U.S. markets close in 6 hours 24 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,458.40
    +11.81 (+0.27%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,852.29
    +287.70 (+0.83%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,630.43
    -13.16 (-0.10%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,025.10
    +38.17 (+1.92%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    102.81
    -1.44 (-1.38%)
     

  • Gold

    1,980.10
    -4.60 (-0.23%)
     

  • Silver

    25.77
    -0.26 (-1.00%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0823
    -0.0073 (-0.67%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.6980
    +0.0110 (+0.41%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3084
    -0.0033 (-0.25%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    125.6780
    -0.0100 (-0.01%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,210.60
    +1,326.72 (+3.33%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    963.97
    -5.46 (-0.56%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,599.08
    +18.28 (+0.24%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,172.00
    +328.51 (+1.22%)
     
JOBS:

New jobless claims held near multi-decade lows

Another 185,000 Americans filed new claims last week

SecurityScorecard Partners with TriTech to Expand Cybersecurity Footprint in Hong Kong and Macau

·3 min read

In-region cybersecurity laws fuel increased demand for third-party risk management solutions

NEW YORK, April 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SecurityScorecard, the global leader in cybersecurity ratings, today announced a partnership with TriTech Distribution Limited ("TriTech") a leading Hong Kong and Macau-based value added distributor (VAD), to help enterprises in the region gain greater visibility into security vulnerabilities across their organisations. The partnership will also help third-party partners comply with new government regulations, prioritise remediation for the most significant threats, and protect critical assets.

SecurityScorecard (PRNewsfoto/SecurityScorecard)
SecurityScorecard (PRNewsfoto/SecurityScorecard)

SecurityScorecard partners with TriTech to help enterprises in the region gain greater visibility into security risks.

Nations around the world are enhancing their cybersecurity policies as the global threat landscape evolves. In 2019, the Macau Cybersecurity Law (MCSL) began requiring public and private critical infrastructure operators to meet more stringent requirements, such as establishing cyber security governance, reporting on security incidents and breaches, and submitting annual security assessments. Currently, the Hong Kong government is developing a similar law that will require public utilities and other critical infrastructure to enhance security measures and incident reporting.

"The global threat landscape has evolved in a way that commands organisations to do more to protect their businesses and their entire supply chain while meeting more rigorous government regulations," said Albert Kuo, Vice President of APAC Sales at SecurityScorecard. "Partnering with Tritech allows us to reach businesses that need to improve their security posture while expanding our reach and intelligence in the APAC region."

SecurityScorecard provides industry leading security ratings, automated assessments, and comprehensive third party risk management to help businesses understand vulnerabilities and improve cybersecurity postures. Through a proprietary ratings system, including easy-to-understand A-F graded scorecards, SecurityScorecard and its team of industry experts provide organisations with deep analysis of cyber threat intelligence and comprehensive monitoring and assessment tools to manage third party risk, ensure compliance reporting is accurate, and help foster more informed decisions.

"We have seen a steep incline in demand for more comprehensive cybersecurity solutions to manage third-party risk," said Dr. Charlie Ip, Managing Director of TriTech Distribution. "Our commitment to delivering the best cybersecurity options to our customers means partnering with leaders like SecurityScorecard to provide comprehensive, yet easy to understand solutions that improve threat detection and speed critical risk communications across the supply chain. We are pleased to offer this solution as a new layer of protection to our customers."

About TriTech Distribution Limited
TriTech Distribution Limited is a value added distributor (VAD) delivering a 100% channel-only model and a specific focus on delivering market growth for its vendor and reseller partners. We specialise in complex unified communications, network infrastructure, system integration and data center and security solutions and convergence, offering a portfolio that covers security, performance, access, networking, unified communications, high performance wireless, storage, cloud security and hosted solutions. We deliver best-of-breed products backed up by award-winning marketing, sales and customer support, as well as training and technical services. For more information, visit https://www.ttdist.com/en/.

About SecurityScorecard
Funded by world-class investors including Evolution Equity Partners, Silver Lake Waterman, Sequoia Capital, GV, Riverwood Capital, and others, SecurityScorecard is the global leader in cybersecurity ratings with more than 12 million companies continuously rated. Founded in 2013 by security and risk experts Dr. Aleksandr Yampolskiy and Sam Kassoumeh, SecurityScorecard's patented rating technology is used by over 30,000 organizations for enterprise risk management, third-party risk management, board reporting, due diligence, cyber insurance underwriting, and regulatory oversight. SecurityScorecard continues to make the world a safer place by transforming the way companies understand, improve and communicate cybersecurity risk to their boards, employees and vendors. Every organization has the universal right to their trusted and transparent Instant SecurityScorecard rating. For more information, visit securityscorecard.com or connect with us on LinkedIn.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/securityscorecard-partners-with-tritech-to-expand-cybersecurity-footprint-in-hong-kong-and-macau-301525224.html

SOURCE SecurityScorecard

Recommended Stories

  • Did This Stock's Management Just Drop a Bombshell?

    Investors may not expect there to be significant information contained within a regular press release, especially one that merely announces the closing of a transaction that investors have been aware of for some time. When Sundial announced that it was acquiring alcohol retailer Alcanna, it was a move that seemed a bit out of the blue. After all, Sundial is in the cannabis business, and diversifying into a whole other area didn't appear to make much sense.

