See the former church turned condo that sold for a record $3.1M in Narragansett

It wasn't that long ago that the historical Boon Street Church in Narragansett was just the hull of a building, overgrown and slipping into obscurity.

But one meticulous and transformative renovation later, the former Presbyterian church – originally designed by William Robert Ware – has taken on new life as two condominiums and has made a new mark in history. This time real estate history.

Selling at $3.1 million, the sale is the highest in history for a condominium in Narragansett, according to Rhode Island Statewide MLS for all sales for the period of Jan. 1, 1995, through now.

110 Boon St, Narragansett.

“It was beyond thrilling to be part of the sale of this iconic Boon Street structure that was meticulouslyreconstructed,” said Lila Delman Compass sales associate Dan Harding, who represented the property along with Nicole Harding, in a press release. “Witnessing the transformation of this piece of history into a beautiful home with every modern day convenience, while keeping its old-world charm was amazing.”

The buyer was represented by Lila Delman associate Jaime Wilson, according to the press release.

History of the Boon Street Church

In the late 1800s, when Narragansett was just beginning to establish itself as a tourist destination, a group of the congregation recruited Ware to build the Boon Street Church. The budget for the project was small, so unlike other projects by the famous architect that were made fully of stone, this one was a combination of stone and wood. It was considered one of the finest examples of Carpenter Gothic architecture in the United States in its day.

Architect Craig Miller in the rebuilt bell tower of the Boon Street Church in Narragansett.

But, its day turned out to be a short one. In the Great Hurricane of 1938, the bell tower of the church was destroyed. Then in the early 1940s, a fire that some speculate was caused by a lightning strike ravaged the wooden part of the structure.

The stone walls were the only surviving piece of the original building when architect Craig Miller, the president of Waterfield Design Group, bought the building with an idea to revive it. When the Narragansett Historical Society gifted him a photo of the church, he decided to restore the exterior to its former glory while creating a modern interior.

A look inside the 114 Boon St. condominium

Architect Craig Miller shows off the restoration of 110 Boon St., Narragansett,

The condo unit that just sold has four bedrooms, three full and a half bathrooms with 12-foot ceilings, covered ocean-facing decks and a heated three-car garage.

The living space is on the third floor, featuring hardwood floors that were reclaimed from a Taunton, Massachusetts, mill, a gourmet kitchen with a pantry made for Instagram photos, an elevator to get to the top, 12-foot ceilings and a deck with a spectacular ocean view. The second floor is for the bedrooms, including an all-marble bathroom off of the primary bedroom, a second porch and a bonus space that is complete with a wet bar.

Miller calls the style of the unit "industrial beach," blending the ocean views with features like old stone walls and reclaimed wood floors.

The property was originally listed on the market for just under $3.5 million.

This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: Narragansett, RI, condo, once church, sold for a record $3.1 million