See the plans for Des Moines' new $11.6 million Fire Station No. 4

A rendering of Fire Station No. 4, viewed from the south.

Des Moines' newest fire station is taking shape.

The city's Urban Design and Review Board on Tuesday recommended approval of the plan for the 21,000-square-foot station at the corner of Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway and 19th Street. It will replace Fire Station No. 4 at 917 University Ave., built in 1959 and the city's second oldest.

Originally expected to cost $10.46 million, the project is now anticipated to run $11.6 million.

Des Moines' existing Fire Station No. 4 at 917 University Ave. was built in 1959. The city plans to move the fire station northeast by building a new fire station that will open in 2025.

"This will be a modern fire station," said Leah Rudolphi of Substance Architecture, the firm that designed DART Central Station downtown. "It really celebrates the history of firefighting in Des Moines and helps in recruitment."

The City Council voted last year to spend $500,000 to acquire and clear the site for the new station.

The station is expected to serve the city for the next 50 years. Construction is scheduled to begin in summer 2024 and take 18 months to complete.

Station's features include individual rooms for firefighters instead of bunks

A rendering of Fire Station No. 4, viewed from the east.

Des Moines last unveiled a new station, No. 11, in November 2021. Elements of that station's design will be carried over to the new Station 4, including individual rooms for each firefighter instead of shared bunks. No. 4 will also feature a fourth apparatus bay and stair training tower.

"A major priority of the station is to improve physical and mental wellbeing of the firefighters," Rudolphi said. "The layout of the building (emphasizes) healthy sleep patterns, physical fitness and effective training."

A floor plan for Fire Station No. 4.

This facility will house three shifts of 13 staff, each made up of nine firefighters, two lieutenants and a captain. It also will be home to city's Third District chief. Firefighters from other stations will use the station for training.

Station will reduce response times

The replacement station is intended to improve response times in the Chautauqua Park and Prospect Park neighborhoods, keeping them to four minutes or less. Fire Marshall Jonathan Lund told the Urban Design Review Board that planners reviewed 15 to 20 sites to find a location that would maximize efficiency while maintaining coverage.

Des Moines fire stations' current coverage capabilities illustrated within a 4.5-minute travel time. When placing stations, the city aims for estimated travel time of four minutes or less to respond to any incident.

"We found that this site addresses that gap without creating another gap for us," he said.

Addison Lathers covers growth and development for the Des Moines metro. Reach her at ALathers@registermedia.com and follow her on Twitter at @addisonlathers.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Des Moines reveals early plans for new $11.6 million fire station