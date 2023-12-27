Some see a 'looming threat' and others opportunity in major Milwaukee landlord's precarious finances

VineBrook Homes Trust, Milwaukee's largest single-family landlord, might not be able to pay its bills next year. With a $1.2 billion debt coming due in 2024, VineBrook's Dallas-based executives told regulators in November they weren't sure VineBrook could "continue as a going concern" in the next 12 months.

VineBrook Homes Trust, Milwaukee's largest single-family landlord, might not be able to pay its bills next year.

With a $1.2 billion debt coming due in 2024, VineBrook's Dallas-based executives told regulators in November they weren't sure VineBrook could "continue as a going concern" in the next 12 months.

That disclosure is a serious warning, though not a death knell, said John Yingling, an independent business consultant in Milwaukee.

Given VineBrook's large footprint in many Milwaukee neighborhoods, city leaders are alarmed by its precarious financial situation.

"If any property owner of that size were to go under, it's a concern to the entire region, but especially to the neighbors," said Democratic state Rep. Evan Goyke, who is running for city attorney.

Goyke added, "The scale presents a very serious, looming threat for the city."

To cover its debt, VineBrook plans to sell somewhere between 1,700 and 2,100 of its homes across the country in the next year, according to its third-quarter filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

If VineBrook is looking to sell in Milwaukee, Goyke said he hopes those homes will end up in the hands of owner occupants.

A local nonprofit looking to buy houses and resell them at reasonable prices to residents has its eye on VineBrook's inventory.

Amid an influx of out-of-state landlords, including VineBrook, community organizers and politicians are pushing to put Milwaukee houses back in the hands of residents and homeowners.

From snapping up houses to 'bleeding cash'

VineBrook grew quietly and quickly in Milwaukee, amassing more than 1,000 single-family homes since 2019, as the Journal Sentinel detailed in a November story. VineBrook's Milwaukee homes are largely clustered on the far north and northwest sides of the city, in predominately Black neighborhoods.

Several high ranking city and political officials acknowledged that prior to the November story, they had little knowledge of the firm or its Milwaukee holdings.

Story continues

As the Dallas-based rental company grew — owning 25,000 houses around the country by the end of 2022 — it borrowed extensively, often at floating rates. Those interest expenses then spiked beginning in the spring of 2022, when the Federal Reserve began hiking rates.

Now, just a few years after entering the Milwaukee market, “they’re bleeding cash,” said Francine McKenna, a CPA and former Wharton lecturer who reviewed VineBrook's recent financial statements at the request of the Journal Sentinel.

“This type of business — buying and owning rental houses — is all about the cash," added McKenna, who publishes a newsletter called The Dig, which focuses on accounting, audit and corporate governance issues.

This year, VineBrook began selling off homes across the country, including about 200 homes in the Milwaukee area, according to its third-quarter SEC filings.

VineBrook "might have bought some time" earlier this month, when it took out a $393 million loan secured by mortgages on nearly 3,000 of its homes, said McKenna.

But even with that new cash infusion, McKenna added, VineBrook's trajectory is concerning: Its financial situation is worsening every quarter, she said.

“These guys are having to borrow like the dickens because they're running ahead of the train, and the train is coming fast behind them," McKenna said.

In an emailed statement, a VineBrook spokesperson referred reporters to the company's SEC filings and did not respond to specific questions about the company's financial situation. VineBrook did not make any executives available for an interview.

Milwaukee seized a VineBrook home in October

Amy Turim was thrown for a loop in October when she spotted a home on the 8100 block of West Green Tree Road listed for sale.

Turim — the real estate manager for the Department of City Development — checks Milwaukee home listings routinely. There was a problem with this one: The city owned the home that VineBrook was trying to sell.

The city had seized the vacant ranch home from VineBrook just a month earlier, after warning the company for months that its property taxes were overdue, and it was at risk of losing the home to tax foreclosure.

VineBrook, through an attorney, asked the city for a second chance, saying the company intended to pay the taxes but, because of a bureaucratic error, had applied its payments to the wrong property.

Milwaukee aldermen, however, showed little sympathy and rejected VineBrook's request.

"Why are we doing them any favors?" Ald. Robert Bauman, whose district covers downtown, asked at a committee hearing.

City officials have grown skeptical of VineBrook and other out-of-state landlords. Critics say these far-away investors squeeze out aspiring homeowners and can be hard to contact.

"This property came into our hands," Bauman said. "I say that's a plus. It gives us the opportunity to market it to owner occupants."

Acts Housing taking an interest in VineBrook properties

Michael Gosman, president and CEO of Acts Housing, a local nonprofit that supports first-time homebuyers, is keeping a close eye on VineBrook's Milwaukee portfolio.

"We certainly have made it clear to VineBrook that we're interested in buying homes, and we've made some offers to buy homes," Gosman told the Journal Sentinel this month.

So far, Acts has been unable to strike a deal with VineBrook.

"We felt like the pricing wasn't where it needed to be for a deal to make sense," Gosman said.

Acts, which launched an acquisition fund last year, is hoping to buy homes from investors as they pull back from the Milwaukee real estate market. The local nonprofit would then sell those homes to aspiring Milwaukee homeowners.

Unlike individual buyers, Acts Housing is able to compete with investors by making all-cash bids and buying homes in bulk.

"It's our perception that there aren't as many cash buyers in the market anymore," Gosman said. "We're hoping that gives us a competitive advantage."

Cary Spivak can be reached at 414-550-0070 or cspivak@jrn.com. Genevieve Redsten can be reached at gredsten@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: VineBrook houses may be back on Milwaukee market as company struggles