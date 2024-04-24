See which Downtown Jackson building is bucking trend with high occupancy rate

Business migration out of Downtown Jackson has been well documented over the last decade.

That trend was highlighted last week when the managers of the Pinnacle Building announced that the 16-year-old structure was only 30% occupied as it tries to bounce back from a host of law firms leaving for the suburbs.

However, Regions Plaza in downtown, the tallest building between Shreveport and Birmingham along the I-20 corridor, is experiencing a surge of sorts, and ownership is bullish on the future of the building.

While leaders of the ownership team with Hertz Investment Group are working to increase occupancy of the historic, 22-floor, 350,000 square foot building, they note that occupancy is at its highest point in 10 years at 65%.

In 2018, Regions Plaza was down to just 56% occupancy. But since the end of the Covid-19 pandemic, business has made a comeback.

Some of its biggest tenants include Foreman, Watkins Krutz law firm, Gibbs Travis law firm, the Mississippi Center for Justice as well as the billing department for Baptist Healthcare.

The Regions building, seen on Tuesday, April 23, is located in Downtown Jackson and has a 65% occupancy rate.

Foreman, Watkins, Krutz actually takes up about three complete floors of the building recently extended its lease until 2027.

"Business is good. Actually, we just leased the entire 17th floor to the (Mississippi) Attorney General's office," said Sam Cox of Pinpoint Realty. "When that is complete, that will take the occupancy rate to 69%. So, we feel like we are headed the right direction."

The attorney general's office struck a deal for an emergency lease for 8,300 square feet on the third floor after flooding from a leak in the Sillers Building forced them out. Now, the A.G.'s office will be moving to the 17th floor and occupying 15,000 square feet on a lease for 10 years.

The Regions building, seen on Tuesday, is located in Downtown Jackson and is the largest on the I-20 corridor from Shreveport to Birmingham.

"People might think that a lot of these private law firms are leaving downtown for the suburbs, and some people do, and that is a national trend," Cox said. "But government has been a reliable tenant for us to rely on recently. But the proof is in the pudding. The occupancy rate is higher than it has been in the last decade."

Cox said that the highest occupancy rate the building ever had was likely around 90% around 2009, although he didn't have specific numbers.

The biggest place building officials would like to see improvement is on the retail side on the ground floor. Chick-fil-A and Subway have been a staple for years, but many others left during COVID and never came back. The florist, which had been in the building for many years, recently left after a death in the family.

Both Pinpoint Realty and Hertz Investment Group said that while there was a lot of anxiety among tenants during the multiple crises of the last two years in Jackson, much of that has been smoothed over.

Another tenant is Capitol Police. While Capitol Police is building its own headquarters, it has assured Regions officials it will continue to have a presence there. Hertz gave Capital Police a free one-year lease in the interim.

"We feel like it was one of the best investments we ever made," said Ann Fry, Hertz property manager of Regions Plaza. "They come and go, 24-7. It makes everyone in the downtown area feel safer."

Cox echoed Fry's sentiments and said that tenants in the building feel safer.

"The feedback we have gotten is that the amount of vagrants in the area are less, and the tenants feel safer," Cox said. "I think (Capitol Police) presence is kind of a ripple effect, the more they are around, the more people are willing to be downtown and everywhere they service in the Jackson area."

Both Cox and Fry said that while they are comfortable with the downtown setting and have positive news to tell both from a occupancy standpoint and a safety standpoint, they do understand there is still a stigma associated with downtown.

"There is only so much you can do about people's perceptions," Cox said. "People always want to bring up crime and water, which is low hanging fruit and a lack of restaurants."

Fry said the lack of restaurants is a real issue that needs to dealt with, but that she is confident with other issues, like the water, which had been in the news the last several years.

"The big law firms tell us that their young partners wish there were more amenities, like restaurants, which we are always trying to attract," Fry said. "But let me say this, water was a huge issue, but I think Ted Henifin and his crew have done a great job."

She went on to say that Hertz has installed a new domestic water pump that can get water to the top of Regions Plaza as long as city water has baseline pressure.

"When the water goes down, we can't cool, we can't flush toilets, we can't do anything," she said. "It's huge for us, but we don't hear those concerns anymore. Both water and crime have been put on the sidelines, honestly."

Ross Reily can be reached by email at rreily@gannett.com or 601-573-2952. You can follow him on Twitter @GreenOkra1.

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: Jackson MS Regions Plaza occupancy rates on the rise