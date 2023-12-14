See inside: The Malin launches first Nashville co-working space in Wedgewood-Houston with more on the way

The landscape of membership-based co-working spaces in Nashville just got a new name on its roster — this time from a company native to New York.

The Malin in Wedgewood-Houston is a design-forward and luxurious co-working space with all the bells and whistles. It's located inside Nashville Warehouse Co., developed by AJ Capital Partners.

The co-working space — complete with private office suites, dedicated desk space for members and open-concept seating for general members — joins a growing ecosystem of co-working companies in the city. Nashville-based e|spaces recently announced a new Music Row location and newcomer Switchyards has several locations in the works.

Here's everything you should know about the space.

Nashville: What is The Malin?

First impressions of The Malin's new Wedgewood-Houston location can be summed up in one word: gorgeous.

The Malin, a co-working space recently opened in the Wedgewood-Houston neighborhood of Nashville, Tenn., features custom furniture in its design.

The design is visually loud but not overwhelming. The space is filled with natural light, complementing custom-built woodwork. Cement flooring layered with accent rugs, plus exposed ductwork and cathedral-inspired wooden beams provide a post-industrial feel that echoes the surrounding neighborhood.

The company began with its flagship location in New York City's SoHo neighborhood and has since expanded to offerings in the West Village and Williamsburg. Co-founder Ciaran McGuigan also owns the design brand Orior Furniture, which explains why The Malin's spaces look like they were pulled directly from Architectural Digest.

Co-working memberships, which give access to The Malin's kitchen, two silent work-focused libraries, open-concept workspace, phone booths and printing, start at $395 per month. A dedicated desk with storage space will run members $750 per month. Office suites are available at different price points depending on size.

Why is The Malin expanding to Nashville?

The Malin's 16,000 square foot Wedgewood-Houston location is the first of two planned locations in Nashville for the company.

Coming soon is The Malin's Paseo South Gulch location, within a micro-neighborhood planned and developed by SomeraRoad. That location will include 12,000 square feet of co-working space in the Bill VoorHees Building.

The Malin features several private office suites, conference rooms, silent work libraries and open-concept seating for co-working.

McGuigan said Nashville is exciting to him because it's growing so rapidly in such an easily accessible location — between New York and Los Angeles, the other two entertainment industry capitols of the country.

Expanding to a new market also presents a welcome challenge for the business owner. The Gulch location will mark the company's first collaboration with an interior design firm, KLD out of Dublin, Ireland. The Malin typically works with designers on their own team for new locations.

Modern design mingles with cement floors and exposed ceiling beams in The Malin to reflect the post-industrial character of the Wedgewood-Houston neighborhood.

"They've put their own twist on it," McGuigan said. "That's part of our growth mentality. Let's not just rest on our laurels but let's try something new."

How to join, learn more about The Malin

The Malin is open Monday through Friday, 8 a.m.-7 p.m. at 1131 4th Ave. S. Tours are available to book at themalin.co and more information is available online. Day passes are also available for $50.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: The Malin opens in Nashville: First look at luxury co-working space