U.S. markets close in 3 hours 22 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,754.41
    -47.37 (-1.25%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,372.89
    -399.90 (-1.30%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,129.32
    -118.26 (-1.05%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,694.03
    -32.01 (-1.85%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    94.03
    -2.27 (-2.36%)
     

  • Gold

    1,704.00
    -31.50 (-1.82%)
     

  • Silver

    18.18
    -1.01 (-5.26%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0014
    -0.0046 (-0.46%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9950
    +0.0910 (+3.13%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1795
    -0.0099 (-0.83%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    139.1360
    +1.7240 (+1.25%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,263.07
    +868.86 (+4.48%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    436.40
    +2.61 (+0.60%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,039.81
    -116.56 (-1.63%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,643.39
    +164.62 (+0.62%)
     

See inside a new 1,550-square-foot 3D-printed home in Virginia

Brittany Chang
·4 min read
A walkway leading up to a 3D printed home. The home is surrounded by green grass and blue skies.
Virginia Housing

  • Virginia Housing and its partners unveiled a 3D-printed home in Richmond, Virginia.

  • The three-bedroom, two-bathroom home sold for $235,000.

  • This budding 3D printing home construction tech is increasingly being used to create housing developments.

Virginia's latest 3D-printed family home has been unveiled, this time in Richmond.

The rendering of the exterior of the home surrounded by lush bushes, trees, grass.
Virginia Housing

But if you're in the market for a home in the state's capital city, you're already too late.

A person standing in front of the 3D printed home holding a basket of items.
Virginia Housing

The home — a construction project spearheaded by Virginia Housing — has already been sold for $235,000 to a buyer who received a grant to help with the cost.

An overhead rendering of the inside of a home and all its rooms.
Virginia Housing

The off-white house is the first 3D-printed home in the city, according to Virginia Housing …

A walkway leading up to a 3D printed home. The home is surrounded by green grass and blue skies.
Virginia Housing

… and was built with help from partners like Virginia Tech, Alquist, general contractors, and housing nonprofits.

A black and white rendering of a home
Virginia Housing

The 1,550-square-foot home was under construction for about a year before it was finally completed in late June.

The rendering of the exterior of the home surrounded by lush bushes, trees, grass. The front porch is shaded.
Virginia Housing

But don't expect a fully printed home.

A bedroom with a bed on top of a rug. There's a bathroom next to the bedroom.
Virginia Housing

Like almost all 3D-printed houses, the exterior walls of the Richmond home are the only printed components.

A person standing in front of the 3D printed home.
Virginia Housing

The remainder of the home — like its foundation, roof, and interior walls — were built "traditionally."

A small bedroom with a bed, rug, nightstands, light, decor.
Virginia Housing

To create these unique concrete walls, the team used Danish construction-tech company COBOD's popular BOD2 printer …

A walkway leading up to a 3D printed home. The home is surrounded by green grass and blue skies.
Virginia Housing

… which has also been deployed for projects like a 400-square-foot concrete home in Denmark.

The 3D printed home among trees and a blue sky.
3DCP Group

Source: Insider

Moving a printer of this magnitude from Denmark to the US is an expensive procedure.

A rendering of a COBOD printer and its printing head.
Virginia Housing

To alleviate this financial pressure, Virginia Tech's Center for Housing Research used a $500,000 grant from Virginia Housing to help pay for the printer's delivery, according to a press release.

A rendering of a COBOD printer and its printing head.
Virginia Housing

Despite this hefty investment, the walls' naturally layered and textured appearance are the only visible reminder of the 3D printer's work.

A walkway leading up to a 3D printed home. The home is surrounded by green grass and blue skies.
Virginia Housing

Besides this, the rest of the building looks like any traditional suburban house.

The rendering of the exterior of the home surrounded by lush bushes, trees, grass.
Virginia Housing

Inside, there are three bedrooms, two bathrooms, and a covered front porch.

A walkway leading up to a 3D printed home. The home is surrounded by green grass and blue skies.
Virginia Housing

The fully electric home also has amenities like a laundry room, large kitchen with an island …

A rendering of the inside of a home and its living room, kitchen, and dining room.
Virginia Housing

… plenty of windows in the living room, and smart home amenities.

A living room with furniture, windows, wood floors.
Virginia Housing

It's everything you could ever want in a home, just built in a more unique manner.

A rendering of the inside of a home and its kitchen and dining room.
Virginia Housing

And whether you love it or hate it, 3D printed homes seem to be here to stay.

An overhead rendering of the inside of a home and all its rooms.
Virginia Housing

Proponents of construction-tech say 3D printing can build homes quickly, efficiently, and some day, significantly more inexpensively when compared to traditional homebuilding.

A rendering of the inside of a home and its living room.
Virginia Housing

It's still a budding construction method, but 3D printing is now increasingly being used to create more financially accessible homes and buildings.

A 3D printer printing concrete onto a wall. A person is kneeling next to the printer.
Alquist

In December 2021, Habitat for Humanity spent 28 hours 3D printing the walls of a three-bedroom, two-bathroom home in Williamsburg, Virginia, about an hour east of Richmond.

A 3D printed Habitat for Humanity house in Williamsburg, Virginia. The house is in front of trees. The lawn in front of it is bright green.
Alquist

Source: Insider

And in April, nonprofit Thinking Huts — which prints schools in developing countries — unveiled its first prototype in Madagascar.

Thinking Huts' 3D printed school building with flowers in the foreground.
BOTO Friddet

Source: Insider

The walls of the school were printed in just 18 hours.

The front of the 3D printed school with a Thinking Huts sign.
Thinking Huts

Source: Insider

A one-off home and school may not seem like much, but this could just be the beginning of the proliferated use of 3D printers to build homes, which is "now one of the many tools available to us to help increase housing inventory," Susan Dewey, CEO of Virginia Housing, said in a press release.

An overhead rendering of the inside of a home and all its rooms.
Virginia Housing

In October 2021, housing giant Lennar announced its plans to team up with construction-tech startup Icon to build a 3D-printed 100-home development in Austin, Texas.

A rendering of the upcoming 100-home community.
Icon, Lennar, BIG

And in late April, Alquist — which printed the Richmond, Virginia home's exterior walls — unveiled plans to build an additional 200 printed homes in the next five years throughout southwest Virginia.

A printer printing concrete onto a wall. The concrete looks layered. There's a person standing next to the wall.
Alquist

A few hundred buildings won't satisfy Virginia's housing demands, but "the need is so great, Alquist wants to make an impact as quickly as possible," Zack Mannheimer, Alquist's CEO, told Insider in May.

A 3D printer printing concrete onto a wall. There's groups of people next to the printer looking on.
Alquist

Read the original article on Business Insider

Recommended Stories