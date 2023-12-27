See inside the coolest offices in Oklahoma City in 2023, according to real estate group

Most people don't see other people's workplaces, cool or not. If you don't work there, you don't go there, although clients might. CBRE Group, a commercial real estate firm, is giving people an inside look with its first-ever "Oklahoma City's Coolest Office Spaces" in 2023.

The glossy brochure is loaded with photos and doubles as a year-end report on OKC's office market − the supply and demand for office space for lease − and how it's overcoming the smackdown dealt by COVID-19. Downtown was hit hard, but is resilient, and recovering better than most.

CBRE has done similar brochures for Tulsa a few times. This is the first for OKC.

We'll show some of the coolest spaces in OKC below, but first the news.

CBRE Group's 2024 outlook for the Oklahoma City office market

This could be as good as it gets for office use for some time, said Bob Pielsticker, CBRE senior vice president and director for Oklahoma and Arkansas.

"While many companies allowed a remote working option during the COVID pandemic, most are encouraging workers back into the office or at minimum a hybrid schedule. Overall, we believe the OKC market will continue to experience space reduction by most companies," he wrote on LinkedIn.

Companies and other office users in OKC market still want space that fosters collaboration and the kind of dynamics to attract the "new workforce" of 2024, Pielsticker said.

The brochure "showcases some of the coolest and best designed office spaces delivered in OKC in the past few years. We dive into each space to find out how it came to be, what makes it special, and how it fulfills the needs of the company," he said.

And now, some office eye candy.

Ackerman McQueen, Monarch Building, 1133 N Robinson Ave.

Ackerman McQueen, in the Monarch Building, 1135 N Robinson Ave. PROVIDED/CBRE GROUP

Architect : DLR Group.

Contractor : Lingo Construction.

Location: Monarch Building, 1133 N Robinson Ave,, four stories, 54,000 square feet, built in 2019.

Flintco, Benz Building, 1225 N Broadway Ave.

Flintco, in the Benz Building, 1225 N Broadway Ave. PROVIDED/CBRE GROUP

Architect : REES.

Contractor : Flintco LLC.

Location: Benz Building, 1225 N Broadway Ave., one story, 58,128 square feet, built in 1984.

Fulmer Sill, Buick Building, 1101 N Broadway Ave.

Fulmer Sill, in the Buick Building, 1101 N Broadway. PROVIDED/CBRE GROUP

Architect : Fitzsimmons Architects.

Contractor : Lingo Construction.

Location: Buick Building, 1101 N Broadway Ave., four stories, 56,000 square feet, built in 1926, remodeled in 2016, 2017, and 2023.

GableGotwals, BOK Park Plaza, 499 W Sheridan Ave.

Gable Gotwals, in BOK Park Plaza, 499 W Sheridan Ave. PROVIDED/GABLE GOTWALS

Architect : KKT Architects.

Contractor : Stava Building Corp.

Location: BOK Park Plaza, 499 W Sheridan Ave., 693,183 square feet, 27 stories, built in 2018.

Heartland Payment Systems, Heartland HQ, 616 N Broadway Ave.

Heartland Payment Systems, in its headquarters, 616 N Broadway. PROVIDED/CBRE GROUP

Architect : Rand Elliott Architects.

Contractor : Lingo Construction.

Location: Heartland HQ, 616 N Broadway Ave., 106,532 square feet, seven stories, built in 2020.

HoganTaylor, Benz Building, 1225 N Broadway Ave.

HoganTaylor, in the Benz Building, 1225 N Broadway Ave. PROVIDED/CBRE GROUP

Architect ; REES.

Contractor : Lingo Construction.

Location: Benz Building, 1225 N Broadway Ave., one story, 58,128 square feet, built in 1984.

Echo Investment Capital, Ziggurat Building, 120 Robert S. Kerr Ave.

Echo Investment Capital, in the Ziggurat Building, 120 Robert S. Kerr Ave. PROVIDED/CBRE GROUP

Architect : Northwest Studio LLC.

Contractor : Lingo Consrtruction.

Location: Ziggurat Building, 120 Robert S. Kerr Ave., seven stories, 74,992 square feet, built in 2016.

Devon Energy Corp., Devon Energy Center, 333 W Sheridan Ave.

The Devon Energy Center in downtown Oklahoma City, Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2023

Architect : Pickard Chilton.

Contractor : Holder-Flintco.

Location: Devon Energy Center, 333 W Sheridan, 1,421,871 square feet, 49 stories, built in 2011.

