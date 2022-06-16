U.S. markets open in 3 hours 16 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,712.50
    -76.75 (-2.03%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,163.00
    -498.00 (-1.62%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,304.00
    -289.75 (-2.50%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,695.40
    -37.00 (-2.14%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    115.29
    -0.02 (-0.02%)
     

  • Gold

    1,832.30
    +12.70 (+0.70%)
     

  • Silver

    21.56
    +0.14 (+0.65%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0403
    -0.0045 (-0.43%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.3950
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    31.65
    -1.04 (-3.18%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2162
    -0.0010 (-0.08%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    133.2200
    -0.5990 (-0.45%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,233.33
    +988.08 (+4.88%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    449.63
    +1.39 (+0.31%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,120.43
    -152.98 (-2.10%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,431.20
    +105.04 (+0.40%)
     

How to see if anyone is using your Gmail, Facebook, or Netflix accounts

Kim Komando
·5 min read
Be proactive and check Google’s devices page before you notice warning signs that you may be hacked.
Be proactive and check Google’s devices page before you notice warning signs that you may be hacked.

There’s a new hack or scam around every corner. The sad thing is, you likely won’t realize someone has wormed their way into your digital life until it’s too late.

If a virus is to blame, there are red flags. Tap or click for eight signs your computer has been hacked, starting with a big giveaway: It’s running hot.

Sometimes the culprit is closer to home. Worried someone has been snooping on your computer? Here are the clues.

Then there are your online accounts. I'll walk you through how to check for any devices and people using them that shouldn’t be there.

See what’s connected to your Google account

Think about all that your Google account can open the door to: Your emails, your contacts, your location history, your searches, your photos … That’s just scratching the surface.

Be proactive and check Google’s devices page before you notice warning signs.

• Go to google.com/devices. You’ll need to sign in if you aren’t already.

• You'll see a list of devices you're currently signed in or have been in the last 28 days.

You might see the same device multiple times, and that’s normal. Don’t worry if you see several instances of one operating system or your iPhone listed repeatedly. You can click each one to see which browser was used. That might be a tip-off someone else has logged in – you see Firefox, for example, but you always use Safari.

If you see a device or location that seems suspicious, click it, then choose “Don’t recognize something?” Google will sign this device out remotely. After that, change your password just in case someone has it.

PRIVACY FIX: How to remove your address and phone number from Google search results

Check devices logged into Facebook

I get more emails than you’d believe about people who lost access to their Facebook accounts. Sometimes it’s a forgotten password, but I’m willing to bet a hacker is to blame.

Here’s how to see the devices logged into your Facebook account. It’s easiest to do this from a computer.

• Sign in, then click on the down arrow in the top right corner.

• Click on Settings & privacy > Settings.

• Finally, click on Security and Login.

• You’ll see a section called Where you’re logged in. It shows the two most recent devices and their approximate login locations. Click the See More option for a broader view.

Carefully review each entry and look for locations you've never been to or devices you don't own. Pro tip: Use a VPN? That may be reflected in your last locations. Check to see what city your VPN is connecting through before you panic.

You can click on the three dots next to a device from this page to select “Not You?” or “Log out.” The first option will give you more details on the device and where it’s located, along with steps to secure your account. The latter option will log that device out.

If you see any devices and locations you don’t recognize, follow the on-screen prompts to secure your Facebook account, log those devices out and change your password immediately.

While you’re at it, give your account a privacy makeover. Tap or click here for 10 Facebook security settings to lock down your account.

Who is signed into your Netflix?

Raise your hand if you’ve ever shared a streaming subscription password. Over time, you may realize, “Hey, I have no idea who’s watching.” That can get annoying when you try to stream a movie and get kicked out.

You can see every device logged in and sign them out remotely in a few steps. It's easiest to do this task from your computer.

• Log into your Netflix account. If you have multiple profiles set up, select your profile to go to the Netflix homepage.

• Hover over your profile icon in the top right corner of your screen and choose Account.

• In the Settings section, select Recent device streaming activity.

• You'll see a list of devices, locations, and connected IP addresses.

Do you see any devices or locations that aren't you? You should also check if the IP address is one you recognize. The easiest way to find your IP address is with a quick Google search for these words: What is my IP address?

