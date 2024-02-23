See what central Ohio CEOs earned compared to their workers

The Dublin, Ohio headquarters of Cardinal Health, Inc. a multinational health care services company, and the 14th highest revenue generating company in the United States. Its CEO was the highest compensated public company executive in Central Ohio.

When it comes to the biggest public companies in central Ohio by revenue, no one stands out more than Cardinal Health.

And the company's CEO, Jason Hollar, has a paycheck to match.

Hollar earned $18.5 million for the company's fiscal year that ended June 30, according to a Dispatch review of Securities and Exchange Commission filings by central Ohio public companies.

That is more than any other CEO of a public company in the region based on the most recent filings that detail compensation for CEO and the company's workers.

By comparison the median Cardinal worker earned $69,024, according to Cardinal's filing. The median worker is the worker whose wages are in the middle, with half of the company's workers making more and half making less.

In other words, for every $1 the median worker earned, Hollar earned $269.

The Dublin-based wholesale drug distribution and medical supplies company had revenue of $205 billion for its fiscal year that ended on June 30, more than any other Ohio based public company and No. 14 nationwide on the most recent Fortune 500 list.

The company's shares have climbed by a third over the past year, and have trading close to an all-time high.

As is the often the case for most CEOs of public companies, most of Hollar's compensation, $14.8 million, came from stock awards, according to the filing. His base salary was $1.2 million.

Cardinal declined to comment on Hollar's salary and deferred to the company's filing.

In the filings, Cardinal and other companies justify the salaries they pay their CEOs by comparing the salary of their CEO to those of businesses with a similar profile.

"The market sets wages far more efficiently than the government ever could," said Steve Stivers, president and CEO of the Ohio Chamber.

Rather that comparing wages of CEOs to workers, a better comparison is to other CEOs of companies that are like them, Stivers said.

"That's who you're competing against," he said. "It's just a different job and different compensation."

Nick Akins, former CEO of American Electric Power, received the second most compensation among central Ohio CEOs of public companies, at $16.4 million.

The median AEP worker earned $119,860, giving the company a CEO pay ratio of 137 to 1.

The Dispatch review of the data encompass assorted industries ranging from Cardinal to retailers to food companies to manufacturers and insurance companies.

It does not include, for example, private companies, foreign companies with operations in Ohio, nonprofits such as hospitals and big government sites such as state workers.

Retailers have biggest CEO pay gaps

The CEOs of the central Ohio biggest public retailers have the biggest pay ratio gap with their workers.

Abercrombie & Fitch CEO Fran Horowitz earned $11 million in the most recent filing while the median worker earned $3,883, a ratio 3,262 to 1.

Fran Horowitz at Abercrombie & Fitch

In its filing, the company, whose shares have skyrocketed 300% over the past year, described a number of its workers as part time, seasonal or temporary.

"This approach to store staffing provides flexible, entry-level employment opportunities to students — many of whom are among our core customer demographic — that can become the foundation for a career at the Company," the company said in its filing. "As a result, we maintain a 'promote from within' mentality, and we provide opportunities for students to shape themselves into top candidates and potential future leaders of the Company.

"Students and young professionals who are motivated, creative, and strategic are natural leaders to drive results in our team-based culture. For reference, our median associate is a part-time associate who worked for, on average, thirty-two hours a month for a period of eight months."

The CEOs of Bath & Body Works, Big Lots, Express and Victoria's Secret posted pay ratios of more than 900 to 1.

Victoria's Secret CEO Martin Waters earned $12.5 million, for example, compared with the median worker who earned $13,365, a pay ratio of 937 to 1, according to the company's most recent filing.

Victoria's Secret CEO Martin Waters

The former CEO of Designer Brands, Roger Rawlins, had the lowest pay ratio among the central Ohio retailers at 433 to 1.

Former Designer Brands CEO Roger Rawlins

On the flip side, investment advisory company Diamond Hill Investment Group had the lowest gap, 11.5.

The company's CEO, Heather Brilliant, earned $4 million, according to the company's most recent filing. The median worker earned $346,450.

