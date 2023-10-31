Sedania Innovator Berhad's (KLSE:SEDANIA) Stock Has Shown Weakness Lately But Financial Prospects Look Decent: Is The Market Wrong?

Sedania Innovator Berhad (KLSE:SEDANIA) has had a rough three months with its share price down 19%. But if you pay close attention, you might find that its key financial indicators look quite decent, which could mean that the stock could potentially rise in the long-term given how markets usually reward more resilient long-term fundamentals. Specifically, we decided to study Sedania Innovator Berhad's ROE in this article.

ROE or return on equity is a useful tool to assess how effectively a company can generate returns on the investment it received from its shareholders. In simpler terms, it measures the profitability of a company in relation to shareholder's equity.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

ROE can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Sedania Innovator Berhad is:

7.6% = RM3.4m ÷ RM45m (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

The 'return' is the income the business earned over the last year. Another way to think of that is that for every MYR1 worth of equity, the company was able to earn MYR0.08 in profit.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

Sedania Innovator Berhad's Earnings Growth And 7.6% ROE

At first glance, Sedania Innovator Berhad's ROE doesn't look very promising. Yet, a closer study shows that the company's ROE is similar to the industry average of 7.3%. Moreover, we are quite pleased to see that Sedania Innovator Berhad's net income grew significantly at a rate of 39% over the last five years. Given the slightly low ROE, it is likely that there could be some other aspects that are driving this growth. For instance, the company has a low payout ratio or is being managed efficiently.

Next, on comparing with the industry net income growth, we found that Sedania Innovator Berhad's growth is quite high when compared to the industry average growth of 15% in the same period, which is great to see.

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous.

Is Sedania Innovator Berhad Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

Sedania Innovator Berhad doesn't pay any dividend to its shareholders, meaning that the company has been reinvesting all of its profits into the business. This is likely what's driving the high earnings growth number discussed above.

Conclusion

In total, it does look like Sedania Innovator Berhad has some positive aspects to its business. Even in spite of the low rate of return, the company has posted impressive earnings growth as a result of reinvesting heavily into its business. While we won't completely dismiss the company, what we would do, is try to ascertain how risky the business is to make a more informed decision around the company. You can see the 2 risks we have identified for Sedania Innovator Berhad by visiting our risks dashboard for free on our platform here.

