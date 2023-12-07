See who bought and sold property in Somerset County the end of November

Here are the property transfers recorded with the Somerset County Recorder of Deeds from Nov. 27 to Dec. 1.

Mark and Amy Casciola to CRT Real Estate LLC, Jefferson Township, $289,000.

Robert Bico, individually and as administrator of the estate of Geraldine Bico, to Thomas III and Katie Evans, Middlecreek Township, $120,000.

Paul Weygandt Jr., trustee of the first amended and restated Paul Weygandt Jr. Revocable Trust, to Hannah Renee and Connor Aaron Holliday, Conemaugh Township, $160,000.

Harold Jr. and Sandra Heinlein to Drake Schamp, Elk Lick Township, $80,000.

The Secretary of Housing and Urban Development of Washington, D.C., to Zebariah and Jessica Cramer, Somerset Borough, $62,001.

Carl Lynn and Shelly Anne Durst to Juliana Beth Snedden and Logan Wayne McKenzie, Meyersdale Borough, $155,000.

John Rucosky to Michael Jr. and Madison Barndt, Jennerstown Borough, $169,000.

John Wissinger to Logan Barr, Paint Borough, $41,500.

R. Scott and Lori Dunlap to Justin Bittner, Somerset Borough, $219,500.

Richard Dunn to Justin White, Brothersvalley Township, $270,000.

Appalachian Timber Products Inc. to Steven and Elizabeth Sarah Peight, Shade Township, $325,000.

Janice Kuchinka, administratrix of the estate of David Kris, to John Wissinger, Conemaugh Township, $116,000.

William Sharbaugh to Linda Croushore and Jeanann Sharbaugh Fetterman, Jenner Township, $25,216.80.

Bulfinch Hospitality Group LLC to Vadtal Dham Inc., Somerset Borough, $1,650,000.

Jeremy Sylvester and Ashley Wesmiller Flick to Laura Lee Wisdom, Somerset Township, $262,000.

Linda Kay and Ray Coleman, Geneva Kathleen McVicker by her agent George Hummel, Shirley Ann and Earl Wayne Shaulis, and Dale and Carol Mowry, to Qing Lu and Jiao Lin, Fairhope Township, $199,000.

Michael and Jennifer Wasco to Connor Locklin and Graycen Breckenridge, Middlecreek Township, $205,000.

Doris Evelyn Van Sickel and William Van Sickel by his attorney-in-fact Doris Van Sickel, to Paula Tressler and Daniel Draheim, Ursina Borough, $245,520.

Laskey Properties LLC to Alison Popolo, Conemaugh Township, $34,500.

David and Kimberly Monyok to Lawrence and Priscilla Castner, Jefferson Township, $210,300.

This article originally appeared on The Daily American: Somerset County property transfers for Nov. 27 through Dec. 1