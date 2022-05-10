U.S. markets close in 3 hours 41 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,973.89
    -17.35 (-0.43%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,997.67
    -248.03 (-0.77%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,632.86
    +9.61 (+0.08%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,744.60
    -17.48 (-0.99%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    100.26
    -2.83 (-2.75%)
     

  • Gold

    1,842.60
    -16.00 (-0.86%)
     

  • Silver

    21.57
    -0.25 (-1.15%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0544
    -0.0017 (-0.16%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9520
    -0.1270 (-4.12%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2322
    -0.0008 (-0.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.1200
    -0.2430 (-0.19%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    31,295.33
    -1,187.62 (-3.66%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    729.98
    +12.78 (+1.78%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,243.22
    +26.64 (+0.37%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,167.10
    -152.24 (-0.58%)
     

See how a huge 3D printer is going to build 200 concrete homes in Virginia's tech hub within the next 5 years

Brittany Chang
·4 min read
A 3D printer printing concrete onto a wall. A person is kneeling next to the printer.
Alquist

  • A 3D printing home construction company will build 200 3D-printed homes in southwest Virginia.

  • Project Virginia will take up to five years to complete and will span six to seven communities.

  • Alquist's CEO believes more homes will be 3D printed than built "traditionally" by 2027.

The future is here: If you're moving to Virginia's booming tech hub in the next few years, your new home could be 3D-printed.

A 3D printer printing concrete onto a wall. There&#39;s groups of people next to the printer looking on.
Alquist

In late April, Alquist announced plans to build 200 3D printed homes over the next four to five years around Pulaski, Virginia, a growing hub of manufacturing and tech jobs.

Pulaski, Virignia.
Alquist

Source: Alquist

"Project Virginia" will be the world's largest 3D-printed construction project, according to Alquist…

A 3D printer printing concrete onto a wall. There&#39;s groups of people next to the printer looking on.
Alquist

Source: Alquist, Insider

… toppling the previous record held by Icon's upcoming 100-home community in Austin, Texas.

A rendering of the upcoming 100-home community.
Icon, Lennar, BIG

Source: Insider

This isn't the 3D printing home construction company's first project in Virginia.

An overhead view of the printer with people standing around the work area.
Alquist

In 2021, Alquist partnered with Habitat for Humanity to create a 3D printed concrete home for a family in eastern Virginia.

A 3D printed Habitat for Humanity house in Williamsburg, Virginia. The house is in front of trees. The lawn in front of it is brown.
Alquist

Source: Insider

And now, it's bringing its tech across the state to southwest Virginia, the home of manufacturing facilities like Volvo's and a booming tech community.

An overhead view of the printer with people standing around the work area.
Alquist

Source: Volvo, Axios

According to Alquist, over 3,000 jobs will flood the area within the next five years and the need for additional housing will inevitably follow.

A 3D printer printing concrete onto a wall. A person is kneeling next to the printer.
Alquist

Source: Alquist

A couple hundred homes isn't enough to satisfy the state's housing demands, but "the need is so great, Alquist wants to make an impact as quickly as possible," Zack Mannheimer, the company's CEO, told Insider.

A 3D printer printing concrete onto a wall. A person is kneeling next to the printer.
Alquist

The company will begin work on Project Virginia this summer starting with 1,280-square-foot three-bedroom, two-bathroom homes.

An overhead view of the printer with people standing around the work area.
Alquist

Source: Alquist

When the project is complete, the printed units will span across six or seven communities, Mannheimer said.

A printer printing concrete into a rectangular structure.
Alquist

Despite the futuristic building process, these upcoming homes will look similar to a traditional single-family unit. The most noticeable difference will be the layered walls.

A printer printing concrete into a rectangular structure.
Alquist

If you're having a hard time picturing this, Project Virginia's units will look similar to the three-bedroom, two-bathroom Habitat for Humanity home shown below, a spokesperson told Insider.

A 3D printed Habitat for Humanity house in Williamsburg, Virginia. The house is in front of trees. The lawn in front of it is bright green.
Alquist

Alquist will deploy six of Black Buffalo 3D's Nexcon printers to build the walls of these homes.

An overhead view of the printer.
Alquist

Once placed on a track, the printers will print several homes at the same time by excreting reinforced concrete in a layered and uniform pattern.

A printer printing concrete onto a wall. The concrete looks layered.
Alquist

After the walls have been printed, the remainder of the home will be completed "traditionally."

An overhead view of the printer with people standing around the work area.
Alquist

The exterior walls of a 1,500-square-foot home can be printed within 20 to 30 hours, cutting the time it takes to build a home by several weeks, according to Mannheimer.

A 3D printer printing concrete onto a wall. There&#39;s a person next to the printer looking on.
Alquist

"We are replacing human jobs with robots and there's no way around that," Mannheimer said, noting that the company is rolling out vocational programs at local schools to grow its workforce.

A 3D printer printing concrete onto a wall. There&#39;s a person next to the printer looking on.
Alquist

Proponents of 3D printing homes like Mannheimer believe the tech can cut building time, costs, waste, and physical labor.

