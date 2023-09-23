See inside the Rhode Island hotel that gives guests a complimentary Mercedes

Judge Jeanine Pirro is taking an exclusive look inside America's most luxurious hotels in her new FOX Nation series, "Life of Luxury," kicking it off with the Ocean House Hotel located on the stunning coast of Rhode Island.

The hotel proudly serves five-star fine dining, offers world-class spa services, and even provides guests with a complimentary Mercedes-Benz to drive during their stay.

According to the FOX Nation special, the Ocean House is the first and only AAA Five Diamond and Forbes Five-Star hotel in the state of Rhode Island. The Ocean House was also awarded two additional Five-Star ratings for its top-tier spa and restaurant, making it one of 14 hotels in the world to be awarded this honor.

Originally constructed in 1868 in Watch Hill, Rhode Island, the original building was demolished in 2005, and a new hotel was opened on the same plot of land, retaining much of its traditional East Coast charm.

Prior to its renovation, the hotel only operated for three months of the year due to its lack of heating, air conditioning, and ventilation system. In 2023, the Ocean House is open all year round, catering the menu for each of the hotel's high-class restaurants to complement the current season.

The best part about the Ocean House hotel, according to Pirro, is easily the view. While touring the hotel's property, Judge Jeanine noted the mesmerizing "smell of fresh air," which is one of the several benefits of staying at an oceanside hotel.

After taking in the picturesque views, guests can enjoy top-tier food from their choice of nine different restaurants during the summer months.

"Some are small. We now have one called ‘Secret Garden.’ It's essentially champagne and crêpes. We have another one called 'Bloom.' It's kind of a concept looking over the other side toward where the sunsets, you know, cocktails, hors d'oeuvres, smaller and large. But it allows guests to spread out. And you never feel busy," Ocean House Hotel President and Managing Director Dant Hirsch said.

"Our chefs are really keen on sourcing locally from farms. Obviously, seafood in Rhode Island is the best. So, I don't think you can come to Rhode Island without having a lobster roll. But our chef makes one of the best lobster rolls. We work with farms like we have our jams come from a little local purveyor called Quonnie Farms. So, we try to source as much locally. And that's that's what chefs do best, buy the best product and put it on the plate," Hirsch concluded.



To learn more about America's most luxurious stays, stream "Life of Luxury" on FOX Nation.

To learn more about America's most luxurious stays, stream "Life of Luxury" on FOX Nation.





Original article source: See inside the Rhode Island hotel that gives guests a complimentary Mercedes