Now, let's say you see a bunch of devices that aren’t you. You can sign them out.

• Hover over your profile icon and choose Account.

• In the Settings section, choose Sign out of all devices.

• Confirm you want to do this and click Sign out.

PODCAST PICK: Top Gun Flight Sim, Bird ID app, iPhone pulse check, Wi-Fi 7 speeds

Have you ever wondered, "What kind of bird is that?" I'll tell you about a bird ID app to help you find out. Plus, Apple patents a dual-display MacBook, Wi-Fi 7 test shows off speeds of 30 Gbps and Microsoft Flight Simulator gets a "Top Gun: Maverick" add-on. I'll also tell you how to check your pulse using your phone and set up an online will.

Check out my podcast “Kim Komando Today” on Apple, Google Podcasts, Spotify, or your favorite podcast player.

Listen to the podcast here or wherever you get your podcasts. Just search for my last name, “Komando.”

Learn about all the latest technology on the Kim Komando Show, the nation's largest weekend radio talk show. Kim takes calls and dispenses advice on today's digital lifestyle, from smartphones and tablets to online privacy and data hacks. For her daily tips, free newsletters and more, visit her website at Komando.com.

The views and opinions expressed in this column are the author’s and do not necessarily reflect those of USA TODAY.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Find out if anyone is using your Gmail, Facebook, or Netflix accounts

Recommended Stories

  • Korean apocalyptic series ‘Sweet Home’ renewed by Netflix for Seasons 2 and 3

    Netflix has announced that the hit Korean series “Sweet Home” will be back for two more rounds, with Seasons 2 and 3 simultaneously in the works. It wasn’t long after that other Korean shows began hitting the top of Netflix’s streaming charts one after another, with last year’s global phenomenon “Squid Game” kicking off the craze for Korean productions.

  • Former Keys commissioner arrested, accused of using campaign funds to pay for Netflix

    Former Florida Keys county commissioner Eddie Martinez surrendered on Wednesday to face allegations he failed to report campaign expenditures — and used campaign money to pay for personal expenses with businesses such as CVS, U-Haul and Netflix.

  • 54 of the best Netflix shows to binge watch next

    Not sure what to watch next? Check out these recommendations for the best Netflix shows, including originals, for couples, kids, teens, to learn Spanish with, and of all time.

  • How to Make Frozen Banana Ice Cream, Plus 4 More Ways to Enjoy Frozen Bananas

    This non-dairy dessert will have your whole family going bananas.

  • Russian opposition leader Navalny moved to high-security penal colony

    LONDON (Reuters) -Alexei Navalny, Russia's most prominent opposition leader, has been abruptly moved from the prison where he was serving an 11-1/2 year sentence to a high-security penal colony farther from Moscow. Navalny earned admiration from the disparate opposition in 2021 for returning to Russia voluntarily in 2021 from Germany, where he had been treated for what Western laboratory tests showed was an attempt to poison him in Siberia with a Soviet-era nerve agent. Russia denies trying to kill him.

  • Slain journalist Jamal Khashoggi’s fiancee condemns Biden’s upcoming trip to Saudi Arabia in powerful video

    The fiancee of slain journalist Jamal Khashoggi said Wednesday she was "very disappointed" in President Joe Biden's plan to meet with Saudi crown prince Mohammed bin Salman, who the U.S. has determined ordered the operation that killed Khashoggi in 2018. "Mr. Biden, you'll soon visit Saudi Arabia as president, where you'll meet with Jamal's heartless executer (sic), dishonoring yourself and Jamal by meeting MBS," said Hatice Cengiz in a video message posted by Democracy for the Arab World Now, a nonprofit Khashoggi founded in 2018.

