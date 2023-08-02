See Hup Consolidated Berhad (KLSE:SEEHUP) Has Some Way To Go To Become A Multi-Bagger

If we want to find a stock that could multiply over the long term, what are the underlying trends we should look for? Ideally, a business will show two trends; firstly a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an increasing amount of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. However, after briefly looking over the numbers, we don't think See Hup Consolidated Berhad (KLSE:SEEHUP) has the makings of a multi-bagger going forward, but let's have a look at why that may be.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for See Hup Consolidated Berhad, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.023 = RM2.6m ÷ (RM143m - RM31m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2023).

Thus, See Hup Consolidated Berhad has an ROCE of 2.3%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Logistics industry average of 4.5%.

roce

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for See Hup Consolidated Berhad's ROCE against it's prior returns. If you want to delve into the historical earnings, revenue and cash flow of See Hup Consolidated Berhad, check out these free graphs here.

What Can We Tell From See Hup Consolidated Berhad's ROCE Trend?

There hasn't been much to report for See Hup Consolidated Berhad's returns and its level of capital employed because both metrics have been steady for the past five years. This tells us the company isn't reinvesting in itself, so it's plausible that it's past the growth phase. With that in mind, unless investment picks up again in the future, we wouldn't expect See Hup Consolidated Berhad to be a multi-bagger going forward.

Our Take On See Hup Consolidated Berhad's ROCE

In a nutshell, See Hup Consolidated Berhad has been trudging along with the same returns from the same amount of capital over the last five years. Additionally, the stock's total return to shareholders over the last five years has been flat, which isn't too surprising. On the whole, we aren't too inspired by the underlying trends and we think there may be better chances of finding a multi-bagger elsewhere.

On a final note, we found 2 warning signs for See Hup Consolidated Berhad (1 can't be ignored) you should be aware of.

