U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,158.24
    +100.40 (+2.47%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,212.96
    +575.77 (+1.76%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,131.13
    +390.48 (+3.33%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,887.90
    +49.66 (+2.70%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    115.07
    +0.98 (+0.86%)
     

  • Gold

    1,857.30
    +3.40 (+0.18%)
     

  • Silver

    22.14
    +0.17 (+0.77%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0739
    +0.0006 (+0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7430
    -0.0130 (-0.47%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2631
    +0.0025 (+0.20%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    127.0850
    -0.0170 (-0.01%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    29,062.84
    +312.00 (+1.09%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    625.79
    -3.71 (-0.59%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,585.46
    +20.54 (+0.27%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,781.68
    +176.84 (+0.66%)
     

See anything right/wrong with this “Is inflation impacting my family?” survey result?!

Julian Hebron

This post originally appeared on The Basis Point: See anything right/wrong with this “Is inflation impacting my family?” survey result?!

Funny LI image from my friend Rich Swerbinsky at The Mortgage Collaborative. And also see his comments, which I agree with: some “weaker” housing data is good for market health and helping strained buyers.

___
Reference:

LOL Inflation Survey – and some hope for homebuyers

DO YOU LIKE MONEY? GET MORE AT THE BASIS POINT®

LIVE BLOG: Goldman Sachs Housing & Consumer Finance Conference 2022

War could reduce global economic growth 0.25% & raise global inflation 0.75%: Wells Fargo

State of the Union 2022: 71% of Americans say ‘strengthening the economy’ is top concern

Recommended Stories