U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,770.55
    +50.66 (+1.36%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,403.22
    +401.97 (+1.26%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,475.25
    +132.31 (+1.28%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,799.87
    +20.14 (+1.13%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    92.60
    +4.43 (+5.02%)
     

  • Gold

    1,685.70
    +54.80 (+3.36%)
     

  • Silver

    20.92
    +1.49 (+7.64%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9961
    +0.0210 (+2.15%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.1560
    +0.0320 (+0.78%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1377
    +0.0216 (+1.94%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    146.6400
    -1.5240 (-1.03%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,233.80
    -167.21 (-0.78%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    504.45
    +22.40 (+4.65%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,334.84
    +146.21 (+2.03%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,199.74
    -463.65 (-1.68%)
     

See inside Pallet's factory building prefab tiny homes that can be setup in 1 hour to house homeless people in cities like Dallas, Boston, and Los Angeles

Brittany Chang
·6 min read
Inside Pallet's factory to build prefab tiny homes/offices/bathrooms.
Brittany Chang/Insider

  • Washington-based Pallet is building tiny homes to shelter people who are unhoused.

  • There are about 100 "villages" made of Pallet shelters across the US, housing over 2,000 people.

  • See inside Pallet's factory building about 80 tiny homes a week.

If factories and production lines can mass produce everyday items like smartphones and cars, why can't they be used to rapidly build housing?

Inside Pallet's factory to build prefab tiny homes/offices/bathrooms.
Brittany Chang/Insider

That's what Washington state-based Pallet — which specializes in building prefab tiny homes — realized in 2016.

Inside Pallet's factory to build prefab tiny homes/offices/bathrooms.
Brittany Chang/Insider

But instead of producing the typical luxury tiny homes that have flooded the real estate market, Pallet is building for those who need it the most: people experiencing homelessness.

Inside Pallet's factory to build prefab tiny homes/offices/bathrooms.
Brittany Chang/Insider

Over the last few years, several tiny home villages designed to shelter unhoused people have popped up across the US from California to Massachusetts.

Pallet tiny home shelter at the the Pallet shelter at Everett Gospel Mission in Washington.
Brittany Chang/Insider

Many of these "village" programs have since been deemed massive successes, pushing more nonprofits and municipalities to explore this nascent but growing housing concept.

rows of Pallet shelters that have been personalized with flowers, decor
The tiny homes at the Chandler Street Tiny Home Village.Brittany Chang/Insider

And almost all of them are now turning to Pallet.

Inside Pallet's factory to build prefab tiny homes/offices/bathrooms.
Brittany Chang/Insider

The Everett, Washington-based company builds prefabricated units to house people who are unhoused.

Inside Pallet's factory to build prefab tiny homes/offices/bathrooms.
Brittany Chang/Insider

One of the company's biggest advantages is that its products look and operate unlike traditional congregate shelters …

Inside Pallet's factory to build prefab tiny homes/offices/bathrooms.
Brittany Chang/Insider

… which can often be triggering or traumatic for people who have been living on the streets.

Inside Pallet's factory to build prefab tiny homes/offices/bathrooms.
Brittany Chang/Insider

Instead, the Oregon company currently prefabricates 64- and 100-square-foot tiny homes with lockable front doors …

Inside Pallet's factory to build prefab tiny homes/offices/bathrooms.
Brittany Chang/Insider

… a community room, an office …

A tiny home shelter at Everett Gospel Mission in Washington.
Brittany Chang/Insider

… and a bathroom with a shower, toilet, and sink.

Inside Pallet's factory to build prefab tiny homes/offices/bathrooms.
Brittany Chang/Insider

And when several of these units are organized together onto one property, they can create a full "tiny home village."

Pallet tiny home shelter at the the Pallet shelter at Everett Gospel Mission in Washington.
Brittany Chang/Insider

Think of these villages as a sort of micro community with resources like social services and medical care.

A tiny home shelter at Everett Gospel Mission in Washington.
Brittany Chang/Insider

The goal is for its occupants to eventually find permanent and stable housing opportunities outside of the Pallet village.

Inside Pallet's factory to build prefab tiny homes/offices/bathrooms.
Brittany Chang/Insider

But before this can begin, the process of building a village — no matter its location — starts in Pallet's office and production facility in Everett, Washington.

Inside Pallet's factory to build prefab tiny homes/offices/bathrooms.
Brittany Chang/Insider

And when it comes to the company's workforce, it's all about practicing what it preaches.

Inside Pallet's factory to build prefab tiny homes/offices/bathrooms.
Brittany Chang/Insider

Over 80% of the employees who work on the manufacturing side were previously unhoused, incarcerated, or experienced substance use disorder, Amy King, Pallet's CEO, told Insider.

