See the Median Salary of Americans Your Age in Every State

Gabrielle Olya
·12 min read
Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

How much you earn varies greatly depending on where you live, and also where you are in your career. Are you just starting out? In your peak earning years? Or are you retired?

According to a recent study by Scholaroo, overall, Generation X has the highest salaries in the country. But they aren’t bringing in big bucks in Mississippi, where millennials, Generation X and baby boomers all have the lowest median income. Gen Z has the lowest salaries overall, and their median salary is the lowest in West Virginia, the study found. Meanwhile, the highest-earning boomers are in Hawaii.

Here’s a look at the median earnings in every state, broken down by age group. See how you compare.

Shirley Chambers / Shutterstock.com
Shirley Chambers / Shutterstock.com

Alabama

  • Median income for ages 15 to 24: $29,426

  • Median income for ages 25 to 44: $29,426

  • Median income for ages 45 to 64: $73,784

  • Median income for ages 65 and over: $47,114

mscornelius / Getty Images/iStockphoto
mscornelius / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Alaska

  • Median income for ages 15 to 24: $60,279

  • Median income for ages 25 to 44: $96,771

  • Median income for ages 45 to 64: $102,313

  • Median income for ages 65 and over: $66,292

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto
DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Arizona

  • Median income for ages 15 to 24: $50,398

  • Median income for ages 25 to 44: $81,195

  • Median income for ages 45 to 64: $92,454

  • Median income for ages 65 and over: $57,507

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Arkansas

  • Median income for ages 15 to 24: $40,558

  • Median income for ages 25 to 44: $63,320

  • Median income for ages 45 to 64: $64,247

  • Median income for ages 65 and over: $42,943

frankpeters / Getty Images
frankpeters / Getty Images

California

  • Median income for ages 15 to 24: $49,532

  • Median income for ages 25 to 44: $100,620

  • Median income for ages 45 to 64: $107,236

  • Median income for ages 65 and over: $65,628

SWKrullImaging / Getty Images/iStockphoto
SWKrullImaging / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Colorado

  • Median income for ages 15 to 24: $48,585

  • Median income for ages 25 to 44: $99,253

  • Median income for ages 45 to 64: $106,655

  • Median income for ages 65 and over: $63,445

akrassel / iStock.com
akrassel / iStock.com

Connecticut

  • Median income for ages 15 to 24: $45,347

  • Median income for ages 25 to 44: $97,380

  • Median income for ages 45 to 64: $107,844

  • Median income for ages 65 and over: $65,053

Dana Dagle Photography / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Dana Dagle Photography / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Delaware

  • Median income for ages 15 to 24: $41,216

  • Median income for ages 25 to 44: $90,172

  • Median income for ages 45 to 64: $98,135

  • Median income for ages 65 and over: $62,733

ablokhin / Getty Images
ablokhin / Getty Images

Florida

  • Median income for ages 15 to 24: $42,617

  • Median income for ages 25 to 44: $77,487

  • Median income for ages 45 to 64: $82,587

  • Median income for ages 65 and over: $52,625

Paulbr / iStock.com
Paulbr / iStock.com

Georgia

  • Median income for ages 15 to 24: $41,018

  • Median income for ages 25 to 44: $78,182

  • Median income for ages 45 to 64: $87,602

  • Median income for ages 65 and over: $51,664

SMJoness / Getty Images/iStockphoto
SMJoness / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Hawaii

  • Median income for ages 15 to 24: $55,320

  • Median income for ages 25 to 44: $94,201

  • Median income for ages 45 to 64: $108,693

  • Median income for ages 65 and over: $77,957

picmax / Getty Images/iStockphoto
picmax / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Idaho

  • Median income for ages 15 to 24: $44,999

  • Median income for ages 25 to 44: $82,710

  • Median income for ages 45 to 64: $86,632

  • Median income for ages 65 and over: $52,132

Mlenny / Getty Images
Mlenny / Getty Images

Illinois

  • Median income for ages 15 to 24: $39,545

  • Median income for ages 25 to 44: $86,623

  • Median income for ages 45 to 64: $92,666

  • Median income for ages 65 and over: $55,071

chapin31 / Getty Images/iStockphoto
chapin31 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Indiana

  • Median income for ages 15 to 24: $37,133

  • Median income for ages 25 to 44: $76,734

  • Median income for ages 45 to 64: $82,433

  • Median income for ages 65 and over: $48,309

Aaron Yoder / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Aaron Yoder / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Iowa

