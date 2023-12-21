See the Median Salary of Americans Your Age in Every State

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

How much you earn varies greatly depending on where you live, and also where you are in your career. Are you just starting out? In your peak earning years? Or are you retired?

According to a recent study by Scholaroo, overall, Generation X has the highest salaries in the country. But they aren’t bringing in big bucks in Mississippi, where millennials, Generation X and baby boomers all have the lowest median income. Gen Z has the lowest salaries overall, and their median salary is the lowest in West Virginia, the study found. Meanwhile, the highest-earning boomers are in Hawaii.

Here’s a look at the median earnings in every state, broken down by age group. See how you compare.

Alabama

Median income for ages 15 to 24: $29,426

Median income for ages 25 to 44: $29,426

Median income for ages 45 to 64: $73,784

Median income for ages 65 and over: $47,114

Alaska

Median income for ages 15 to 24: $60,279

Median income for ages 25 to 44: $96,771

Median income for ages 45 to 64: $102,313

Median income for ages 65 and over: $66,292

Arizona

Median income for ages 15 to 24: $50,398

Median income for ages 25 to 44: $81,195

Median income for ages 45 to 64: $92,454

Median income for ages 65 and over: $57,507

Arkansas

Median income for ages 15 to 24: $40,558

Median income for ages 25 to 44: $63,320

Median income for ages 45 to 64: $64,247

Median income for ages 65 and over: $42,943

California

Median income for ages 15 to 24: $49,532

Median income for ages 25 to 44: $100,620

Median income for ages 45 to 64: $107,236

Median income for ages 65 and over: $65,628

Colorado

Median income for ages 15 to 24: $48,585

Median income for ages 25 to 44: $99,253

Median income for ages 45 to 64: $106,655

Median income for ages 65 and over: $63,445

Connecticut

Median income for ages 15 to 24: $45,347

Median income for ages 25 to 44: $97,380

Median income for ages 45 to 64: $107,844

Median income for ages 65 and over: $65,053

Delaware

Median income for ages 15 to 24: $41,216

Median income for ages 25 to 44: $90,172

Median income for ages 45 to 64: $98,135

Median income for ages 65 and over: $62,733

Florida

Median income for ages 15 to 24: $42,617

Median income for ages 25 to 44: $77,487

Median income for ages 45 to 64: $82,587

Median income for ages 65 and over: $52,625

Georgia

Median income for ages 15 to 24: $41,018

Median income for ages 25 to 44: $78,182

Median income for ages 45 to 64: $87,602

Median income for ages 65 and over: $51,664

Hawaii

Median income for ages 15 to 24: $55,320

Median income for ages 25 to 44: $94,201

Median income for ages 45 to 64: $108,693

Median income for ages 65 and over: $77,957

Idaho

Median income for ages 15 to 24: $44,999

Median income for ages 25 to 44: $82,710

Median income for ages 45 to 64: $86,632

Median income for ages 65 and over: $52,132

Illinois

Median income for ages 15 to 24: $39,545

Median income for ages 25 to 44: $86,623

Median income for ages 45 to 64: $92,666

Median income for ages 65 and over: $55,071

Indiana

Median income for ages 15 to 24: $37,133

Median income for ages 25 to 44: $76,734

Median income for ages 45 to 64: $82,433

Median income for ages 65 and over: $48,309

Iowa

Median income for ages 15 to 24: $42,262

Median income for ages 25 to 44: $79,279

Median income for ages 45 to 64: $88,331

Median income for ages 65 and over: $52,006

Kansas

Median income for ages 15 to 24: $36,935

Median income for ages 25 to 44: $79,212

Median income for ages 45 to 64: $84,943

Median income for ages 65 and over: $52,203

Kentucky

Median income for ages 15 to 24: $37,769

Median income for ages 25 to 44: $69,081

Median income for ages 45 to 64: $70,914

Median income for ages 65 and over: $43,927

Louisiana

Median income for ages 15 to 24: $34,407

Median income for ages 25 to 44: $64,889

Median income for ages 45 to 64: $64,298

Median income for ages 65 and over: $42,215

Maine

Median income for ages 15 to 24: $49,037

Median income for ages 25 to 44: $81,193

Median income for ages 45 to 64: $82,775

Median income for ages 65 and over: $51,870

Maryland

Median income for ages 15 to 24: $48,457

Median income for ages 25 to 44: $98,953

Median income for ages 45 to 64: $119,307

Median income for ages 65 and over: $69,070

Massachusetts

Median income for ages 15 to 24: $53,615

Median income for ages 25 to 44: $108,536

Median income for ages 45 to 64: $115,864

Median income for ages 65 and over: $60,810

Michigan

Median income for ages 15 to 24: $40,683

Median income for ages 25 to 44: $75,984

Median income for ages 45 to 64: $82,652

Median income for ages 65 and over: $51,010

Minnesota

Median income for ages 15 to 24: $48,813

Median income for ages 25 to 44: $94,868

Median income for ages 45 to 64: $102,552