A printer printing concrete onto a wall. The concrete looks layered. There&#39;s a person standing next to the wall.
Alquist

These words are enough to make any developer overjoyed amid our housing crisis, but the nascent tech has yet to reach its full potential.

A 3D printer printing concrete onto a wall. There&#39;s groups of people next to the printer looking on.
Alquist

A home that takes six to seven months to build "traditionally" can instead be printed and completed within five to six months.

A 3D printer printing concrete onto a wall.
Alquist

The goal is four months, but Mannheimer says Alquist isn't there yet.

A 3D printer printing concrete onto a wall. There&#39;s a person next to the printer looking on.
Alquist

The units will still be less expensive compared to traditionally constructed homes but the price cut isn't dramatic yet.

An overhead view of the printer with people standing around the work area.
Alquist

And as of now, the tech isn't immune to the same supply chain and staffing issues construction companies have been experiencing.

People standing around a person in a neon vest and hard hat.
Alquist

But the more companies continue to scale its use of 3D printers, the more affordable these homes will continue to become, according to Mannheimer.

A 3D printer printing concrete onto a wall.
Alquist

Creating a home out of printed concrete may seem too futuristic to comprehend, but by 2025, Mannheimer predicts we'll be seeing a printer at every commercial and residential construction site.

An overhead view of the printer with people standing around the work area.
Alquist

By 2027, he says more homes will be 3D printed than built traditionally.

A 3D printer printing concrete onto the start of a wall.
Alquist

If you're not in Virginia, you could still see a printed concrete abode near you soon.

The exterior of Icon&#39;s 3D printed House Zero on a sunny afternoon.
Casey Dunn

Icon will begin construction on its 100-home community in Austin, Texas this year, and Alquist is now considering similarly sized projects in six other states. These projects will be announced in the coming months.

A 3D printer printing concrete onto the start of a wall.
Alquist

Read the original article on Business Insider

Recommended Stories

  • Marco Pierre White's 3D-printed steak throws 'Good Morning Britain' viewers

    Would you eat a 3D printed vegan 'fake steak' for dinner?

  • Eshchar Ben-Shitrit explains 3D printed meat

    Eshchar Ben-Shitrit explains the technology behind Marco Pierre White’s 3D printed meat on Good Morning Britain

  • Hillsdale seeks $2 million grant for infrastructure work

    The grant money, if approved, would pay for most of the cost for a list of water and sanitary sewer projects in Hillsdale.

  • The Great Lakes will cramp your summer style in southern Ontario

    There's a cost to living along the Great Lakes and it can impact the start to your summer-like weather.

  • Former lottery pick Adreian Payne dies at age 31

    The NBA pays tribute to Adreian Payne, the No. 15 overall pick from the 2014 Draft, who died Monday at 31.

  • Wall St sells off, led by growth shares

    STORY: The stock market selloff deepened on Monday with all three major indexes ending sharply lower, as investors grew more concerned about how much more aggressive the Federal Reserve will need to get to tame inflation.The Dow finished 2% lower. The S&P 500 ended more than 3% lower - falling below 4,000 level for the first time since ​March of last year - while the Nasdaq ended down more than 4%, plunging deeper into bear market territory.Robert Cantwell is a portfolio manager at Upholdings."A lot of investors out there, frankly, are scared because you had not only the Fed raising rates by 50 basis points, you had other Fed governors suggesting that a 75 basis point raise is still on the table in future meetings. And we're now coming up on the end of earnings season and just about every single company disappointed in their numbers. And there are very few places where you're seeing positive improvements in fundamentals right now for companies."Among the hardest hit in the recent selloff have been technology and growth stocks, whose valuations rely more heavily on future cash flows.Monday's downturn was led by mega-cap growth stocks including Apple, which weighed heavily on both the S&P 500 and Nasdaq…Even the energy sector tumbled Monday as oil prices dropped.In a sign of market pain, Goldman Sachs said U.S. equity mutual funds and exchange-traded funds saw $37 billion in outflows over the past four weeks, the biggest four-week total since late 2018.

  • The three-year decline in earnings might be taking its toll on JinkoSolar Holding (NYSE:JKS) shareholders as stock falls 6.4% over the past week

    The most you can lose on any stock (assuming you don't use leverage) is 100% of your money. But when you pick a company...

  • For hype-wary IBM, quantum-computing sales are close, but not too close

    IBM has set a new goal for propelling the legacy technology company ahead of its rivals: a quantum computer ready for commercial use, three years from now. In an interview Monday ahead of the company's Think conference, Chief Executive Arvind Krishna said International Business Machines Corp would have a more-than-4,000 qubit quantum computer ready by 2025, a jump from its hardware with 127 qubits today. Companies for years have touted quantum computing's potential, with little to show for it beyond error-prone machines and basic applications with early clients.

