U.S. markets open in 6 hours 49 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,391.75
    -17.25 (-0.39%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,087.00
    -132.00 (-0.39%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,965.75
    -34.25 (-0.24%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,970.70
    -6.80 (-0.34%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    97.19
    +2.90 (+3.08%)
     

  • Gold

    1,961.60
    +13.40 (+0.69%)
     

  • Silver

    25.39
    +0.40 (+1.59%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0870
    -0.0017 (-0.15%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7800
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    24.37
    +3.21 (+15.17%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3011
    -0.0019 (-0.14%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    125.6910
    +0.3060 (+0.24%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,992.01
    -2,244.90 (-5.32%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    936.30
    -49.87 (-5.06%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,618.31
    -51.25 (-0.67%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,334.98
    -486.54 (-1.81%)
     

Securrency Capital secures Financial Services Permission from Abu Dhabi Global Market

·6 min read

ABU DHABI, UAE, April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Securrency Capital, a broker-dealer based in the Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM), today announced that it has secured a Financial Services Permission (FSP) from ADGM's Financial Services Regulatory Authority (FSRA) to deal in investments as a matched principal and provide custody for those investments. The license enables Securrency Capital to provide trading of digital assets to a variety of clients, including retail clients.

Securrency Capital Logo
Securrency Capital Logo

"We are honored to have been granted an FSP by ADGM as a Category 3A brokerage," said Amir Tabch, Chairman and CEO of Securrency Capital. "With this license, we will be able to leverage Securrency's unparalleled proprietary asset tokenization technology, which automates multi-jurisdictional compliance and financial services and enables the movement of regulated value at the speed of tomorrow."

Securrency Capital is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Securrency, Inc., a US-based global financial markets infrastructure technology company that has developed best-in-class proprietary digital asset technology supporting the issuance, governance, and life cycle management of regulatory-compliant tokens, including clawback of value in the event of theft or fraud. Securrency, Inc. works closely with world-class institutional banking partners and leading asset managers to enable their seamless transition into the digital assets space. Securrency's deep technology stack, coupled with Securrency Capital's on-chain identity services, allows for secure, transparent ownership of tokenized assets.

"Being based in the ADGM has allowed us to leverage the wealth of knowledge from the regional firms, as well as the sophistication of our regulator, the FSRA, to deliver a global marketplace and distribution network for finding and trading all types of digital assets," explained Phil Langton, COO at Securrency Capital. "Securrency Capital is now at the forefront of migrating traditional trading on blockchain networks and opening up new distribution channels to the multichain ecosystem and the metaverse. We are confident that we have built a strong foundation on which to grow and look forward to expanding our global footprint with the implementation of our partnership framework and our technology partnership with Securrency."

"ADGM is a rapidly growing world-class financial center," added John Hensel, Chief Operating Officer of Securrency, Inc. "Securrency Capital will be at the center of the dynamic and rapidly-growing digital assets marketplace in ADGM for which retail and institutional clients have been waiting. We are proud of Amir and his team at Securrency Capital and look forward to supporting their rapid growth."

ADGM has built and aims to maintain an accessible and secure international financial center that nurtures innovation, promotes market transparency and trust, and encourages sustainable growth and stability. The receipt of its FSP from the ADGM's responsible and pragmatic regulator affirms Securrency Capital's commitment to be a trusted partner who can provide quality and reliable digital asset services in this ecosystem and globally.

Securrency Capital's FSP will enable it to achieve its goal of offering a transparent and reliable platform through which global investors can trade digital assets. As a firm founded with an ethos of responsibility and compliance, Securrency Capital consistently interacts with regulatory bodies to firmly establish the level of trust needed to assure those new to the digital financial assets market.

"ADGM's regulatory approval is a significant milestone for us," said Praveer Pinto, Compliance Director at Securrency Capital. "We intend to use this as a foundation to further our commitment to achieving compliance with our regulatory requirements and playing our part in maintaining the integrity of the financial services ecosystem for our clients and the community."

Securrency Capital's platform is expected to go live soon after securing additional approvals from the FSRA.

About Securrency Capital:

Securrency Capital is a full-service regulated institutional DeFi brokerage firm that offers both traditional and digital financial services to retail and institutional clients via a single, accessible marketplace. By embracing Blockchain technology, Securrency Capital aims to deliver greater liquidity, wider distribution, improved connectivity, and better security for its clients in managing their portfolios and investment decisions. Securrency Capital provides a comprehensive digital lifecycle experience for clients, including asset issuance, share registry maintenance, and corporate actions on the chain, as well as facilitating the purchase and sale of digital and traditional assets and securities.

Securrency Capital is registered in the Abu Dhabi Global Market and is regulated by the Financial Services Regulatory Authority.

