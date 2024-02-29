See the robot OpenAI is bringing to life with artificial intelligence

OpenAI has seen the future, and it involves putting artificial intelligence in a humanoid robot.

The developer of ChatGPT, the generative AI technology that has set the world abuzz, said it's investing in Figure, a Silicon Valley company that makes robots for the workplace. OpenAI and Figure will also join forces to develop AI technology aimed at helping robots "process and reason from language," the companies announced in a news release.

Launched in 2022, Figure is building what it calls "general purpose humanoids" that can labor alongside people, as well as do dangerous or unpleasant work. "There are over 10 million unsafe or undesirable jobs in the U.S. alone, and an aging population will only make it increasingly difficult for companies to scale their workforces," the company says on its website.

Other blue-chip players joining OpenAI to invest in Figure include Jeff Bezos (through Bezos Expeditions, his family office), Intel, Microsoft and Nvidia, with the $675 million venture round announced Thursday valuing the robotics company at $2.6 billion.

Figure is one of a growing number of companies developing robots to work in warehouses, factories and other industrial settings. The company announced in January that it had signed a deal with BMW to deploy robots in the German automaker's plants, including the German company's facility in Spartanburg, South Carolina.

"Our vision at Figure is to bring humanoid robots into commercial operations as soon as possible," said Brett Adcock, the startup's founder and CEO, in a statement on its latest funding round. "This investment, combined with our partnership with OpenAI and Microsoft, ensures that we are well-prepared to bring embodied AI into the world to make a transformative impact on humanity."

Here's a look at what Figure's robot can do.