Seda Eco Fit Lid Wins World Packaging Organisation WorldStar 2023 Award

DÜSSELDORF, Germany, May 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Seda International Packaging Group’s Eco Fit Paper Lid has won its third prestigious award, being judged a WorldStar 2023 Winner in the Beverage category for its sustainability and innovative design. The award was officially presented in a Ceremony hosted at Germany’s Interpack trade fair in Düsseldorf.



The judges were above all impressed by how Eco Fit has been conceived to address a complete spectrum of concerns – from sustainability and circularity to consumer safety and convenience in a wide range of use scenarios, from in-store to on-the-go and delivery.

The extensive features and options include being made entirely from PEFCTM certified fibres, and offering recyclable and compostable versions.

Customers who choose the Eco Fit Paper Lid save over 400 tons of plastic per 100 million coffee lids compared with typical polystyrene solutions. Moreover, while polystyrene isn’t recyclable, Eco Fit can be recycled along with the cup in the paper stream.

The Eco Fit Paper Lid is also more sustainable than other fibre-based solutions, requiring significantly less water and electricity to manufacture than Moulded Fibre Lids, for example, which consume an additional 30 MWh and 14,000 litres of water per million lids.

Equally important, the Eco Fit Paper Lid doesn't just have outstanding environmental credentials, it delivers a fully positive customer experience through all 5 senses: Touch with its leak- and spill-resistant design. Hearing because it closes tightly and securely with an audible snap. Sight by being fully printable for branding and communications. Smell and taste by conserving the scent and flavour of drinks unchanged.

No wonder Eco Fit’s the favourite choice of top coffee brands worldwide, combining perfect aroma and taste with a great, safe drinking experience and enhanced brand image.

Seda is a leading food and food service packaging group operating globally and manufacturing in Italy, Germany, the UK, Portugal and North America. Innovation and Sustainability are the engines of Seda’s growth and development, founded on a mission of pioneering the future of packaging for a better world. Seda partners with leading food and food service companies worldwide, designing and manufacturing innovative paper packaging solutions that create a unique bond between brands and their consumers.