Inside Pallet's factory to build prefab tiny homes/offices/bathrooms.
Brittany Chang/Insider

Pallet's joint office and factory space is just under an hour drive from downtown Seattle.

Inside Pallet's factory to build prefab tiny homes/offices/bathrooms.
Brittany Chang/Insider

Pallet moved into its large headquarters about a year ago after it outgrew its roughly 5,000-square-foot manufacturing space just two miles away.

Inside Pallet's factory to build prefab tiny homes/offices/bathrooms.
Brittany Chang/Insider

And despite the recent move, the company is already quickly outgrowing this new factory and office space, it told Insider during a tour of the factory.

Inside Pallet's factory to build prefab tiny homes/offices/bathrooms.
Brittany Chang/Insider

Inside, pieces of aluminum and reinforced plastic composite panels quickly are turned into full tiny homes.

Inside Pallet's factory to build prefab tiny homes/offices/bathrooms.
Brittany Chang/Insider

All of the components are built in-house, from the cutting of the tiny home's panels and aluminum pieces (like the shelf supports and roof trusses) …

Inside Pallet's factory to build prefab tiny homes/offices/bathrooms.
Brittany Chang/Insider

… to the wiring and assembly of the electrical panels …

Inside Pallet's factory to build prefab tiny homes/offices/bathrooms.
Brittany Chang/Insider

… and the plumbing of the bathrooms.

Inside Pallet's factory to build prefab tiny homes/offices/bathrooms.
Brittany Chang/Insider

Because all of the homes are prefabricated and follow a preset number of designs, the well-labeled construction process is fairly consistent.

Inside Pallet's factory to build prefab tiny homes/offices/bathrooms.
Brittany Chang/Insider

But that doesn't stop Pallet from being quick to adapt.

Inside Pallet's factory to build prefab tiny homes/offices/bathrooms.
Brittany Chang/Insider

The nearly seven-year-old company is learning as it progresses.

Inside Pallet's factory to build prefab tiny homes/offices/bathrooms.
Brittany Chang/Insider

Pallet often receives live feedback from the municipalities and organizations that have deployed its units, which forces the team to be quick to adapt and implement any necessary changes.

Inside Pallet's factory to build prefab tiny homes/offices/bathrooms.
Brittany Chang/Insider

On average, the factory can pump out about 50 64-square-foot Shelter 64s …

Inside Pallet's factory to build prefab tiny homes/offices/bathrooms.
Brittany Chang/Insider

… and about 30 to 35 100-square-foot Shelter 100s in one week.

Inside Pallet's factory to build prefab tiny homes/offices/bathrooms.
Brittany Chang/Insider

It also builds a larger 400- to 800-square-foot Community Room.

Inside Pallet's factory to build prefab tiny homes/offices/bathrooms.
Brittany Chang/Insider

But this unit uses the same components as the Shelter 64, easing the construction process.

Inside Pallet's factory to build prefab tiny homes/offices/bathrooms.
Brittany Chang/Insider

The bathroom is then built out in a separate part of the factory.

Inside Pallet's factory to build prefab tiny homes/offices/bathrooms.
Brittany Chang/Insider

Pallet's goal is to turn the raw materials into a finished product in 30 minutes, the company told Insider.

Inside Pallet's factory to build prefab tiny homes/offices/bathrooms.
Brittany Chang/Insider

Right now, this process takes the team about one to three days.

Inside Pallet's factory to build prefab tiny homes/offices/bathrooms.
Brittany Chang/Insider

When the tiny homes are completed, they're flat packed and shipped to their final sites.

Inside Pallet's factory to build prefab tiny homes/offices/bathrooms.
Brittany Chang/Insider

Pallet's $7,500 Shelter 64s are by far its most popular unit.

Inside Pallet's factory to build prefab tiny homes/offices/bathrooms.
Brittany Chang/Insider

So far, the company has built about 3,500 of these 64-square-foot tiny homes.

Inside Pallet's factory to build prefab tiny homes/offices/bathrooms.
Brittany Chang/Insider

These units can accommodate up to two people or one person with a desk, giving its occupants more privacy compared to the communal congregate shelters.

Inside Pallet's factory to build prefab tiny homes/offices/bathrooms.
Brittany Chang/Insider

Nonprofits or municipalities looking to house families together can instead purchase a four-bed Shelter 100.

Inside Pallet's factory to build prefab tiny homes/offices/bathrooms.
Brittany Chang/Insider

Both models can be assembled on-site in under an hour, while an entire village can be built in a little over a week …

Inside Pallet's factory to build prefab tiny homes/offices/bathrooms.
Brittany Chang/Insider

Source: Pallet

… a significantly faster timeline compared to building a traditional congregate shelter from the ground up.

Inside Pallet's factory to build prefab tiny homes/offices/bathrooms.
Brittany Chang/Insider

If the home needs to be moved again, it can either be forklifted out in one piece or disassembled in under an hour and flat packed again.

