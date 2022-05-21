See the 25 pitch decks that some of the hottest property-technology startups used to raise millions from top VCs like SoftBank and a16z
Proptech firms were already hot, but the pandemic lured more VCs to invest in them than ever before.
Real estate and construction tech tools became essential to many businesses once they went remote.
These pitch decks reveal how 25 different startups pitched their visions and products to investors.
The real estate and construction industries are undergoing a major tech transformation, as startups touting everything from online home-buying to interactive office management software attract millions of dollars in venture funding.
While the property technology space, known as proptech, grew in size and dollars raised year over year, it has exploded during the pandemic. Stragglers who hadn't yet adopted digital workflows were forced to, and venture capitalists have been pouring money into the firms offering compelling new products in residential real estate, commercial real estate, construction tech, and short-term rentals and hospitality.
Insider has collected 25 pitch decks that the most successful firms have used to raise funding from VCs and private equity firms.
Insider has collected 25 pitch decks that the most successful firms have used to raise funding from VCs and private equity firms.
Residential real estate
Residential real estate, more than any other segment of the market, has been on fire during the pandemic, with home prices and rents in almost every corner of the country skyrocketing. Venture investment into the tech that powers the industry — and helps take it online and streamline formerly tedious processes — has followed. Startups that help investors purchase and manage homes from afar, tools for residential brokers and leasing agents, and digital closing companies that digitize paper-heavy real estate transactions have all raised impressive sums.
Individual real-estate investors now have a way to compete with the big guys. Here's the 12-page deck one startup used to raise $39 million to make that happen.
See the pitch deck a real-estate startup used to raise $27 million from SoftBank to build the world's largest housing company — without owning any homes
Here's the investor deck that helped the real-estate startup Divvy raise a $30 million series A led by Andreessen Horowitz
The online mortgage broker Morty used this pitch deck to raise a $25 million Series B and enable more homebuyers to skip the traditional mortgage process.
Here's the pitch deck New York startup Uptop used to raise $5.5 million to expand its apartment-rental service
Here's the pitch deck used to raise a $4.4 million seed round for an AI chatbot looking to transform how people find apartments
Check out the pitch deck real estate startup Offr used to raise $3.6 million in seed funding during COVID
Check out the pitch deck camera subscription startup Giraffe360 used to raise $4.5 million to disrupt property photography
Here's the presentation digital closing startup Endpoint used to nab $40 million from its parent company, title giant First American
A real-estate listings startup trying to rival Zillow used this pitch deck to raise $25 million for its super-powered home search website
Read the full pitch deck an NYC apartment-rental startup that's looking to disrupt brokers' fees used to raise $5.7 million from VCs and landlords
Commercial real estate
Even though COVID-19 left many offices partially filled and retail stores vacant for months, startups that help companies make their spaces virus-safe — by, say, keeping track of social distancing or monitoring building ventilation — became extremely important. Firms that promised to reduce friction (and costs) in day-to-day operations by digitizing them also attracted venture investment.
As building costs rise, this startup says real-estate developers can save millions by ditching spreadsheets. Here's the 12-slide pitch deck it used to raise $25 million.
Software startup UtilizeCore raised $5.3 million off this sleek pitch deck to help property managers with mundane tasks like hiring janitors and plumbers
See the pitch deck the air-purification startup Wynd used to raise $10 million to help Marriott guests breathe easier
VergeSense, an office-sensor startup that tracks employees' movements, just nabbed $9 million. From social distancing scores to real-time occupancy alerts, here's its pitch deck.
See the pitch deck a startup that monitors building ventilation used to raise $8 million during the pandemic
Construction tech
The pandemic boosted traditional construction companies' interest in the high-tech corner of the sector. Startups that make digital tools to manage worksites from afar suddenly became indispensable, while the current housing shortage brought even more attention to companies that are developing ways to build faster and more cheaply.
A construction-tech startup that's developed a faster way to model a building's energy efficiency used this 13-page pitch deck to nab $5.7 million
OpenSpace, a startup that wants to be the telemedicine of construction, used this 24-page pitch deck to nab $15 million from investors including Menlo Ventures
Read the 19-page pitch deck an online construction-parts marketplace trying to compete with Amazon used to raise millions
See the pitch deck that lured investing powerhouse Tiger Global to lead a $30 million round for a startup trying to revolutionize construction spending
Here's the 21-slide pitch deck construction-tech startup Mosaic used to lay out its vision for the future of homebuilding and nab $14 million from backers including Andreessen Horowitz
Short-term rentals and hospitality
Early in the pandemic, hospitality businesses stalled as travel halted across the globe. Once things opened back up, short-term rental companies with rural locations or a presence in smaller cities started to see the reservations — and funding — pour in. Tech-enabled companies rivaling Airbnb that enable flexible tourism, digital nomadism, and remote work have benefitted from the resulting boom in travel.
A Latin American short-term rental startup just raised $48 million in a Series A led by a16z. Here's the deck it uses to pitch institutional landlords it looks to partner with.
See the 26-page pitch deck Kasa Living used to raise $30 million while other short-term rental startups were folding
See the pitch deck software startup Stayflexi used to raise $1.6 million helping hotels profit from guests willing to pay for late checkouts
Here's the pitch deck that Koala, a startup bringing an Airbnb-style marketplace to the wonky timeshare industry, used to raise $3.4 million
