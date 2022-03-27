See inside a luxury 350-square-foot 3D-printed tiny home in Austin

Brittany Chang/Insider

Austin, Texas-based 3D printing construction company Icon has unveiled a luxury printed home with an ADU.

The ADU tiny home and the 2,000-square-foot home were printed at the same time in eight days.

See inside the tiny home complete with a bedroom, kitchen, and bathroom.

Tiny homes may be, well, small, compared to the typical home, but the market for downsized living is almost as hot as that of the housing market.

Brittany Chang/Insider

Tiny living has skyrocketed in popularity over the past several years, leaving tiny home makers with long waitlists and potential consumers with months of waiting.

Joey Hadden/Insider

Source: Insider

And supply chain constraints compounded with rising material and labor costs haven't helped companies build any faster or cheaper.

Hill Street Studios/Getty Images

Source: CNBC

But Austin, Texas-based 3D printing construction company Icon may have the solution to all of our big tiny home problems.

Brittany Chang/Insider

Enthusiasts of 3D printed homes say the technology can build houses faster yet more sustainability and inexpensively compared to traditional construction methods. And Icon has put this to the test with its latest project.

Brittany Chang/Insider

Printed tiny homes are quietly growing in global popularity and can now be seen in countries like Canada and Japan.

The Fibonacci House. Twente Additive Manufacturing

Source: Insider, The Spaces

But you won't have to travel internationally to see this new tiny home: Icon's latest property is located right in the heart of Austin, Texas.

Brittany Chang/Insider

In March, the construction technology company unveiled the 3D printed House Zero, an over 2,000-square-foot three-bedroom, two-and-a-half bathroom home …

Icon's over 2,000-square-foot House Zero in Austin. Brittany Chang/Insider

… with an adjacent 350-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom accessory dwelling unit (ADU).

Brittany Chang/Insider

ADUs — which are essentially detached backyard rooms — have become increasingly sought after among homeowners, especially during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic when remote workers started using ADUs as backyard offices.

A tiny home. Facing Homelessness and the Block Project

Source: The New York Times, Insider

So it's no surprise Icon has given House Zero a smaller ADU companion, which was printed at the same time as the main home using the company's large in-house Vulcan printer system and "high strength" concrete, called 'lavacrete."

Story continues

Brittany Chang/Insider

The walls of the luxury home and its tiny dwelling were printed at the same time in eight days despite weather and hardware issues, reducing the construction timeline by weeks to months compared to "traditional" methods.

Brittany Chang/Insider

To even the most oblivious eye, the House Zero property looks obviously 3D printed, or at least, different from your typical home.

Brittany Chang/Insider

The exposed grey walls — visible from both inside and outside the home and its ADU — look like perfectly piped icing, making the property stand out from its neighbors.

Brittany Chang/Insider

Let's take a closer look at the tiny home ADU, a perfect dwelling for a visiting guest.

Brittany Chang/Insider

The backyard building's layout looks like that of any tiny home on the market.

Brittany Chang/Insider

It's open concept by nature — how else would you fit everything inside a 350-square-foot space — and has all the basics of a studio apartment like a bed, kitchen, and bathroom.

Brittany Chang/Insider

The bedroom space is right next to the kitchen.

Brittany Chang/Insider

And the bathroom is just past the kitchen and around the corner.

Brittany Chang/Insider

The first space you see when you unlock and open the doors of the ADU is the bedroom …

Brittany Chang/Insider

… which has a console, television, large floor-to-ceiling windows, and a custom Murphy bed.

Brittany Chang/Insider

The kitchen is just a few feet from the bed, unsurprising given the size of the ADU.

Brittany Chang/Insider

Here, you'll find basics like a sink, dishwasher, refrigerator, two-burner stovetop, and storage. The space may be small, but the kitchen countertop was long, making the small cooking space feel spacious.

Brittany Chang/Insider

Around the corner, you'll find the closet and the bathroom entrance.

Brittany Chang/Insider

The bathroom was large for a 350-square-foot dwelling.

Brittany Chang/Insider

Like the primary bathroom in the larger House Zero home, the bathroom in the ADU has beautifully curved walls made possible by the 3D printing system.

Brittany Chang/Insider

This curved wall turns a shower into a cave-like sanctuary and looks vastly more stylish than the typical shower enclosed in glass and ceramic tiled walls.

Brittany Chang/Insider

This wall alone made the bathroom of all places feel like the most eye-catching and sophisticated "room" in the tiny home.

Brittany Chang/Insider

Shower aside, the room had all the necessities of a bathroom inside a typical home and felt both large and well decorated.

Brittany Chang/Insider

Overall, despite its small size, the ADU felt like a luxurious getaway from the main house.

Brittany Chang/Insider

The unit's clean lines, furniture, and decor made the 350-square-foot box feel like a bougie boutique hotel site.

Brittany Chang/Insider

Its walls may have been cold and grey, but the contrasting warm furniture and bright natural light made the ADU feel warm and welcoming.

Brittany Chang/Insider

It may have been smaller than most homes, but the layout and large windows made the ADU feel more spacious than some dark and damp New York City apartments.

Brittany Chang/Insider

And the Murphy bed creates a flexible space, allowing the ADU to be used as a guest bedroom, backyard office, or studio space.

Brittany Chang/Insider

This isn't Icon's first foray into the tiny home space. In 2020, Icon printed and built a series of 400-square-foot homes for Austin residents who don't have homes.

Brittany Chang/Insider

Source: Icon

But unlike those previous little living units, House Zero was the first home designed just for robotic construction as a way to flex Icon's technology, Jason Ballard, Icon's cofounder and CEO, told Insider in an interview.

Brittany Chang/Insider

Source: Insider

And with the help of the company's printing system, Icon has now ushered in a new contender in the quickly growing 3D printed tiny home segment.

Brittany Chang/Insider

Read the original article on Business Insider