Median income for ages 65 and over: $56,839

Mississippi

Median income for ages 15 to 24: $36,457

Median income for ages 25 to 44: $58,641

Median income for ages 45 to 64: $60,998

Median income for ages 65 and over: $41,013

Missouri

Median income for ages 15 to 24: $38,273

Median income for ages 25 to 44: $74,132

Median income for ages 45 to 64: $78,791

Median income for ages 65 and over: $48,298

Montana

Median income for ages 15 to 24: $41,174

Median income for ages 25 to 44: $80,901

Median income for ages 45 to 64: $79,817

Median income for ages 65 and over: $48,165

Nebraska

Median income for ages 15 to 24: $37,867

Median income for ages 25 to 44: $79,871

Median income for ages 45 to 64: $88,391

Median income for ages 65 and over: $51,974

Nevada

Median income for ages 15 to 24: $51,199

Median income for ages 25 to 44: $77,839

Median income for ages 45 to 64: $84,647

Median income for ages 65 and over: $54,959

New Hampshire

Median income for ages 15 to 24: $58,255

Median income for ages 25 to 44: $101,859

Median income for ages 45 to 64: $114,313

Median income for ages 65 and over: $59,946

New Jersey

Median income for ages 15 to 24: $52,624

Median income for ages 25 to 44: $106,274

Median income for ages 45 to 64: $117,412

Median income for ages 65 and over: $65,988

New Mexico

Median income for ages 15 to 24: $30,195

Median income for ages 25 to 44: $66,010

Median income for ages 45 to 64: $70,567

Median income for ages 65 and over: $50,240

New York

Median income for ages 15 to 24: $43,121

Median income for ages 25 to 44: $92,270

Median income for ages 45 to 64: $93,854

Median income for ages 65 and over: $55,878

North Carolina

Median income for ages 15 to 24: $43,453

Median income for ages 25 to 44: $74,876

Median income for ages 45 to 64: $81,185

Median income for ages 65 and over: $49,781

North Dakota

Median income for ages 15 to 24: $40,508

Median income for ages 25 to 44: $82,358

Median income for ages 45 to 64: $90,744

Median income for ages 65 and over: $56,319

Ohio

Median income for ages 15 to 24: $38,314

Median income for ages 25 to 44: $75,119

Median income for ages 45 to 64: $81,640

Median income for ages 65 and over: $49,081

Oklahoma

Median income for ages 15 to 24: $35,945

Median income for ages 25 to 44: $65,842

Median income for ages 45 to 64: $71,172

Median income for ages 65 and over: $47,259

Oregon

Median income for ages 15 to 24: $45,239

Median income for ages 25 to 44: $86,934

Median income for ages 45 to 64: $89,663

Median income for ages 65 and over: $55,973

Pennsylvania

Median income for ages 15 to 24: $40,784

Median income for ages 25 to 44: $83,481

Median income for ages 45 to 64: $88,589

Median income for ages 65 and over: $50,330

Rhode Island

Median income for ages 15 to 24: $53,236

Median income for ages 25 to 44: $93,542

Median income for ages 45 to 64: $99,092

Median income for ages 65 and over: $55,691

South Carolina

Median income for ages 15 to 24: $40,620

Median income for ages 25 to 44: $72,086

Median income for ages 45 to 64: $76,234

Median income for ages 65 and over: $50,287

South Dakota

Median income for ages 15 to 24: $44,195

Median income for ages 25 to 44: $80,824

Median income for ages 45 to 64: $84,326

Median income for ages 65 and over: $50,665

Tennessee

Median income for ages 15 to 24: $42,104

Median income for ages 25 to 44: $71,706

Median income for ages 45 to 64: $80,307

Median income for ages 65 and over: $48,478

Texas

Median income for ages 15 to 24: $38,563

Median income for ages 25 to 44: $77,881

Median income for ages 45 to 64: $88,321

Median income for ages 65 and over: $52,331

Utah

Median income for ages 15 to 24: $54,506

Median income for ages 25 to 44: $95,206

Median income for ages 45 to 64: $111,825

Median income for ages 65 and over: $63,225

Vermont

Median income for ages 15 to 24: $41,265

Median income for ages 25 to 44: $88,484

Median income for ages 45 to 64: $91,631

Median income for ages 65 and over: $53,245

Virginia

Median income for ages 15 to 24: $44,335

Median income for ages 25 to 44: $93,923

Median income for ages 45 to 64: $107,552

Median income for ages 65 and over: $61,447

Washington

Median income for ages 15 to 24: $54,660

Median income for ages 25 to 44: $102,996

Median income for ages 45 to 64: $110,130

Median income for ages 65 and over: $62,597

West Virginia

Median income for ages 15 to 24: $27,380

Median income for ages 25 to 44: $64,761

Median income for ages 45 to 64: $66,250

Median income for ages 65 and over: $41,438

Wisconsin

Median income for ages 15 to 24: $42,103

Median income for ages 25 to 44: $83,689

Median income for ages 45 to 64: $86,861

Median income for ages 65 and over: $50,167

Wyoming

Median income for ages 15 to 24: $39,353

Median income for ages 25 to 44: $83,815

Median income for ages 45 to 64: $79,563

Median income for ages 65 and over: $53,229

All data is sourced from Scholaroo and is accurate as of Dec. 6, 2023.

