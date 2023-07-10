Do You See Potential for an Upside Earnings Revision by Intuit (INTU)?

ClearBridge Investments, an investment management company, released its “ClearBridge Large Cap Growth Strategy” second quarter 2023 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. The market’s increased concentration on generative AI pushed the mega-cap growth stocks to outperform in the quarter. The strategy outperformed its benchmark the Russell 1000 Growth Index through a high-beta-driven period of mega-cap dominance. In addition, please check the fund’s top five holdings to know its best picks in 2023.

ClearBridge Large Cap Growth Strategy highlighted Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) in the second quarter 2023 investor letter. Headquartered in Mountain View, California, Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) provides business and financial management solutions. On July 7, 2023, Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) stock closed at $448.19 per share. One-month return of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) was 0.46%, and its shares gained 11.33% of their value over the last 52 weeks. Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) has a market capitalization of $ 125.52 billion.

ClearBridge Large Cap Growth Strategy made the following comment about Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) in its second quarter 2023 investor letter:

"Taking advantage of post-earnings weakness, we initiated a position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU), a provider of software for small business accounting and tax preparation under the QuickBooks and TurboTax brands as well as personal finance (Credit Karma) and marketing services (Mailchimp). We see a clear path to upside earnings revisions as the company expands new products that increase its total addressable market and drive average revenue per user growth."

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) is in 27th position on our list of 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. As per our database, 86 hedge fund portfolios held Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) at the end of first quarter 2023 which was 92 in the previous quarter.

