big Data, Artificial Intelligence, Open Source, Customer Experience and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry leading IT products, services and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/securityscorecard-and-carahsoft-to-deliver-critical-cyber-risk-rating-capabilities-to-the-public-sector-301526927.html

SOURCE SecurityScorecard

Recommended Stories

  • 2 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist and 1 to Avoid Like the Plague

    Berkshire Hathaway's portfolio holds roughly four dozen securities, of which two well-known companies are screaming buys and another brand-name stock is a value trap.

  • Jack Dorsey rips Twitter’s board, says it has ‘consistently been the dysfunction of the company’

    "Are you allowed to say this?" one user tweeted. "No," Dorsey replied.

  • AT&T’s Spinoff Was a Long Time Coming. For Investors, It Was Worth the Wait.

    AT&T has officially closed the book on a tumultuous phase of its nearly 150-year history, with its foray into the media business finally over. On April 8, the company officially spun off Warner Bros. and completed the media group’s subsequent merger with Discovery. Investors now have a pair of inexpensive stocks to consider: The leaner AT&T (ticker: T), focused on competing in the U.S. wireless and home broadband markets, and the streaming-centered entertainment company Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD).

  • Is the Stock Market Open Today? Here Are the Hours for Easter Monday.

    U.S. investors eager to trade after the holiday weekend will have plenty of news to digest, thanks to corporate earnings. Here’s what you need to know before making any trades on Easter Monday. Is the Stock Market Open on Easter Monday 2022?

  • 4 Supercharged Tech Stocks to Buy Without Any Hesitation

    These tech businesses are posting significant sales growth while riding transformational megatrends.

  • Alphabet, Amazon, Tesla, and Shopify Stock Splits: Which High-Flying Stocks Are Next to Split?

    Four high-profile companies splitting their shares could be the impetus that encourages these stocks to follow suit.

  • Casa Systems stock rockets after Verizon to take near 10% stake

    Shares of Casa Systems Inc. rocketed 49.1% to pace all premarket gainers Monday, after the communications infrastructure company announced that Verizon Communications Inc. will take a 9.9% stake in the company as part of a multi-year purchase contract. Under terms of the contract, Verizon will buy $40 million worth of Casa stock, and Casa will provide its 5G Core Network Functions to Verizon. That will make Verizon the third largest shareholder, according to FactSet data, behind the 12.8% stake

  • Can IRA Transactions Trigger the Wash-Sale Rule?

    Right—except if you violate the wash-sale rule, which states that if you bought and sold the same investment for a loss within a 30-day period, then the loss cannot be used to offset gains. This issue becomes more complicated if you repurchased the securities in your IRA. In 2008, the Internal Revenue Service addressed this long-unanswered question.

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Buy And Watch: AI Software Market Booms

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge, such as Google, Microsoft and Nvidia.

  • Is Novavax Stock a Buy Now?

    Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) has been one of the more promising COVID-19 vaccine stocks to invest in since the pandemic began. There's still hope for Novavax to grab some market share, especially with the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) recently permitting a second booster shot for individuals 50 and over and those with weakened immune systems. As Novavax's share price continues falling to new lows, investors may see the risk-reward ratio become a bit more tenable.

  • Growth Stock Sell-Off: 3 Beaten Down Stocks That Are Screaming Buys Right Now

    It's been a rough year for growth stocks. Year to date, the Vanguard Value ETF has returned 0.64% at the time of this writing, while the Vanguard Growth ETF has fallen 15.8%. Shares of Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX), DraftKings (NASDAQ: DKNG), and Revolve Group are all down this year, but these companies still have enormous expansion opportunities over the long term.

  • Bank of America’s Earnings Beat Forecasts as Lending Picked Up

    BofA's revenue and earnings per share were both higher than Wall Street expected. It has been a challenging earnings season for banks.

  • Where Will ExxonMobil Be in 10 Years?

    After some really challenging times, ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM) seems to be moving in the right direction. Let's discuss how ExxonMobil envisions itself a decade from now. As the chart shows, ExxonMobil historically produced higher return on invested capital than its peers.

  • Selling Your Stocks in May and Going Away Could Be the Best Strategy This Year

    Amid a Greek chorus of bad market news, investors should use seasonality to their advantage and be spectators to the drama this summer. Here’s how to play it.

  • This High-Yielding Dividend Stock Has Raised Its Payout by 120% in Just 5 Years

    Dividend stocks can provide investors with recurring cash flow that they can use for just about any purpose. One way investors can offset that risk is by investing in companies that regularly increase their payouts. One of the top dividend growth stocks you can invest in right now is healthcare company AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV).

  • These Upcoming Stock Splits Are Screaming Buys

    Looking for hot stocks to buy during market turbulence? Many investors have gotten excited about stock splits announced by Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) and Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL)(NASDAQ: GOOG). Three Fool.com contributors think Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), Shopify (NYSE: SHOP), and Restoration Hardware (NYSE: RH) are worthy of your attention, stock split or not.

  • Make $5,700 in Passive Income Investing in These 3 Monster Dividend Stocks

    Accumulating enough money to invest that will enable you to generate a significant level of passive income isn't typically an easy task. If you have $100,000, you can make more than $5,700 in passive income investing in these monster dividend stocks. A great start would be to take one-third of your initial $100,000 and buy shares of midstream energy company Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE: EPD).

  • Bearish Bets: 3 Stocks You Really Should Consider Shorting This Week

    Using technical analysis of the charts of those stocks, and, when appropriate, recent actions and grades from TheStreet's Quant Ratings, we zero in on bearish-looking names. While we will not be weighing in with fundamental analysis, we hope this piece will give investors interested in stocks on the way down a good starting point to do further homework on the names. Apogee Enterprises recently was downgraded to Hold with a C+ rating by TheStreet's Quant Ratings.

  • The Best Energy Dividend Stock for a Lifetime of Passive Income

    Income investors are always looking for stocks that can generate a steady dividend income year after year. Dividend stocks offer a great way of putting your money to work to generate a regular income stream. The stock that I'm referring to is Kinder Morgan (NYSE: KMI).

  • Bank of America beats profit estimates on strength in consumer lending

    "First-quarter results were strong despite challenging markets and volatility," Chief Financial Officer Alastair Borthwick said in a statement. Big U.S. banks benefited from a deal-making boom last year after the Federal Reserve pumped liquidity into capital markets to mitigate the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. Bank of America's global banking segment, which houses the investment banking business, reported $165 million of provisions for credit losses, primarily because it built reserves tied to its exposure to Russia and a growth in loans.