  • OPEC Kingpins Sound Alarm Over World’s Dwindling Energy Capacity

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for our Middle East newsletter and follow us @middleeast for news on the region.Most Read from BloombergMarcos Jr. Leads With 61% of Votes Counted: Philippines UpdateStocks Sink to 13-Month Low as U.S. Curve Steepens: Markets WrapDay Trader Army Loses All the Money It Made in Meme-Stock EraPhilippine Stocks Fall as Traders Weigh Marcos Win, Global RoutRussian Envoy to Poland Hit With Red Paint in War ProtestThe oil ministers of Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates war

  • Williams CEO Puzzled as U.S. Northeast Burns More Oil for Power

    (Bloomberg) -- Sit down with Alan Armstrong, CEO of Williams Cos., and it doesn’t take long for his frustration over U.S. energy policy to bubble to the surface. Most Read from BloombergMarcos Jr. Leads With 61% of Votes Counted: Philippines UpdateStocks Sink to 13-Month Low as U.S. Curve Steepens: Markets WrapDay Trader Army Loses All the Money It Made in Meme-Stock EraBiden Team Sees China Tilt Aided as Putin Falters in UkrainePhilippine Stocks Fall as Traders Weigh Marcos Win, Global Rout“The

  • JPMorgan’s ‘Uninvestable’ Call on China Was Published in Error

    (Bloomberg) -- In the buttoned-down world of Wall Street research, JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s description of Chinese Internet companies was an instant shocker: “uninvestable.”Most Read from BloombergMarcos Jr. Leads With 61% of Votes Counted: Philippines UpdateStocks Sink to 13-Month Low as U.S. Curve Steepens: Markets WrapDay Trader Army Loses All the Money It Made in Meme-Stock EraBiden Team Sees China Tilt Aided as Putin Falters in UkrainePhilippine Stocks Fall as Traders Weigh Marcos Win, Global

  • Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Rising Output, Lower Demand Cap Prices

    A surprise jump in output and a change in the weather forecast encouraged speculative longs to take profits.

  • Stock Market Crash: 3 Absolute Bargains Just Begging to Be Bought

    Buckle up, because volatility is back in a big way on Wall Street. This past Thursday, May 5, just a day after the Federal Reserve increased interest rates by their largest amount in two decades (50 basis points), all of the major indexes crashed. Although "crash" is a bit of a subjective term, the nominal and percentage declines for all of the indexes sent shockwaves throughout Wall Street.

  • U.S. retail gasoline prices hit new record, as refiners struggle to meet demand

    Retail gasoline prices in the United States rose on Tuesday and hit another all-time record, surpassing one set in March, as global refineries grappled with a bottleneck that has sent prices soaring ahead of driving season. Since March 30, Brent crude futures have lost 7%, but gasoline futures are up 9.4%, and hit a record on Friday of $3.7590 per gallon before selling off on Monday. Refinery closures due to both scheduled maintenance and unplanned upsets have boosted fuel prices even as the United States and other nations have taken steps to boost worldwide crude supply.

  • Chinese Miners and Battery Makers Team Up in Rush for Lithium

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese miners and battery makers are forging closer ties as the accelerating shift to electric vehicles highlights the shortage of a metal that’s key to the clean-energy revolution.Most Read from BloombergMarcos Jr. Leads With 61% of Votes Counted: Philippines UpdateStocks Sink to 13-Month Low as U.S. Curve Steepens: Markets WrapDay Trader Army Loses All the Money It Made in Meme-Stock EraBiden Team Sees China Tilt Aided as Putin Falters in UkrainePhilippine Stocks Fall as Trader

  • Electra Drilling Intersects High Grade Cobalt, Extends Mineralization at Idaho Project

    Electra Battery Materials Corporation (NASDQ: ELBM) (TSXV: ELBM) ("Electra") is pleased to announce that drilling at its cobalt-copper mineral project in Idaho has successfully extended mineralization by an additional 180 metres to the east of the current deposit as well as down dip from the eastern edge of the resource zone.

  • Exxon, Chevron, and Other Energy Producers Are Exercising Restraint

    U.S. energy companies are holding the line on capital spending and energy production this year despite higher oil and gas prices, and entreaties from Washington to boost production.

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Buy And Watch: AI Software Market Booms

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge, such as Google, Microsoft and Nvidia.

  • Analyst Report: Altria Group, Inc.

    Altria comprises Philip Morris USA, U.S. Smokeless Tobacco, John Middleton, Helix Innovations, and Philip Morris Capital, although the company plans to wind down Philip Morris Capital by the end of 2022. It holds a 10% interest in the world's largest brewer, Anheuser-Busch InBev. Through its tobacco subsidiaries, Altria holds the leading position in cigarettes and smokeless tobacco in the United States and the number-two spot in machine-made cigars. The company's Marlboro brand is the leading cigarette brand in the U.S. with a 43% share in 2020. Altria holds strategic investments in JUUL Labs (35% economic interest) and Cronos (42%).

  • Oil prices extend pullback

    Oil futures fall Tuesday, under pressure on continued worries about the global economic outlook and COVID-19 lockdowns in China.