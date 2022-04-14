U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,442.00
    -0.25 (-0.01%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,501.00
    +19.00 (+0.06%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,223.00
    +1.50 (+0.01%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,022.70
    +0.30 (+0.01%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    103.54
    -0.71 (-0.68%)
     

  • Gold

    1,978.90
    -5.80 (-0.29%)
     

  • Silver

    25.91
    -0.12 (-0.46%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0894
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.6870
    -0.0380 (-1.39%)
     

  • Vix

    21.82
    -2.44 (-10.06%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3121
    +0.0004 (+0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    125.3920
    -0.2960 (-0.24%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,262.02
    +1,494.90 (+3.76%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    967.77
    +27.13 (+2.88%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,580.80
    +4.14 (+0.05%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,126.33
    +282.84 (+1.05%)
     

SecurityScorecard Partners with TriTech to Expand Cybersecurity Footprint in Hong Kong and Macau

·3 min read

In-region cybersecurity laws fuel increased demand for third-party risk management solutions

NEW YORK , April 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SecurityScorecard, the global leader in cybersecurity ratings, today announced a partnership with TriTech Distribution Limited ("TriTech") a leading Hong Kong and Macau-based value-added distributor (VAD), to help enterprises in the region gain greater visibility into security vulnerabilities across their organisations. The partnership will also help third-party partners comply with new government regulations, prioritise remediation for the most significant threats, and protect critical assets.

Nations around the world are enhancing their cybersecurity policies as the global threat landscape evolves. In 2019, the Macau Cybersecurity Law (MCSL) began requiring public and private critical infrastructure operators to meet more stringent requirements, such as establishing cyber security governance, reporting on security incidents and breaches, and submitting annual security assessments. Currently, the Hong Kong government is developing a similar law that will require public utilities and other critical infrastructure to enhance security measures and incident reporting.

"The global threat landscape has evolved in a way that commands organisations to do more to protect their businesses and their entire supply chain while meeting more rigorous government regulations," said Albert Kuo, Vice President of APAC Sales at SecurityScorecard. "Partnering with Tritech allows us to reach businesses that need to improve their security posture while expanding our reach and intelligence in the APAC region."

SecurityScorecard provides industry-leading security ratings, automated assessments, and comprehensive third-party risk management to help businesses understand vulnerabilities and improve cybersecurity postures. Through a proprietary ratings system, including easy-to-understand A-F graded scorecards, SecurityScorecard and its team of industry experts provide organisations with deep analysis of cyber threat intelligence and comprehensive monitoring and assessment tools to manage third party risk, ensure compliance reporting is accurate, and help foster more informed decisions.

"We have seen a steep incline in demand for more comprehensive cybersecurity solutions to manage third-party risk," said Dr Charlie Ip, Managing Director of TriTech Distribution. "Our commitment to delivering the best cybersecurity options to our customers means partnering with leaders like SecurityScorecard to provide comprehensive, yet easy to understand solutions that improve threat detection and speed-critical risk communications across the supply chain. We are pleased to offer this solution as a new layer of protection to our customers."

About TriTech Distribution Limited

TriTech Distribution Limited is a value added distributor (VAD) delivering a 100% channel-only model and a specific focus on delivering market growth for its vendor and reseller partners. We specialise in complex unified communications, network infrastructure, system integration and data center and security solutions and convergence, offering a portfolio that covers security, performance, access, networking, unified communications, high performance wireless, storage, cloud security and hosted solutions. We deliver best-of-breed products backed up by award-winning marketing, sales and customer support, as well as training and technical services. For more information, visit https://www.ttdist.com/en/.

About SecurityScorecard

Funded by world-class investors including Evolution Equity Partners, Silver Lake Waterman, Sequoia Capital, GV, Riverwood Capital, and others, SecurityScorecard is the global leader in cybersecurity ratings with more than 12 million companies continuously rated. Founded in 2013 by security and risk experts Dr. Aleksandr Yampolskiy and Sam Kassoumeh, SecurityScorecard's patented rating technology is used by over 30,000 organizations for enterprise risk management, third-party risk management, board reporting, due diligence, cyber insurance underwriting, and regulatory oversight. SecurityScorecard continues to make the world a safer place by transforming the way companies understand, improve and communicate cybersecurity risk to their boards, employees and vendors. Every organization has the universal right to their trusted and transparent Instant SecurityScorecard rating. For more information, visit securityscorecard.com or connect with us on LinkedIn.

SOURCE SecurityScorecard

Recommended Stories

  • 23% of Adults Got Three-Quarters of Financial Literacy Questions Wrong: Can You Get Them Right?

    Despite the vast depth of information and education available today, financial literacy isn't improving among adults in the U.S. A financial advisor can help you improve your financial literacy to better understand your money. Find a fiduciary advisor today. On average, … Continue reading → The post 23% of Adults Got Three-Quarters of Financial Literacy Questions Wrong: Can You Get Them Right? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Sundial Growers Announces Filing of Annual Report by April 29 and Provides Bi-Weekly MCTO Status Update

    Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ: SNDL) ("Sundial" or the "Company") reports that the Company's external auditor has advised that it now expects to complete its audit and release its audit opinion and report on the Company's consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2021 on or before April 29, 2022. The Company expects to file its audited consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2021, annual management's discussion and analysis for the same period, an

  • Here’s the playbook if the rest of the world breaks free from the U.S. dollar, says Credit Suisse’s monetary plumbing guru

    Countries can choose to revalue their currencies or rethink their FX pegs, says Zoltan Pozsar, global head of short-term interest rate strategy at Credit Suisse.