Inside Pallet's factory to build prefab tiny homes/offices/bathrooms.
Brittany Chang/Insider

After delivering the units, Pallet generally is uninvolved in the village.

Inside Pallet's factory to build prefab tiny homes/offices/bathrooms.
Brittany Chang/Insider

But King says the company still wants the sites using its products to meet the company's standards …

Inside Pallet's factory to build prefab tiny homes/offices/bathrooms.
Brittany Chang/Insider

… and requires the service providers operating Pallet villages to supply "necessary services" like hygiene, food, safety, social services, and access to transportation.

Inside Pallet's factory to build prefab tiny homes/offices/bathrooms.
Brittany Chang/Insider

These services help stabilize its residents in a "sustainable" manner, King said.

Inside Pallet's factory to build prefab tiny homes/offices/bathrooms.
Brittany Chang/Insider

Many unhoused people understandably reject congregate shelters, but demand for these Pallet tiny homes has been red hot.

Inside Pallet's factory to build prefab tiny homes/offices/bathrooms.
Brittany Chang/Insider

Josh Kerns, Pallet's former public relations manager, told Insider in an email that occupancy is "generally pretty close to 100% (anecdotally)."

Inside Pallet's factory to build prefab tiny homes/offices/bathrooms.
Brittany Chang/Insider

And some of its villages now have a waitlist.

Inside Pallet's factory to build prefab tiny homes/offices/bathrooms.
Brittany Chang/Insider

"Cities trying out this new model [are] getting much higher acceptance rates amongst individuals that are traditionally service adverse and don't want help [in a congregate setting]," King said.

Inside Pallet's factory to build prefab tiny homes/offices/bathrooms.
Brittany Chang/Insider

It's no surprise more cities and counties are eyeing tiny homes as a solution to the ongoing homelessness crisis.

Inside Pallet's factory to build prefab tiny homes/offices/bathrooms.
Brittany Chang/Insider

So far, these Pallet-based villages seem to be doing what the company promises.

Inside Pallet's factory to build prefab tiny homes/offices/bathrooms.
Brittany Chang/Insider

There are now about 100 Pallet villages across the US housing over 2,000 people.

Inside Pallet's factory to build prefab tiny homes/offices/bathrooms.
Brittany Chang/Insider

And these communities have been seeing an average 60% to 90% "placement rate" depending on the site, King says.

Inside Pallet's factory to build prefab tiny homes/offices/bathrooms.
Brittany Chang/Insider

In these success stories, residents stay for an average of three to six months before they find permanent housing, which often includes returning to their families, King said.

Inside Pallet's factory to build prefab tiny homes/offices/bathrooms.
Brittany Chang/Insider

“We’re trying to put ourselves out of business,” King said. “We want to make sure that we’re helping people truly exit the streets sustainably.”

Inside Pallet's factory to build prefab tiny homes/offices/bathrooms.
Brittany Chang/Insider

Read the original article on Business Insider

Recommended Stories

  • 3 Hydrogen Stocks That Will Make You a Millionaire by 2030

    Hydrogen is the most abundant element in our universe and can be transformed into electricity or methane. This makes hydrogen an extremely versatile fuel with many applications for today’s world and tomorrow’s technologies. Hence hydrogen stocks are likely to become top-rated investment options. According to Morgan Stanley, the Hydrogen Economy is set to enter its long overdue renaissance in the 2020s and potentially be an $11 trillion market in the coming decade. The massive growth comes from t

  • Will midterm-election results kill the EV and home-energy tax breaks just approved?

    Republicans need a landslide victory --- a two-thirds majority in the House and the Senate --- to reverse and replace the climate-heavy Inflation Reduction Act.

  • Biden Vows to Shut Down Coal Plants ‘All Across America’

    Biden said Friday that all of the country's coal plants should be closed because they're too costly to operate. "Wind and solar" will replace them, he said.

  • Enel teams up with Brenmiller to test rock-based energy storage

    Italy's biggest utility Enel and Israel's Brenmiller Energy have teamed up to build a rock-based storage system in Tuscany as they test new technologies to increase flexibility in the use of renewable energy. The technology allows excess energy produced from renewable sources to be stored in the form of heat and makes the power plant more flexible, the two groups said in a joint statement. "This solution makes renewables more reliable, flexible and resilient and can be used to decarbonise sectors that need heat at high temperatures," said Enel's Head of Innovation Ernesto Ciorra, adding the system was based on the use of common stones and not rare materials, making it sustainable.

  • Funko stock cut in half as earnings shrink and holiday forecast calls for no growth

    Funko Inc. shares are on track to lose half their value Friday, after the company known for its Pop line of collectible figurines detailed a surprising earnings decline and slashed its annual forecast ahead of the holiday season.