For more information, please visit the website at http://securrencycapital.com.

About Securrency:

Securrency is a financial markets infrastructure technology company focused on enhancing capital formation and stimulating global liquidity. Securrency is driving change at the core of financial services via a fully-interoperable distributed identity and compliance framework and a state-of-the-art infrastructure designed to streamline financial transactions globally and to bridge legacy financial platforms to blockchain networks. One of the most advanced regulatory technology providers in the industry, Securrency has developed compliance tools that automate enforcement of multi-jurisdictional regulatory policy. These tools provide transparency and consistency to strengthen investor confidence and provide regulators increased oversight of market activity.

For more information, please visit the website at http://securrency.com.
Follow Securrency on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM):

Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM), an international financial centre (IFC) located in the capital city of the United Arab Emirates, opened for business on 21 October 2015. Established by a UAE Federal Decree as a broad-based financial centre, ADGM augments Abu Dhabi's position as a global trade and business hub serving as a strategic link between the growing economies of the Middle East, Africa and South Asia and the rest of the world.

ADGM's strategy is anchored by Abu Dhabi's key strengths spanning over private banking, wealth management, asset management, derivatives and commodities trading, financial innovation, sustainability and more. Comprising four independent authorities: ADGM Authority, ADGM Courts, the Financial Services Regulatory Authority and the Registration Authority, ADGM as an IFC governs the entire 114 hectares (1.14sqkm) of Al Maryah Island which is a designated financial free zone.

It enables registered financial and non-financial institutions, companies and entities to operate, innovate and succeed within an international regulatory framework based on common law. Since its inception, ADGM has been awarded the "Financial Centre of the Year (MENA)" for four consecutive years for its initiatives and contributions to the financial and capital markets industry in the region.*

For more details on ADGM, please visit www.adgm.com or follow us on Twitter and Instagram: @adglobalmarket and LinkedIn: @Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM).

*Source: The Global Investor Middle East and North Africa (MENA) Awards.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1724019/Securrency_Capital_Logo.jpg

For enquiries:
media@adgm.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/securrency-capital-secures-financial-services-permission-from-abu-dhabi-global-market-301522343.html

SOURCE Securrency Capital

Recommended Stories

  • Inflation: U.S. economy is ‘well-positioned to address this challenge,’ WH economic adviser says

    White House Director of the National Economic Council Brian Deese joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the U.S. economy amid high inflation concerns, volatility, medical debt relief, semiconductor shortage woes, and the outlook for oil.&nbsp;

  • Oil prices: What $100 per barrel oil means for risk of recession

    Oil prices have come down below $100/barrel after staying above that level for much of last month. The Ukraine-Russia war worsened the upward trend costs for energy across the globe.

  • Treasuries Slump Ignites Global Selloff as Rate Hikes Gain Focus

    (Bloomberg) -- Long-term U.S. Treasury yields jumped to a three-year high, fueling a global rise in borrowing costs as traders intensified bets on aggressive rate hikes from major central banks. Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Austria Chancellor to Meet Putin; New War FrontUkraine Update: More Than 10,000 Died in Mariupol, Mayor SaysCovid Could Be Surging in the U.S. Right Now and We Might Not Even Know ItEurope Moves to Arm Ukraine as Sanctions Fail to Sway PutinRussian Railways Ruled i

  • Suddenly everyone is obsessed about a recession

    And here comes a sharp economic growth slowdown, pros are beginning to predict. Here's what to watch in the markets on Monday, April 11, 2022.

  • Nvidia Is Piling Up Some Very Bad News

    The bad streak continues for Nvidia . The semiconductor manufacturer starts the second quarter as it ended the first: badly. During the week of April 4 to April 8, the company known for its graphics chips for gaming and artificial intelligence saw its market capitalization falling from $665.1 billion on April 1 to $576.1 billion on April 8.

  • AT&T Cut Its Dividend With the Spinoff. Why It Remains Generous.

    AT&T has officially spun off its media business, with Warner Bros. Discovery trading on its own for the first time on Monday. AT&T (ticker: T) cut its dividend as part of the spinoff—a point of contention for many AT&T shareholders—but the payout remains generous at an annual $1.11 per share. AT&T completed its spinoff of WarnerMedia on Friday, and the stocks began trading separately on Monday.

  • Dow Jones Futures: What To Do After Today's Stock Market Sell-Off; White House Warns Of 'Extraordinarily Elevated' Inflation

    Dow Jones futures were lower late. Here's what to do after today's stock market sell-off ahead of Tuesday's key inflation report.

