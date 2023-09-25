See inside the $7M renovation to DoubleTree by Hilton in Tinton Falls

TINTON FALLS - A $7 million renovation project has transformed DoubleTree by Hilton in Tinton Falls.

"It was a significant top-to-bottom renovation," said Carey Tajfel, president of Hotels Unlimited, which owns the hotel located on Route 36 at Hope Road, near Exit 105 of the Garden State Parkway.

The work included an overhaul of all of the hotel's 178 guest rooms and suites, lobby, bathrooms, meeting rooms, banquet rooms, outdoor pool and all common areas. There's also a new fitness center and onsite restaurant, Cobalt Cafe & Lounge. The hotel's exterior has a new look too.

"Every part of the hotel the guest comes in contact with was redone top to bottom," Tajfel said. In the rooms, it includes the carpet, drapes, wall treatments, beds and furniture. There is "nothing in there that's not new."

DoubleTree by Hilton in Tinton Falls recently completed a $7 million renovation project, upgrading everything in the hotel from guest rooms, suites and meeting rooms to common areas including the front desk, lobby and a new restaurant called Cobalt Cafe & Lounge.

The last renovation project was shortly after Hotels Unlimited purchased the former Holiday Inn in 2007. It rebranded the hotel to the DoubleTree brand in 2010.

Besides the Tinton Falls hotel, Hotels Unlimited owns Sheraton in Eatontown, Hilton Garden Inn in Lakewood, Radisson in Freehold Township, Holiday Inn Express in Neptune and West Long Branch, and Days Hotel by Wyndham in Toms River.

Hotel brands like DoubleTree require renovations from time to time. Tajfel said the company has its own standards as well that exceed the brand's requirements.

Hotel renovation projects are needed to remain competitive. "We live in in an environment where it's easy to shop online," Tajfel said. "If you're not current, you fade or evaporate."

"It's very important," he said. "Being current and fresh and new is definitely important in order to maintain market share."

