See the presentations that hot healthcare and biotech startups used to raise millions from top VCs

Lydia Ramsey Pflanzer
·4 min read
Tia cofounders Felicity Yost and Carolyn Witte stand in front of a wall that says &quot;Finally. Care for the whole you.&quot; A plant is in the foreground.
Tia cofounders Felicity Yost and Carolyn Witte.Tia

  • Startups have raised billions on the promise of disrupting healthcare.

  • To win over investors, startups often present their businesses through a slide deck.

  • Here are the presentations obtained by Insider that healthcare startups have used to raise millions.

  • See more stories on Insider's business page.

In the past few years, investors have bet billions on healthcare startups looking to disrupt the industry.

In 2021, healthcare startups raised $86 billion in venture capital, according to Silicon Valley Bank.

Winning over investors can be a long process, and it often involves a slide deck that lays out what the startup does, and where the company is heading.

Insider rounded up all the presentations we've published that healthcare startups have used to raise cash from investors.

Early on, startups sell investors on often newly-tested ideas

When startup founders pitch investors ahead of a seed or Series A round, they haven't gotten far off the ground.

Presentations can be helpful at laying out the approach that startup is taking, or plans to take.

For instance, Alloy used this 23-slide presentation to get millennial men to invest in a startup that treats menopause symptoms.

And Quris used this 15-slide pitch deck to raise $9 million for its approach to changing how we test the safety of drugs.

Meanwhile, 100plus raised $25 million in seed funding from investors including two billionaires and Dr. Oz for its approach to remote patient monitoring.

Others can use the presentations to share their new approaches, like Vori, which raised $45 million for a former neurosurgeon's approach to solving Americans' back pain.

Or 64x Bio, which raised $55 million for its new plan to address a manufacturing bottleneck in gene-therapy drugs.

And The Public Health Company raised $8 million from Verily and Venrock with this presentation laying out a new approach to fighting disease outbreaks.

They can also show how a startup might stand out in a competitive field. Brightside used this presentation to break through a crowded field of mental health startups and convince VCs to invest $24 million.

You can see more presentations below.

Read more:

Here is the 29-slide presentation a former Cigna executive used to raise $40 million to improve how lower-income older adults receive healthcare

See the 14-slide presentation a members-only concierge emergency-care startup used to raise $30 million in Series A funding

Here is the 12-slide presentation that convinced health-tech juggernauts like Anne Wojcicki and Elad Gil to back a public-health-data analytics startup

See the 16-slide presentation a former Uber exec used to raise $25 million to tackle the growing in-home care market

This 10-slide presentation convinced top VC firm NEA to invest $20 million in its first clinical operations startup

See the 24-slide presentation the Mint founder used to sell investors and hospitals on his new emergency-room management startup

See the presentation a serial entrepreneur used to raise $20 million from Bessemer and Founders Fund for his solution for Americans living with chronic pain

See the presentation microbiome startup Seed Health used to raise $40 million

See the presentation a startup used to raise $3.7 million for an entirely new approach to helping millennials plan for their deaths

By Series B, startups are looking for a chance to grow big

By their Series B rounds, startups are raising higher sums at higher valuations. They're often still early into their existence and are looking for ways to get big.

For instance, Devoted Health raised $300 million at a $1.8 billion valuation in 2018 before it had signed on any customers.

Women's healthcare startup Tia used this 30-slide presentation to raise $100 million one year after losing all its revenue 'overnight' because of COVID-19. As part of the funding, Tia plans to use the funding to expand its in-person clinics in new locations.

Swift Medical, an imaging startup for wound care, used this presentation to raise $35 million in its Series B. The funding could help the startup expand into more areas of wound care.

Meanwhile tech startup Stellar Health raised $60 million from General Atlantic with this presentation with its approach of rewarding doctors for providing better care.

Read more:

See the 29-slide pitch deck that a digital health startup used to raise $24 million entirely from its hospital customers

See the 17-slide presentation that convinced Livongo's Glen Tullman to invest in a dermatology startup

Here is the 12-slide presentation two academics used to sell investors on their virtual cognitive-testing startup

We got an exclusive look at the presentation BrightInsight used to convince investors to bet $40 million that it can help pharma giants go digital

Alphabet's VC arm just sank $140 million into a startup that wants to unseat dialysis giants like DaVita. We got the pitch deck that convinced CapitalG to back Strive Health.

See the pitch deck a doctor used to sell his vision for an entirely new way of testing experimental drugs and win a $250 million valuation

Late-stage rounds can give startups the fuel to scale or gear up for a public debut

The presentations used to secure later rounds of funding can be used to show investors how far the startup's come, and what's ahead.

Often, the investors start to look different as well, and startups can find themselves pitching asset managers or industry incumbents, like health insurers.

For instance, Tiger Global and health insurer Humana backed at-home healthcare startup Dispatch Health in its Series D, while insurer Centene joined in on Hazel Health's Series C.

Centene was also a backer of Vida Health. The upstart shared the presentation that helped it raise $110 million toward a new vision for the hardest kind of healthcare.

And Cedar used its Series C presentation to lay out the businesses it plans to tackle next.

The presentations at this stage can help land startups like Aledade high valuations. Aledade raised $100 million in a round that valued the company at $2.1 billion.

Sometimes, if the founder is well-known, companies might even get unsolicited funding. This happened to Glen Tullman's new startup Transcarent, which raised a $200 million Series C round that valued the company at $1.62 billion.

The funding rounds, such as Moderna's pitch to investors in 2017, can come shortly before plans to go public. Moderna made its public debut in 2018.

Read more:

See the 24-slide pitch deck a biotech startup used to sell investors on a new approach to AI in medicine and raise $110 million

See the 14-slide presentation that convinced ICONIQ and Sequoia to lead a $140 million investment in a startup focused on treating metabolic conditions

We got an exclusive look at the presentation telehealth startup Hazel used to raise $33.5 million and convince a major health insurer to bet on upending the way kids get healthcare

This pitch deck helped telehealth startup Heal raise $100 million and win a major partnership with healthcare giant Humana. Here's how the deal came to be.

See the 39-slide presentation that Moderna used to win over investors on its way to becoming the hottest company in biotech

See the slide deck that helped Deep Genomics convince SoftBank and Khosla to bet on the AI-focused biotech startup

Read the original article on Business Insider

