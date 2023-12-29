See the most expensive Oklahoma County homes sold in 2023

The most expensive home sold in Oklahoma County this year was in Nichols Hills, no real surprise, it being an exclusive enclave since G.A. Nichols started it in 1929.

Six of the top 10 sales were in Nichols Hills, in fact, with the other four in Oklahoma City, including one near Nichols Hills and two in upscale Gaillardia in northwest OKC.

The top 10 sales combined, through mid-December, totaled $32,725,999, according to the Oklahoma County Assessor's Office. The newest one was built in 2018, and the oldest in 1930.

Here's how they stack up:

6907 Avondale Drive is pictured in Oklahoma City, on Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023.

Price: $ 5,749,999

Address: 6907 Avondale Drive, Nichols Hills.

Size: 8,526 square feet, two and a half stories, on 2.5 acres.

Year built: 1949.

Date sold: Sept. 1.

No. 2: The second most expensive home sold in 2023 in Oklahoma County

6910 Avondale Drive is pictured in Oklahoma City, on Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023.

Price: $4,750,000.

Address: 6910 Avondale Drive, Nichols Hills.

Size: 6,532 square feet, two stories, on 1.23 acres.

Year built: 1949.

Date sold: June 15.

No. 3: The third most expensive home sold in 2023 in Oklahoma County

7428 N Country Club Drive is pictured in Oklahoma City, on Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023.

No. 3: The third most expensive home sold in 2023 in Oklahoma County:

Price: $3,425,000.

Address: 7428 N Country Club Drive, OKC.

Size: 9,089 square feet on 0.9 acre.

Year built: 1966.

Date sold: June 9.

The rest of the top 10 most expensive homes sold in Oklahoma County in 2023

Here's the rest of the best:

6907 Avondale Drive is pictured in Oklahoma City, on Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023.

No. 4: $3,000,000 , for 6623 Avondale Drive, Nichol Hills, 4,702 square feet, two stories, on 0.63 acre, built in 2018, sold on March 13.

No. 5: $2,900,000 , for 1220 NE 122, OKC, 6,608 square feet, 1 1/2 stories, on 20.7 acres, built in 1938, sold on Jan. 7.

No. 6: $2,650,000 , for 1606 Coventry Park, Nichol Hills, 5,827 square feet, 1 1/2 stories, on 0.65 acre, built in 1977 , sold on July 21.

No. 7: $2,600,000, for 6713 NW Grand Blvd., Nichols Hills, 4,960 square feet, 2 1/2 stories, on 1.25 acres, built in 1949, sold on Aug. 7.

No. 8: $2,575,000, for 6803 NW Grand Blvd., Nichols Hills, 5,131 square feet, two stories, on 1.38 acres, built in 1930, sold on May 9,

No. 9: $2,550,000, for 5200 Pulchella Drive, OKC, 6,789 square feet, two stories, on 0.59 acre, built in 2014, sold on Nov. 16.

No. 10: $2,526,000, for 14709 Dalea Drive, OKC, 8,607 square feet, 1 1/2 stories, on 0.93 acre, built in 2004, sold on June 19.