  • Median income for ages 15 to 24: $42,262

  • Median income for ages 25 to 44: $79,279

  • Median income for ages 45 to 64: $88,331

  • Median income for ages 65 and over: $52,006

TriggerPhoto / iStock.com
TriggerPhoto / iStock.com

Kansas

  • Median income for ages 15 to 24: $36,935

  • Median income for ages 25 to 44: $79,212

  • Median income for ages 45 to 64: $84,943

  • Median income for ages 65 and over: $52,203

Jeremy Poland / Getty Images
Jeremy Poland / Getty Images

Kentucky

  • Median income for ages 15 to 24: $37,769

  • Median income for ages 25 to 44: $69,081

  • Median income for ages 45 to 64: $70,914

  • Median income for ages 65 and over: $43,927

Siraphol / iStock.com
Siraphol / iStock.com

Louisiana

  • Median income for ages 15 to 24: $34,407

  • Median income for ages 25 to 44: $64,889

  • Median income for ages 45 to 64: $64,298

  • Median income for ages 65 and over: $42,215

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto
DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Maine

  • Median income for ages 15 to 24: $49,037

  • Median income for ages 25 to 44: $81,193

  • Median income for ages 45 to 64: $82,775

  • Median income for ages 65 and over: $51,870

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto
DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Maryland

  • Median income for ages 15 to 24: $48,457

  • Median income for ages 25 to 44: $98,953

  • Median income for ages 45 to 64: $119,307

  • Median income for ages 65 and over: $69,070

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images
DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images

Massachusetts

  • Median income for ages 15 to 24: $53,615

  • Median income for ages 25 to 44: $108,536

  • Median income for ages 45 to 64: $115,864

  • Median income for ages 65 and over: $60,810

ehrlif / Getty Images/iStockphoto
ehrlif / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Michigan

  • Median income for ages 15 to 24: $40,683

  • Median income for ages 25 to 44: $75,984

  • Median income for ages 45 to 64: $82,652

  • Median income for ages 65 and over: $51,010

ChrisBoswell / Getty Images/iStockphoto
ChrisBoswell / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Minnesota

  • Median income for ages 15 to 24: $48,813

  • Median income for ages 25 to 44: $94,868

  • Median income for ages 45 to 64: $102,552

  • Median income for ages 65 and over: $56,839

JayL / Shutterstock.com
JayL / Shutterstock.com

Mississippi

  • Median income for ages 15 to 24: $36,457

  • Median income for ages 25 to 44: $58,641

  • Median income for ages 45 to 64: $60,998

  • Median income for ages 65 and over: $41,013

STLJB / Shutterstock.com
STLJB / Shutterstock.com

Missouri

  • Median income for ages 15 to 24: $38,273

  • Median income for ages 25 to 44: $74,132

  • Median income for ages 45 to 64: $78,791

  • Median income for ages 65 and over: $48,298

constantgardener / Getty Images
constantgardener / Getty Images

Montana

  • Median income for ages 15 to 24: $41,174

  • Median income for ages 25 to 44: $80,901

  • Median income for ages 45 to 64: $79,817

  • Median income for ages 65 and over: $48,165

Shots by Natalie / Shutterstock.com
Shots by Natalie / Shutterstock.com

Nebraska

  • Median income for ages 15 to 24: $37,867

  • Median income for ages 25 to 44: $79,871

  • Median income for ages 45 to 64: $88,391

  • Median income for ages 65 and over: $51,974

Kit Leong / Shutterstock.com
Kit Leong / Shutterstock.com

Nevada

  • Median income for ages 15 to 24: $51,199

  • Median income for ages 25 to 44: $77,839

  • Median income for ages 45 to 64: $84,647

  • Median income for ages 65 and over: $54,959

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto
DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

New Hampshire

  • Median income for ages 15 to 24: $58,255

  • Median income for ages 25 to 44: $101,859

  • Median income for ages 45 to 64: $114,313

  • Median income for ages 65 and over: $59,946

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images
DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images

New Jersey

  • Median income for ages 15 to 24: $52,624

  • Median income for ages 25 to 44: $106,274

  • Median income for ages 45 to 64: $117,412

  • Median income for ages 65 and over: $65,988

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

New Mexico

  • Median income for ages 15 to 24: $30,195

  • Median income for ages 25 to 44: $66,010

  • Median income for ages 45 to 64: $70,567

  • Median income for ages 65 and over: $50,240

FilippoBacci / Getty Images/iStockphoto
FilippoBacci / Getty Images/iStockphoto

New York

  • Median income for ages 15 to 24: $43,121

  • Median income for ages 25 to 44: $92,270

  • Median income for ages 45 to 64: $93,854

  • Median income for ages 65 and over: $55,878

Eifel Kreutz / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Eifel Kreutz / Getty Images/iStockphoto

