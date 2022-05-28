This post originally appeared on The Basis Point: See anything right/wrong with this “Is inflation impacting my family?” survey result?!

Funny LI image from my friend Rich Swerbinsky at The Mortgage Collaborative. And also see his comments, which I agree with: some “weaker” housing data is good for market health and helping strained buyers.

___

Reference:

– LOL Inflation Survey – and some hope for homebuyers

DO YOU LIKE MONEY? GET MORE AT THE BASIS POINT®

LIVE BLOG: Goldman Sachs Housing & Consumer Finance Conference 2022

War could reduce global economic growth 0.25% & raise global inflation 0.75%: Wells Fargo

State of the Union 2022: 71% of Americans say ‘strengthening the economy’ is top concern