  • Suspect admits to murder of missing journalist, indigenous advocate in Brazil

    A suspect held over the disappearance of a British journalist and an Indigenous affairs expert who had been missing in Brazil has confessed to their murder, CNN reported on Wednesday. During a Wednesday night press conference, Brazilian authorities announced that local fisherman Amarildo da Costa de Oliveira admitted he had killed international correspondent Dom Phillips and Brazilian…

  • Group of NATO leaders pledge support for Ukraine

    The leaders of seven NATO nations from across Europe pledged their support Tuesday for Sweden and Finland's bids to join the alliance and for providing more heavy weapons to help Ukraine battle Russia. The support was voiced after an informal gathering at Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte’s official residence in The Hague co-hosted by his Danish counterpart, Mette Frederiksen. “My message on Swedish and Finnish membership is that I strongly welcome that," said NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg, who also attended.

  • VPN firms are removing servers in India to avoid customer data sharing rule

    The Lithuania-based firm, which counts General Catalyst and Novator among its backers and is valued at $1.6 billion, said on Tuesday that it doesn’t maintain any logs of its customers' data, strings of information that New Delhi will soon require VPN providers to share. The new rules go into effect June 27.

  • Bradley replacement could be the US Army’s first hybrid combat vehicle

    The service has no requirements for a hybrid electric capability when it comes to the optionally manned fighting vehicle, but it does have the need for a reduced logistics footprint.

  • New Netflix series’ first episode focuses on fatal 2017 Wichita swatting case

    Many Wichitans are interviewed for the six-part docuseries, which premiered on Wednesday.

  • Biden huddles with Pelosi and Schumer on inflation

    President Biden on Wednesday met with Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) at the White House to discuss ways to combat inflation, an issue weighing heavily on Democrats heading into November’s midterms. The three leaders “discussed their plans for fighting the global problem of inflation that is affecting every major…

  • Selena Gomez Says She’s “Really Proud” of Herself After Handling Public Breakups and Health Issues

    Selena Gomez opened up about her public breakups with Justin Bieber and The Weeknd, as well as her health issues. See what she had to say here.

  • The dinosaurs aren't the real bad guys: The worst human villains in the 'Jurassic' movies

    If you're watching the Jurassic Park or Jurassic World trilogies right, then you're obviously rooting for the dinosaurs. Period. Starting with Michael Crichton's original books and going through all six cinematic installments, it's made very clear in narrative and in action that humans are very much the problem. From fusing dino DNA to frog DNA in Jurassic Park to continuing to genetically tinker with nature at InGen and then BioSyn, where the result is swarms of locusts, it's clear that humans

  • Faith Hill Tells Kelly Clarkson She Vowed to ‘Never, Ever’ Act Again Until ‘1883’

    Faith Hill appeared on ‘The Kelly Clarkson Show’ where they revisited a photo taken with Reba McEntire and Shania Twain. They also discussed Hill in ‘1883.’

  • Fisker says it is nearing end of supply chain crisis

    Fisker told a Deutsche Bank auto conference that the company had faced supply chain issues when it was testing and developing its Ocean SUV but made design changes to certain parts to use chips that were more widely available. Fisker said last week it had surpassed the 50,000 reservation mark for its Ocean SUV and its PEAR compact car had received over 3,200 pre-orders. The company's Ocean SUV will be manufactured by Magna International's Austrian unit, while the PEAR compact will be made by Foxconn at its newly acquired plant in Lordstown, Ohio.

  • El Salvador: The country where you can buy anything with Bitcoin

    The cryptocurrency crash is hurting many investors, including one country that has bet big on Bitcoin.

  • Kim Kardashian’s Met Gala Dress Alarmed Experts. Turns Out, They Were Right

    When Kim Kardashian walked up the Metropolitan Museum’s stairs at this year’s Met Gala wearing Marilyn Monroe’s famed Jean Louis dress from 1962, it sparked its share of controversy. Not only was the dress, which she’d borrowed from Ripley’s Believe Or Not!, not in line with the gala’s theme of “Gilded Glamour,” but Kardashian also revealed she lost 16 pounds in three weeks to fit into the dress. This week, she made headlines again when post-Met Gala photos of the dress revealed new tears in the

  • Worried about indoctrinating children with truth? Why not provide lots of info?

    There's fear teaching children our forefathers made amazing inroads, but also bad decisions for which society still suffers. Students deserve better.

  • Dom Phillips and Bruno Pereira: Suspect leads police to human remains

    UK journalist Dom Phillips and indigenous expert Bruno Pereira went missing in a remote area on 5 June.