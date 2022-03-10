SECURITYSCORECARD PARTNERS WITH MARITIME TRANSPORTATION SYSTEM ISAC TO INCREASE SECURITY AND RESILIENCY IN MARITIME OPERATIONS

Partnership furthers the mission to progress cyber risk management across the maritime operations community

NEW YORK, March 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SecurityScorecard , the global leader in cybersecurity ratings, today announced a partnership with the Maritime Transportation System Information Sharing and Analysis Center (MTS-ISAC). This partnership will enable MTS-ISAC to increase security and resiliency through complimentary access to the SecurityScorecard platform. This will enable MTS-ISAC to monitor its own organizations, as well as the vendors and counterparties it leverages to run its respective businesses. This partnership will also serve to strengthen the collective supply chain formed by MTS-ISAC members, which addresses some of the challenges unearthed in a recently released report on the U.S shipping industry, "Proactive Security Measures for Global Maritime Shipping ." The report, authored by SecurityScorecard researchers, concludes that cyber vulnerabilities are a significant risk to U.S. maritime security.

SecurityScorecard (PRNewsfoto/SecurityScorecard)

This partnership will enable MTS-ISAC to increase security and resiliency through the SecurityScorecard platform.

According to guidelines released by the International Association of Ports and Harbors in September 2021, "the maritime industry in general suffered a fourfold increase in cyber attacks and those attacks against OT systems specifically increased by 900 percent over the last three years."

"The integration of technology into maritime operations enables greater efficiency, but also emphasizes the importance of preventing cybersecurity catastrophes. We know by the increase in malicious activity aimed at vessels, shoreside facilities, ports and other infrastructure that cyberthreats are not limited to land borders," said Aleksandr Yampolskiy, co-founder and CEO of SecurityScorecard. "We help the maritime industry to mitigate rising cyber threats by providing greater efficiency and utilizing trusted and transparent scoring models for maritime operators."

Story continues

SecurityScorecard's platform aligns with the mission of MTS-ISAC to promote and facilitate maritime cybersecurity information sharing, awareness, training and collaboration efforts between private and public sector stakeholders. This partnership furthers the mission to advance cyber risk management across the MTS community through effective information sharing for the improved identification, protection, detection, response and recovery efforts related to cyber risks.

"The different cybersecurity challenges posed by information technology (IT) and operational technology (OT) systems combined with the complexity of the maritime industry's supply chain create challenges for risk management," said Scott Dickerson, executive director at MTS-ISAC. "SecurityScorecard can help maritime industry stakeholders to understand the changing cyber risk landscape by allowing operators to see the same vulnerabilities and risks that malicious actors see."

"Our market leading cybersecurity ratings now reach 13 ISAC partners, and through the addition of the MTS-ISAC, SecurityScorecard can help the maritime industry manage its unique digital ecosystems that are a result of increased use of cloud-enabled IT/OT/IIoT systems," continued Yampolskiy. "We also support more than 400 member companies of various ISACs, and we look forward to continuing to expand this program in the coming year."

SecurityScorecard collects and analyzes global threat signals that give organizations instant visibility into the security posture of vendors and business partners as well as the capability to do a self-assessment of their own security posture. The technology continuously monitors 10 groups of risk factors to instantly deliver an easy-to-understand A-F rating.

To access the report on Proactive Security Measures for Global Maritime Shipping, visit https://securityscorecard.com/resources/maritime-shipping . To learn more about SecurityScorecard's partnership with MTS-ISAC, visit https://securityscorecard.com/mts-isac .

About SecurityScorecard

Funded by world-class investors including Evolution Equity Partners, Silver Lake Partners, Sequoia Capital, GV, Riverwood Capital, and others, SecurityScorecard is the global leader in cybersecurity ratings with more than 12 million companies continuously rated. Founded in 2013 by security and risk experts Dr. Aleksandr Yampolskiy and Sam Kassoumeh, SecurityScorecard's patented rating technology is used by over 30,000 organizations for enterprise risk management, third-party risk management, board reporting, due diligence, and cyber insurance underwriting. SecurityScorecard continues to make the world a safer place by transforming the way companies understand, improve and communicate cybersecurity risk to their boards, employees and vendors. Every organization has the universal right to their trusted and transparent Instant SecurityScorecard rating. For more information, visit securityscorecard.com or connect with us on LinkedIn.

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/securityscorecard-partners-with-maritime-transportation-system-isac-to-increase-security-and-resiliency-in-maritime-operations-301498448.html

SOURCE SecurityScorecard