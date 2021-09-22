U.S. markets close in 5 hours 7 minutes

Sedgwick acquires Managed Care Advisors

3 min read

Strategic deal expands business opportunities in government sector

MEMPHIS, Tenn., Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sedgwick, a leading global provider of technology-enabled risk, benefits and integrated business solutions, today announced it has acquired Managed Care Advisors, Inc. (MCA), a Bethesda, Maryland-based government contracting firm and leading provider of workers' compensation and specialty health plan products and services to the U.S. federal government.

Sedgwick Logo. (PRNewsFoto/Sedgwick) (PRNewsFoto/)
Sedgwick Logo. (PRNewsFoto/Sedgwick) (PRNewsFoto/)

Managed Care Advisors' expertise includes a comprehensive, outsourced federal agency workers' compensation case and claims management solution, anchored by the full functionality of its technology platform. MCA's federally compliant solutions and established performance record will broaden Sedgwick's access to a wide range of public sector opportunities. The acquisition will also enable MCA to expand its breadth and depth of offerings to the government to include a broad array of world-class risk management and claims solutions that Sedgwick currently delivers in the commercial sector.

"Sedgwick and Managed Care Advisors have a shared focus on delivering excellence and taking care of people," said Elizabeth Demaret, Sedgwick president, specialty. "We are well aligned to optimize outcomes for our clients and look forward to bringing our combination of value-added services to the employees of federal government agencies."

MCA will operate as a wholly owned subsidiary of Sedgwick Public Sector, a Sedgwick holding company dedicated to delivering claims services to government entities.

"Joining forces with Sedgwick opens the door to new opportunities for bringing the public sector an even higher level of industry best practices and expertise," said Lisa Firestone, Managed Care Advisors president and CEO. "I'm excited for what lies ahead in our next chapter with Sedgwick."

About Sedgwick
Sedgwick is a leading global provider of technology-enabled risk, benefits and integrated business solutions. The company provides a broad range of resources tailored to our clients' specific needs in casualty, property, marine, benefits, brand protection and other lines. At Sedgwick, caring counts; through the dedication and expertise of more than 27,000 colleagues across 65 countries, the company takes care of people and organizations by mitigating and reducing risks and losses, promoting health and productivity, protecting brand reputations, and containing costs that can impact the bottom line. Sedgwick's majority shareholder is The Carlyle Group; Stone Point Capital LLC, Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec (CDPQ), Onex and other management investors are minority shareholders. For more, see www.sedgwick.com.

About Managed Care Advisors
Established in 1997, Managed Care Advisors specializes in workers' compensation, case and claims management, disability and absence management, analytics, technology solutions, specialty health plan management and employee benefits. Based in Bethesda, Maryland, Managed Care Advisors services customers throughout the United States and all U.S. territories. Since 2005, MCA has provided a comprehensive suite of products and services to the federal market to support federal agencies in improving outcomes, reducing costs, and avoiding unnecessary medical and vocational disability resulting from work-related injuries and illnesses. For more, see www.mcacares.com.


Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sedgwick-acquires-managed-care-advisors-301382871.html

SOURCE Sedgwick