  • Better Buy: AT&T vs. Warner Bros. Discovery

    AT&T (NYSE: T) closed its spin-off of Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ: WBD) on April 8, and the two stocks started trading separately on April 11. AT&T's investors received a 0.24 share of Warner Bros. Discovery for each share of AT&T they owned, and they now collectively own 71% of Warner Bros. Discovery's shares on a fully diluted basis. AT&T and Warner Bros. Discovery both claim they will generate better returns as separate companies, but is either stock worth buying right now?

  • AbbVie Stock Breaks Its Stride As Key Executive Departs For Flagship

    AbbVie stock crumbled Wednesday after the company announced President and Vice Chairman Michael Severino will depart at the end of May.

  • Cramer's Mad Money Recap 4/13: Delta, JPMorgan, Disney

    This truly is a "best of times, worst of times" moment in the stock market. Today, Delta Air Lines told us that bookings this month have been the best they've ever seen, as consumers are desperate to travel. How should investors make sense these conflicting viewpoints?

  • Is Amazon Stock A Buy Now That It Plans A 20-For-1 Split And Buyback?

    Is Amazon stock a buy now that it announced a 20-for-1 stock split, its first in more than 20 years, along with a $10 billion stock buyback plan?

  • The silver lining of surging inflation: I-bond yields should climb above 9%

    CHAPEL HILL, N.C. –Want to lock in a greater-than-8% return with U.S. Treasurys over the next 12 months? Of course you would, especially given the higher-than-expected inflation numbers reported this week, with the Consumer Price Index rising 8.5% over the last 12 months. The one-year Treasury yield currently stands at just 1.9%.

  • 10 Stocks to Buy in April According to Jim Cramer

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks to buy in April according to Jim Cramer. If you want to read about some stocks that Jim Cramer is buying, go directly to 5 Stocks to Buy in April According to Jim Cramer. The stock market has reacted sharply to the latest consumer price numbers released […]

  • Is Nio Stock a Buy After Today's Surprise Rally?

    The way shares of Nio (NYSE: NIO) were falling over the past week or so, today's rally may have come as a surprise to many. This morning too, Nio opened in the red before bouncing back sharply. Has Nio stock possibly bottomed out, and is today's rally a signal for you to buy the stock while you still can?

  • I Bond hacks on tax returns and more as inflation hits 8.5%

    I Bond sales – which hit $3.5 billion in January – keep going strong as inflation rises. Here are some I Bond hacks, including one for tax refunds.

  • Oil Traders Selling Pricey Russian Crude Chafe Indian Refiners

    (Bloomberg) -- Indian refiners that are among the few remaining eager buyers of Russian oil are baffled as to why they’re paying nearly full cost for cargoes that are being offered at record discounts in Europe. Most Read from BloombergPutin Says Ukraine Talks ‘at Dead End’, Vows to Pursue WarUkraine Update: Polish and Baltic Presidents Set to Visit KyivNYC Names Person of Interest as Subway Shooter Remains at LargeU.S. Pullout of Locked-Down Shanghai Deepens China TensionsJoke No More: Shiba In

  • Unprecedented Helium Shortage Could Send Prices Sky-High

    One little-known company holds the key to what is being called “the Saudi Arabia of helium,” and as the world braces for a shortage of this key noble gas, this company could win big

  • Investors in Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD) have unfortunately lost 39% over the last year

    Passive investing in an index fund is a good way to ensure your own returns roughly match the overall market. Active...

  • Billionaire John Paulson’s Latest Portfolio: Top 10 Stock Picks

    In this article, we discuss the top 10 stock picks of billionaire John Paulson’s latest portfolio. If you want to see some more stocks in this selection, click Billionaire John Paulson’s Latest Portfolio: Top 5 Stock Picks. John Paulson is an American billionaire hedge fund manager who is one of the biggest investors on Wall […]

  • PayPal Stock Is Falling. It’s Not Because Its CFO Is Leaving for Walmart.

    The payments company said John Rainey will remain with it until late May to ensure an orderly transition.

  • 2 Reasons to Buy Shopify Before Its Stock Split, 1 Reason to Buy After

    Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) is without doubt one of the most widely followed tech stocks among investors. The company is the industry-leading provider of tools to help merchants create and maintain an online retail presence, attracting more than 1.7 million customers in the process. Shopify continues to expand its offerings, most recently adding fulfillment and cross-border services to its already robust laundry list of capabilities.

  • AT&T Cut Its Dividend With the Spinoff. Why It’s Still Big Enough.

    AT&T has officially spun off its media business, with Warner Bros. Discovery trading on its own for the first time on Monday. AT&T (ticker: T) cut its dividend as part of the spinoff—a point of contention for many AT&T shareholders—but the payout remains generous at an annual $1.11 per share. AT&T completed its spinoff of WarnerMedia on Friday, and the stocks began trading separately on Monday.

  • Cathie Wood Watch: Ark Buys a Fascinating Tech Stock, More Biotech

    Renowned investor Cathie Wood, chief executive of Ark Investment Management, on Tuesday continued her recent patterns, buying biotechnology stocks, a spectrometry stock, a 3D printer maker and a robotics-software stock.

  • Fake Tesla Release Sends Lithium Miner's Stock on a Wild Ride

    (Bloomberg) -- Shares of Lithium Corp. whipsawed on Wednesday after an inauthentic press release circulated claiming electric-vehicle giant Tesla Inc. had acquired the Nevada-based miner. Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Biden Pledges $800 Million More for WeaponsCalifornia Lawyer Quits Over Allegation Newsom Meddled in Activision CaseUkraine Update: Polish and Baltic Presidents Set to Visit KyivPutin Says Ukraine Talks ‘at Dead End’, Vows to Pursue WarDemocrats Ask the IRS Why Tax Audits