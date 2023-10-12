See the flooding that closed Asbury Festhalle and Biergarten just before Oktoberfest

ASBURY PARK - A flood the last weekend in September has closed Asbury Festhalle & Biergarten indefinitely, right before Oktoberfest, a crucial blow to the German-inspired bar and restaurant.

General Manager Nick Falco told the Asbury Park Press they're losing their busiest weekends of the year. Oktoberfest for Biergarten is like Fourth of July or Memorial Day weekend for other bars, he said.

"A regular month is probably two or three hundred barrels (of beer), and Oktoberfest is that amount in one weekend," Falco said. "We had to cancel multiple private parties that people had coming up, we had to cancel a wedding."

Insurance adjusters have come out to the building. Biergarten is waiting for their reports.

"They have already started demolishing the basement out, so it is just like a hollow skeleton. All of our equipment was destroyed down there. Our refrigeration, all the beer systems, everything was absolutely destroyed," Falco said.

Falco credited the community for "very positive outreach, a lot of support and hope we get open soon."

"We are hoping (to open) by — at least pushing for — mid-to-end of next month," Falco said. "One of my biggest concerns is making sure my staff is OK and making sure they are good to go."

Thirty-five employees, including the kitchen staff, bartenders and management, are all out of work until Biergarten reopens.

"The owner has interest in other spots, he owns a spot in Atlantic Highlands. He actually called everybody and is trying to get as many shifts as he can to people who are in real need for the money. He is trying to get support from other places if they need extra help," Falco said.

Biergarten is planning to host a grand reopening.