  • Starbucks Stock Gets a Caffeine Jolt: Watch These Price Levels

    Shares of coffee giant Starbucks gapped higher Friday on the heels of the Seattle-based company's earnings and revenue beat Thursday night, along with price target bumps by a number of sell-side fundamental analysts. The On-Balance-Volume (OBV) line made a low in May and continues to point to more aggressive buying. SBUX's OBV line could soon make a new high to confirm the price gains.

  • Fossil Fuels Are the Critical Issue

    Readers weigh in on the midterm elections, investing in China, the prospects for small-cap stocks, central bank digital currencies, and Meta Platform’s ownership structure

  • The big problem with Web3

    People have been waiting seemingly forever for the arrival of Web3. So why hasn't it changed our lives yet?

  • BoE's Pill says rates need to rise, but not to 5.25%

    The Bank of England needs to raise interest rates further, but not as high as the 5.25% level which financial markets had priced in before the central bank's latest rate decision, BoE Chief Economist Huw Pill said on Friday. Pill was giving a presentation to businesses about the BoE's decision on Thursday to raise interest rates to 3% from 2.25% - its biggest rate rise since 1989 as it battles the highest inflation in 40 years and a potentially lengthy recession. Pill's remarks hewed closely to the line set out by Governor Andrew Bailey and in a statement agreed by the majority of the BoE's Monetary Policy Committee.

  • Stocks Halt Rout With Dollar Down Most Since 2020: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks rose, with traders weighing mixed jobs figures and awaiting next week’s inflation data for more clues on when the Federal Reserve would be able slow down its pace of rate hikes.Most Read from BloombergLawyer Suing Twitter Over Layoffs Says Musk Trying to ComplyPutin’s Ukraine War Is Entering a Terrifying New PhaseChina to ‘Unswervingly’ Keep to Covid Zero Policy, Dashing HopesWells Fargo Faces US Demand for Record Fine Exceeding $1 BillionCarvana’s 96% Collapse Erases Billi

  • Historically Bullish Fourth Quarter Living Up to the Hype

    In addition to the usual strength in the last quarter of the year, Bryan Hayes notes a specific calendar anomaly that could bring even more profit to your portfolio. Learn all about this positive seasonality currently underway and how you can take advantage.

  • Permian Basin Fuels New Texas Oil Boom, Lifting Shale Oil Stocks Near Buy Points

    Shale oil stocks are approaching buy points as these companies reinvest in shale oil production in the Permian Basin.

  • Blackstone explores sale of Permian energy producer PRI Operating -sources

    A unit of Blackstone Inc is seeking to sell U.S. oil and gas producer PRI Operating for around $2 billion including debt, as the alternative asset manager continues its retreat from the oil patch, people familiar with the matter said. The business, also known as Patriot Resources, is owned by Blackstone's credit investment arm. Blackstone Credit is working with an investment bank to explore options for PRI Operating at a time when commodity prices continue to trade at elevated levels after touching multi-year highs earlier in 2022.

  • UWM Holdings Corporation (UWMC) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates

    UWM Holdings Corporation (UWMC) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 433.33% and 107.59%, respectively, for the quarter ended September 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • 5 Ways Financial Advisors Can Help Improve Your Finances

    A financial advisor can help you strategize your investing and retirement strategies. Here are five ways this ally can help you improve your finances.

  • Eversource Energy (ES) Q3 Earnings Lag Estimates, Sales Beat

    Eversource Energy's (ES) third-quarter earnings were lower than expected. ES reiterated its long-term capital expenditure guidance of $18.1 billion to further strengthen its operations.

  • Hurry! 7 Pitiful Stocks to Sell Before 2022 Ends

    When it comes to certain stocks to sell, being overly optimistic can become a liability. No, this is not a popular topic by any means, usually arousing anger among the investing faithful. However, everyone must realize that when it comes to money, it’s best to look out for number one. And if that means dumping shares, so be it. To lessen the possible guilt associated with targeting stocks to sell, the matter has been forced out of our hands. With the Federal Reserve committed to its hawkish mone

  • Cardinal Health stock rises to 5-year high in first quarter under new CEO

    Cardinal Health Inc.'s share price leaped above $79 for the first time since mid-2017 Friday, after the healthcare distributor beat analyst expectations for both sales and profit in the quarter that it promoted Jason Hollar to CEO.

  • Elizabeth Dennis: The Value of Human Advice at Morgan Stanley PWM

    Morgan Stanley’s head of private wealth management talks about her female role models and how advisors can prevail in the algorithm era.

  • Cheap Stocks To Buy: Should You Watch These 5 Growth Stocks?

    On Tuesday, Aveo shares soared 42% in massive volume on news that it will get acquired by South Korea's LG Chem.