  • Elon Musk Recommends Investing In 'Physical Things' - Here Are 3 Physical Assets That Perform Well During High Inflation

    Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk posted in a thread on Twitter (NYSE: TWTR) last month advising followers to own “physical things” when inflation is high. In the tweet, Musk said “As a general principle, for those looking for advice from this thread, it is generally better to own physical things like a home or stock in companies you think make good products, than dollars when inflation is high. I still own & won’t sell my Bitcoin, Ethereum or Doge fwiw.” The biggest takeaway for some foll

  • Taiwan Semiconductor Crushes First-Quarter Targets, Sending TSM Stock Higher

    Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, the world's top chip foundry, on Thursday smashed expectations for the first quarter. TSM stock rose on the news.

  • Tesla Stock Drops After Elon Musk Offers to Buy Twitter. This Is Why.

    Tesla CEO Elon Musk offers to buy Twitter. Tesla shares are falling, Twitter is rising and overall both stocks are worth less.

  • Don't Wait For a Market Crash: These 2 Top Stocks Are On Sale

    There's good reason to expect a further downside in the market -- but there's no sense in waiting to scoop up these bargain buys.

  • Citigroup Profit Drops 46%. But the Stock Rises as Earnings Top Forecasts.

    Trading revenue in the first quarter at Citigroup declines slightly. The bank also posts a 32% drop in investment banking and corporate lending revenue.

  • Rite Aid Stock Jumps. The Outlook Impressed Investors.

    The pharmacy chain operator said revenue for the full year will be up to $23.5 billion, higher than the Street's prediction of $21.41 billion.

  • Elon Musk Makes $43 Billion Unsolicited Bid to Take Twitter Private

    (Bloomberg) -- Elon Musk has made a controversial offer to buy Twitter Inc., saying the company has extraordinary potential and he is the person to unlock it.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Makes $43 Billion Unsolicited Bid to Take Twitter PrivateUkraine Update: U.S., EU to Send More Arms; Warship DamagedCalifornia Lawyer Quits Over Allegation Newsom Meddled in Activision CaseDemocrats Ask the IRS Why Tax Audits for the Poor Have DoubledUkraine Update: Polish and Baltic Presidents Set to Visit

  • Wells Fargo Beats Profit Estimates but Misses on Revenue. The Stock Is Falling.

    Wells Fargo stock was falling in premarket trading Thursday after the bank reported mixed first-quarter earnings. Wells Fargo stock was down 3.2% to $46.98 in premarket trading. The bank repurchased 110.1 million shares, of $6 billion, of common stock in the first quarter.

  • 3 Tech Stocks That Are Screaming Buys in April

    Stock values in the tech sector have been crushed recently. But given the long-term trends, that pullback has likely set up some terrific buying opportunities.

  • Better Telecom Dividend Stock Post-Spinoff: AT&T or Verizon?

    The ongoing changes at AT&T (NYSE: T) continue to alter the competitive battle between it and its largest competitor, Verizon (NYSE: VZ). Amid the spinoff of Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ: WBD), AT&T's lower stock price has changed the competitive dynamic between the two companies. The end of AT&T's Dividend Aristocrat status made Verizon's dividend more attractive to many because of its certainty.

  • Musk’s Cannabis-Themed Twitter Offer Looks High but Not Wacky

    Elon Musk is offering $54.20 a share for all of Twitter--–and you don’t need to work up a discounted cash flow analysis to see how he arrived at the price.

  • Putin prepares to stop propping up Russian markets - live updates

    Elon Musk offers to buy Twitter for $43bn P&O suspends Dover-Calais ferry services as Easter travel chaos deepens FTSE 100 stumbles as inflation surges Ben Wright: Germany's cowardice over Russian gas makes a mockery of eurozone solidarity Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • UnitedHealth Earnings Top Estimates On Optum Expansion; UNH Stock Rises

    UnitedHealth earnings topped views, fueled by its Optum unit. The Dow Jones component raised full-year guidance. UNH stock rose slightly.

  • Better E-Commerce Stock: Shopify vs. Alibaba

    The stocks of Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) and Alibaba (NYSE: BABA) both lost more than 50% of their value over the past 12 months. Shopify's services enable smaller merchants to easily launch their own online stores, process payments, fulfill orders, and manage their own marketing campaigns. Shopify's revenue rose 86% to $2.93 billion in fiscal 2020, which aligns with the calendar year, as the pandemic forced more merchants to open online stores.

  • Ford Is Now 3 Businesses. What That Means for the Stock.

    Ford CFO John Lawler spoke at the Bank of America conference taking place at the New York Auto show. The way he's talking about the business is new.

  • Is Amazon Stock A Buy Now That It Plans A 20-For-1 Split And Buyback?

    Is Amazon stock a buy now that it announced a 20-for-1 stock split, its first in more than 20 years, along with a $10 billion stock buyback plan?

  • 10 Stocks to Buy in April According to Jim Cramer

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks to buy in April according to Jim Cramer. If you want to read about some stocks that Jim Cramer is buying, go directly to 5 Stocks to Buy in April According to Jim Cramer. The stock market has reacted sharply to the latest consumer price numbers released […]

  • 2 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy and Hold Through any Recession

    Some economists are forecasting a recession in the near term, but that shouldn't stop you from investing.

  • Citigroup profit sinks 46% on loan loss provisions, dealmaking slump

    Citigroup Inc posted a 46% plunge in first-quarter profit on Thursday as it took hits from provisions for Russia-related losses, a slump in underwriting fees and higher expenses. Citi - the most global of the U.S. banks - added $1.9 billion to its reserves in the quarter to prepare for losses from direct exposures in Russia and the economic impact of the Ukraine war. That pushed credit costs to $755 million, a contrast with the $2.1 billion benefit a year ago when it freed up loss reserves built during the COVID-19 pandemic.