Heather Brilliant, CEO of Diamond Hill

Groups critical of CEO pay

Left-leaning group Policy Matters Ohio does it own annual report on pay of CEOs of companies based in Ohio or that have significant operations here.

Those 53 CEOs earned $273 for every dollar of the wages of the company's median worker, down from 396 to 1 in 2021. It attributed the drop largely to a decline in stock prices in 2022.

Median pay for workers across Ohio’s biggest firms rose 10% to $53,321 in 2022, according to the group. Policy Matters estimates further workers in '23 off of strong labor deals that were negotiated last year.

The group has complained for years that CEO pay is out of whack with what workers earn. It argues that too much CEO pay is tied to stock awards, and that drives CEOs to take steps to boost the share price in the short term through such things as share repurchases instead of making investments in the company that could drive long-term success.

"Outsized CEO pay is one driver of pay inequality, and the way CEOs are paid can motivate company decisions that boost share prices in the short-term but underinvest in the long-term health of the company, their workforce, and their roots in Ohio communities," according to the group.

The most recent AFL-CIO report on CEO compensation found that the average CEO of a company in the S&P 500 index that includes the country's biggest 500 public companies was $16.7 million in 2022, an average CEO-to-worker pay ratio of 272 to 1.

In Ohio, the average CEO of an S&P 500 company earned $12 million in 2022, a CEO-pay-ratio of 198 to 1; CEOs of smaller public companies earned an average of $7.5 million, a CEO-pay-ratio of 124 to 1, according to the report.

The chamber's Stivers said public companies should be allowed to deploy their money in ways that make the most sense to the company.

"They should be able to do that. That's how a free market works," he said.

Also, it's the company's board that decides on whether the company should buy back shares, not the CEO, Stivers said.

"The fallacy in the Policy Matters report is the assumption that the CEO on his own can buy back shares," he said.

Columbus CEO pay

The following is the pay of Central Ohio public company CEOs listed by total compensation based on the most recent fiscal year reported. The final number represents the median worker compensation for the company as reported. An * indicates the person is no longer CEO of the company.

Cardinal Health, Jason Hollar, $18,536,924 (2023), $69,024

American Electric Power, Nick Akins*, $16,375,508 (2022), $119,860

Victoria's Secret, Martin Waters, $12,519,912 (2022), $13,365

Scotts Miracle-Gro, James Hagedorn, $11,994,566 (2023), $58,683

Abercrombie & Fitch, Fran Horowitz, $11,034,157 (2022), $3,883

Huntington Bancshares, Steve Steinour, $10,484,975 (2022), $67,653

Bath & Body Works, Gina Boswell, $9,964,565 (2022), $10,669

Bread Financial, Ralph Andretta, $8,694,682 (2022), $82,252

Designer Brands, Roger Rawlins*, $8,530,705 (2022), $19,685

Big Lots, Bruce Thorn, $8,523,181 (2022), $9,113

M/I Homes, Robert Schottenstein, $8,207,473 (2022), $88,124

Vertiv, Rob Johnson*, $8,033,521 (2022), $30,704

Wendy's, Todd Penegor*, $8,005,313 (2022), $19,916

Worthington Enterprises, Andy Rose, $7,279,786 (2023), $104,571

Express, Timothy Baxter*, $7,717,586 (2022), $8,112

Advanced Drainage, Scott Barbour, $6,976,773 (2023), $53,220

Installed Building Products, Jeff Edwards, $5,331,034 (2022), $57,594

Root Insurance, Alex Timm, $5,126,730 (2022), $65,927

Lancaster Colony, David Ciesinski, $5,029,587 (2023), $47,946

Greif, Ole Rosgaard, $4,352,908 (2023), $48,862

Diamond Hill, Heather Brilliant, $3,999,171 (2022), $346,450

Commercial Vehicle Group, Harold Bevis*, $2,731,884 (2022), $13,112

Park National Bank, David Trautman, $2,181,048 (2022), $59,194

