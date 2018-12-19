See what the IHS Markit Score report has to say about Sotheby's.

Sotheby's

NYSE:BID

View full report here!

Summary





ETFs holding this stock are seeing positive inflows

Bearish sentiment is high and has been increasing

Economic output in this company's sector is expanding



Bearish sentiment

Short interest | Negative

Short interest is high for BID with between 15 and 20% of shares on loan. This means that investors who seek to profit from falling equity prices are currently targeting BID. Sentiment has worsened and traders added to their bearish short positions on December 17.

Money flow

ETF/Index ownership | Positive

ETF activity is positive. Over the last month, ETFs holding BID are favorable, with net inflows of $3.16 billion. Additionally, the rate of inflows is increasing.

Economic sentiment

PMI by IHS Markit | Positive

Story continues