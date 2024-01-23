See inside this massive 6-acre Lake Austin compound, formerly listed for $50 million

Austin has a lot of high-dollar homes. While some are marketed publicly through local Multiple Listing Services, others are listed "off market" for sellers' privacy, among other reasons.

One of those off-market — but not so silent — private listings is the Legacy on Lake Austin. It has received its share of publicity, from its own website to its listing agent, Bridget Ramey of Kuper Sotheby’s International Realty, appearing on local television and in national publications, including The Wall Street Journal and a big splash in Austin's glossy Luxury Home Magazine.

The property has been advertised with an asking price of $50 million. However, Brett Ames, owner, president and CEO of Ames Design Build, who built and owns the home, is now requesting that a list price not be specified for the nearly 6-acre lakefront compound he developed on Lake Austin. (Texas is a so-called nondisclosure state, meaning real estate sold prices are not required to be made public).

The Lake Austin property has a main house of about 7,000 square feet, plus three guest houses, for a total of more than 10,500 square feet of space, with nine bedrooms in all.

Other amenities include a two-story boat dock, a gym with a dry sauna, a game room and two offices. There's a zero-edge pool on the veranda, as well as a lap pool and cabana on the lower grounds. The property also has 212 feet of water frontage.

Ames has been quoted as saying that a custom entry pivot door, 10 feet by 10 feet, is one of the largest residential glass doors in the world.

Waterfalls, wine cellars and spas. Peek inside some of the most expensive homes in Austin

The Lake Austin property has a main house with nine bedrooms, 9½ bathrooms, three guesthouses, two pools and a boat dock.

The estate has a circular driveway and a separate 2,574-square-foot concierge house.

The property has approved plans and permits for another residence of 8,554 square feet on an adjacent parcel.

In a video tour of the house, Ramey, a global real estate adviser with Kuper Sotheby's, describes the property as "a living work of art. ... It's truly one of one."

The property is described by its listing agent, Bridget Ramey of Kuper Sotheby’s International Realty, as "a living work of art. ... It's truly one of one."

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Look inside this luxury million-dollar home for sale in Central Texas