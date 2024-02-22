See What the Average American Family Takes Home After Taxes in Every State
“In this world, nothing is certain except death and taxes,” Benjamin Franklin famously said.
All of these years later, he’s still spot on. No matter how lucrative your job is, paying taxes is unavoidable. How much you’ll pay Uncle Sam depends not only on your income bracket, but also on where you live, as every state has its own approach to taxes.
A big question here is: How much does the average American household take home after taxes? It’s a complicated question because of the location factor and the fact that every state has a different median income. With exclusive new research, GOBankingRates has broken down the answer, state by state.
Alabama
Median Household Income: $94,555
Take-Home Pay After Taxes: $68,354
Alaska
Median Household Income: $119,037
Take-Home Pay After Taxes: $93,791
Arizona
Median Household Income: $102,016
Take-Home Pay After Taxes: $74,913
Arkansas
Median Household Income: $85,584
Take-Home Pay After Taxes: $61,103
California
Median Household Income: $126,075
Take-Home Pay After Taxes: $85,331
Colorado
Median Household Income: $123,719
Take-Home Pay After Taxes: $89,544
Connecticut
Median Household Income: $138,943
Take-Home Pay After Taxes: $94,333
Delaware
Median Household Income: $113,501
Take-Home Pay After Taxes: $87,242
Florida
Median Household Income: $96,830
Take-Home Pay After Taxes: $73,589
Georgia
Median Household Income: $106,678
Take-Home Pay After Taxes: $76,626
Hawaii
Median Household Income: $124,682
Take-Home Pay After Taxes: $86,376
Illinois
Median Household Income: $118,569
Take-Home Pay After Taxes: $81,542
Indiana
Median Household Income: $99,109
Take-Home Pay After Taxes: $73,822
Iowa
Median Household Income: $103,944
Take-Home Pay After Taxes: $74,276
Kansas
Median Household Income: $102,812
Take-Home Pay After Taxes: $73,381
Kentucky
Median Household Income: $91,578
Take-Home Pay After Taxes: $67,691
Louisiana
Median Household Income: $97,640
Take-Home Pay After Taxes: $71,251
Maine
Median Household Income: $100,435
Take-Home Pay After Taxes: $72,383
Maryland
Median Household Income: $145,017
Take-Home Pay After Taxes: $101,484
Massachusetts
Median Household Income: $147,219
Take-Home Pay After Taxes: $98,860
Michigan
Median Household Income: $103,399
Take-Home Pay After Taxes: $75,442
Minnesota
Median Household Income: $121,595
Take-Home Pay After Taxes: $86,695
Mississippi
Median Household Income: $87,568
Take-Home Pay After Taxes: $64,505
Missouri
Median Household Income: $99,276
Take-Home Pay After Taxes: $72,515
Montana
Median Household Income: $95,586
Take-Home Pay After Taxes: $73,100
Nebraska
Median Household Income: $105,989
Take-Home Pay After Taxes: $76,681
Nevada
Median Household Income: $100,780
Take-Home Pay After Taxes: $76,281
New Hampshire
Median Household Income: $125,966
Take-Home Pay After Taxes: $97,724
New Jersey
Median Household Income: $142,693
Take-Home Pay After Taxes: 95,463
New Mexico
Median Household Income: $90,432
Take-Home Pay After Taxes: $66,432
New York
Median Household Income: $122,968
Take-Home Pay After Taxes: $81,651
North Carolina
Median Household Income: $100,085
Take-Home Pay After Taxes: $73,646
North Dakota
Median Household Income: $112,182
Take-Home Pay After Taxes: $85,324
Ohio
Median Household Income: $104,441
Take-Home Pay After Taxes: $77,147
Oklahoma
Median Household Income: $92,520
Take-Home Pay After Taxes: $67,099
Oregon
Median Household Income: $109,143
Take-Home Pay After Taxes: $79,303
Pennsylvania
Median Household Income: $110,952
Take-Home Pay After Taxes: $81,526
Rhode Island
Median Household Income: $123,790
Take-Home Pay After Taxes: $87,414
South Carolina
Median Household Income: $97,066
Take-Home Pay After Taxes: $69,365
South Dakota
Median Household Income: $101,106
Take-Home Pay After Taxes: $77,829
Tennessee
Median Household Income: $95,658
Take-Home Pay After Taxes: $72,447
Texas
Median Household Income: $106,865
Take-Home Pay After Taxes: $79,745
Utah
Median Household Income: $109,305
Take-Home Pay After Taxes: $78,259
Vermont
Median Household Income: $109,814
Take-Home Pay After Taxes: $77,298
Virginia
Median Household Income: $126,871
Take-Home Pay After Taxes: $91,389
Washington
Median Household Income: $123,842
Take-Home Pay After Taxes: $90,314
West Virginia
Median Household Income: $84,598
Take-Home Pay After Taxes: $62,012
Wisconsin
Median Household Income: $106,788
Take-Home Pay After Taxes: $77,849
Wyoming
Median Household Income: $104,277
Take-Home Pay After Taxes: $82,026
Methodology: For this study, GOBankingRates analyzed the median income of each state and calculated the take-home pay for a married couple with a family after federal, state and local taxes. GOBankingRates started by finding the [1] median household income of a married couple with family in each state as sourced from the U.S. Census American Community Survey, the [2] overall cost of living index for each state as sourced from the Missouri Economic and Research Information Center, and the [3] national average overall expenditure cost for a married couple with a family and calculated the overall average expenditure cost in each state. Next GOBankingRates found the [4] 2023 federal income tax brackets and rates, [5] 2023 state income tax brackets and rates, and the [6] 2023 state and local tax rates, all sourced from TaxFoundation, and used in-house calculations to find the marginal tax rate, effective tax rate and total tax paid for federal income taxes, state income taxes, FICA tax and local sales tax. The [7] average home value was sourced from Zillow Home Value Index and using the [8] median property taxes paid, as sourced from the U.S. Census American Community Survey, the average property tax rate was calculated. The local sales tax was calculated using the average expenditure cost and local sales tax rates. To find the take-home pay after taxes, the federal income tax paid, state income tax paid, FICA tax paid, local sales tax paid and property tax paid were all taken out of the median household income. All data was collected and is up to date as of Feb. 20, 2024.