North Carolina

  • Median income for ages 15 to 24: $43,453

  • Median income for ages 25 to 44: $74,876

  • Median income for ages 45 to 64: $81,185

  • Median income for ages 65 and over: $49,781

Guy RD / Shutterstock.com
Guy RD / Shutterstock.com

North Dakota

  • Median income for ages 15 to 24: $40,508

  • Median income for ages 25 to 44: $82,358

  • Median income for ages 45 to 64: $90,744

  • Median income for ages 65 and over: $56,319

©iStock.com
©iStock.com

Ohio

  • Median income for ages 15 to 24: $38,314

  • Median income for ages 25 to 44: $75,119

  • Median income for ages 45 to 64: $81,640

  • Median income for ages 65 and over: $49,081

DenisTangneyJr / iStock.com
DenisTangneyJr / iStock.com

Oklahoma

  • Median income for ages 15 to 24: $35,945

  • Median income for ages 25 to 44: $65,842

  • Median income for ages 45 to 64: $71,172

  • Median income for ages 65 and over: $47,259

benedek / Getty Images
benedek / Getty Images

Oregon

  • Median income for ages 15 to 24: $45,239

  • Median income for ages 25 to 44: $86,934

  • Median income for ages 45 to 64: $89,663

  • Median income for ages 65 and over: $55,973

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Pennsylvania

  • Median income for ages 15 to 24: $40,784

  • Median income for ages 25 to 44: $83,481

  • Median income for ages 45 to 64: $88,589

  • Median income for ages 65 and over: $50,330

Daniel Hanscom / Getty Images
Daniel Hanscom / Getty Images

Rhode Island

  • Median income for ages 15 to 24: $53,236

  • Median income for ages 25 to 44: $93,542

  • Median income for ages 45 to 64: $99,092

  • Median income for ages 65 and over: $55,691

Craig McCausland / iStock.com
Craig McCausland / iStock.com

South Carolina

  • Median income for ages 15 to 24: $40,620

  • Median income for ages 25 to 44: $72,086

  • Median income for ages 45 to 64: $76,234

  • Median income for ages 65 and over: $50,287

James Gabbert / Shutterstock.com
James Gabbert / Shutterstock.com

South Dakota

  • Median income for ages 15 to 24: $44,195

  • Median income for ages 25 to 44: $80,824

  • Median income for ages 45 to 64: $84,326

  • Median income for ages 65 and over: $50,665

Jonathan Ross / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Jonathan Ross / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Tennessee

  • Median income for ages 15 to 24: $42,104

  • Median income for ages 25 to 44: $71,706

  • Median income for ages 45 to 64: $80,307

  • Median income for ages 65 and over: $48,478

benedek / Getty Images/iStockphoto
benedek / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Texas

  • Median income for ages 15 to 24: $38,563

  • Median income for ages 25 to 44: $77,881

  • Median income for ages 45 to 64: $88,321

  • Median income for ages 65 and over: $52,331

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images
DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images

Utah

  • Median income for ages 15 to 24: $54,506

  • Median income for ages 25 to 44: $95,206

  • Median income for ages 45 to 64: $111,825

  • Median income for ages 65 and over: $63,225

DenisTangneyJr / iStock.com
DenisTangneyJr / iStock.com

Vermont

  • Median income for ages 15 to 24: $41,265

  • Median income for ages 25 to 44: $88,484

  • Median income for ages 45 to 64: $91,631

  • Median income for ages 65 and over: $53,245

traveler1116 / Getty Images/iStockphoto
traveler1116 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Virginia

  • Median income for ages 15 to 24: $44,335

  • Median income for ages 25 to 44: $93,923

  • Median income for ages 45 to 64: $107,552

  • Median income for ages 65 and over: $61,447

f11photo / Shutterstock.com
f11photo / Shutterstock.com

Washington

  • Median income for ages 15 to 24: $54,660

  • Median income for ages 25 to 44: $102,996

  • Median income for ages 45 to 64: $110,130

  • Median income for ages 65 and over: $62,597

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto
DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

West Virginia

  • Median income for ages 15 to 24: $27,380

  • Median income for ages 25 to 44: $64,761

  • Median income for ages 45 to 64: $66,250

  • Median income for ages 65 and over: $41,438

Ron and Patty Thomas / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Ron and Patty Thomas / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Wisconsin

  • Median income for ages 15 to 24: $42,103

  • Median income for ages 25 to 44: $83,689

  • Median income for ages 45 to 64: $86,861

  • Median income for ages 65 and over: $50,167

benedek / Getty Images/iStockphoto
benedek / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Wyoming

  • Median income for ages 15 to 24: $39,353

  • Median income for ages 25 to 44: $83,815

  • Median income for ages 45 to 64: $79,563

  • Median income for ages 65 and over: $53,229

All data is sourced from Scholaroo and is accurate as of Dec. 6, 2023.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: See the Median Salary of Americans Your Age in Every State

Advertisement