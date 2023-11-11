See how much Monroe County homes list for, search our real estate transactions database

The median home in Monroe County listed for $223,500 in October, down 1.5% from the previous month's $227,000, an analysis of data from Realtor.com shows.

Compared to October 2022, the median home list price increased 11.8% from $199,900.

The statistics in this article only pertain to houses listed for sale in Monroe County, not houses that were sold. Information on your local housing market, along with other useful community data, is available at data.democratandchronicle.com.

Monroe County's median home was 1,660 square feet, listed at $141 per square foot. The price per square foot of homes for sale is up 8.5% from October 2022.

Listings in Monroe County moved briskly, at a median 15 days listed compared to the October national median of 50 days on the market. In the previous month, homes had a median of 13 days on the market. Around 676 homes were newly listed on the market in October, a 1.8% increase from 664 new listings in October 2022.

The median home prices issued by Realtor.com may exclude many, or even most, of a market's homes. The price and volume represent only single-family homes, condominiums or townhomes. They include existing homes, but exclude most new construction as well as pending and contingent sales.

Across the Rochester metro area, median home prices rose to $249,949, slightly higher than a month earlier. The median home had 1,704 square feet, at a list price of $152 per square foot.

In New York, median home prices were $630,000, a slight increase from September. The median New York home listed for sale had 1,619 square feet, with a price of $365 per square foot.

Throughout the United States, the median home price was $425,000, a slight decrease from the month prior. The median American home for sale was listed at 1,876 square feet, with a price of $221 per square foot.

The median home list price used in this report represents the midway point of all the houses or units listed over the given period of time. Experts say the median offers a more accurate view of what's happening in a market than the average list price, which would mean taking the sum of all listing prices then dividing by the number of homes sold. The average can be skewed by one particularly low or high price.