  • Buffett needed two weeks for $11.6 billion Alleghany purchase, balked at Goldman fee

    Warren Buffett needed just two weeks to put together Berkshire Hathaway Inc's $11.6 billion takeover of Alleghany Corp, its largest acquisition in six years, even as he balked at paying the insurer's banking fee, a regulatory filing on Monday shows. Alleghany said its Chief Executive Officer Joseph Brandon met with Buffett for dinner in New York City on March 7, where after some "casual conversation" Buffett offered $850 per share in cash for the company, less the fee for bankers at Goldman Sachs.

  • These 2 Beaten-Down Stocks Offer an Attractive Buying Opportunity, Say Analysts

    Down doesn’t mean out. When a stock takes a tumble, investors sometimes jump the gun and assume that the name has reached the end of the line. Sure, a significant share price decline should sound the alarm bells, as it could indicate underlying problems with the business or insurmountable headwinds. However, there’s another side to the story. These falls could reflect temporary challenges that can ultimately be overcome, with the lower prices presenting an opportunity to get in on the action bef

  • Buy the Dip: Apple, SoFi, Disney

    A look at some of the stocks that have seen recent share price weakness which may be worth consideration.

  • Why Apple Stock Is Falling Today

    Shares of the technology giant Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) were falling today, likely for two separate reasons. The first is that Reuters reported this morning that Apple could face additional antitrust changes by the European Union (EU), and the second is that Apple's stock is probably sliding along with the broader market's drop today. Reports of the EU looking into potential antitrust issues with Apple isn't new -- regulators began their probe last year.

  • Nvidia stock falls, Shopify announces stock split, Chinese EV makers under pressure

    Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferré breaks down trending tickers in the stock market today.

  • WarnerMedia, Discovery complete merger

    Yahoo Finance Live’s Emily McCormick and Brian Sozzi report that the WarnerMedia-Discover merger is now complete.

  • World Markets Are Falling Again With Echoes of the 2018 Rout

    (Bloomberg) -- The feel-good days for global markets at the end of March are firmly over.Most Read from BloombergU.S. Tells Non-Essential Government Staff to Leave ShanghaiUkraine Update: U.S. Warns India Over Russian Energy ImportsEurope Moves to Arm Ukraine as Sanctions Fail to Sway PutinUkraine Update: Austria Chancellor to Meet Putin; New War FrontCovid Could Be Surging in the U.S. Right Now and We Might Not Even Know ItEverything from stocks to bonds is falling -- even oil has pulled back f

  • Munger-Tied Daily Journal Slashes Its Alibaba Stake in Half

    (Bloomberg) -- Daily Journal Corp., a newspaper and software business that counts Charlie Munger as one of the overseers of its stock portfolio, cut its stake in Chinese internet giant Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. by roughly half. Most Read from BloombergU.S. Tells Non-Essential Government Staff to Leave ShanghaiUkraine Update: U.S. Warns India Over Russian Energy ImportsEurope Moves to Arm Ukraine as Sanctions Fail to Sway PutinUkraine Update: Austria Chancellor to Meet Putin; New War FrontCovid

  • AT&T Shares Climb After Warner Bros. Discovery Deal

    The telecom company’s stock rose in the first trading session after it completed a deal to merge its media business with Discovery.

  • You are not imagining it. Indian-origin CEOs indeed are everywhere

    Google's Sundar Pichai and Microsoft's Satya Nadella are joined buy more Indian origin leaders like Raj Subramaniam, Leena Nair, and Arvind Krishna at the top.

  • Are These 3 Jim Cramer’s Stock Picks a Buy? Here’s What Analysts Think

    The one good thing about a market downturn? You get lots of opportunities to load up on shares at a discount entry point. And who doesn’t like a discount? With the way the markets have performed so far this year, there are stocks in every segment which could potentially offer plenty of rewards. CNBC’s Jim Cramer thinks there are several names in the retail sector which look particularly enticing right now, ones for which the term “beaten-down” readily applies. Some rallied nicely toward the end

  • Why AMD Is Falling Today

    Shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) were falling today, as much as 5%, before settling into a 4.6% loss as of 12:30 p.m. ET. One can chalk up today's decline to two things: First, the 10-Year Treasury bond continued its ascent, reaching 2.77% today -- that's up more than an entire percentage point since the beginning of the year. Rapidly rising long-term rates tend to hurt high-multiple growth stocks, and at 38 times earnings, AMD is certainly that.

  • AMD: What Does the Pensando Acquisition Mean for the Stock? Wells Fargo Weighs In

    With the ink having barely dried following the Xilinx acquisition, last week, Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) disclosed that it intends to bring networking startup Pensando under the fold, in a deal said to be worth $1.9 billion. While Wells Fargo’s Aaron Rakers thinks the revenue contribution from the company is likely to be “small,” the analyst believes the “strategic (data center) merits of this acquisition are meaningful.” So, where does Pensando fit in the AMD portfolio? Well for one, Rakers t