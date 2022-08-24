U.S. markets close in 29 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,144.85
    +16.12 (+0.39%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,991.86
    +82.27 (+0.25%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,456.44
    +75.14 (+0.61%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,936.31
    +17.17 (+0.89%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    95.01
    +1.27 (+1.35%)
     

  • Gold

    1,764.20
    +3.00 (+0.17%)
     

  • Silver

    18.98
    -0.05 (-0.24%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9964
    -0.0009 (-0.09%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.1060
    +0.0520 (+1.70%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1791
    -0.0043 (-0.36%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    137.1920
    +0.4700 (+0.34%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,745.83
    +224.57 (+1.04%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    513.20
    +14.40 (+2.89%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,471.51
    -16.60 (-0.22%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,313.47
    -139.28 (-0.49%)
     

See the Series B pitch deck that lead to Benchling's $6B valuation on today's TechCrunch Live

Matt Burns
·2 min read

Founders are often told to keep their head down and build. On today’s TechCrunch Live, you’ll hear how there has to be a balance. On one hand, founders need to stay focused, but they also need access to feedback loops — essentially, don’t build in the dark.

Sajith Wickramasekara founded Benchling with his co-founder to improve laboratory data collection and collaboration. Since its 2012 founding the company has grown to the de facto market leader, and Wickramasekara will join TechCrunch Live, along with Benchmark General Partner Miles Grimshaw, on its recent acquisition and growth.

Benchling was essentially the first mover in this market. When Wickramasekara started Benchling, laboratory and research projects did not have a proper, dedicated cloud-based platform. Data collection was still with pen and paper or spreadsheets. Not only was Wickramasekara founding a company, he was founding an industry. Now, nearly 10 years later, Benchling is a unicorn with a valuation in October 2021 of 6.1 billion.

This TechCrunch Live event opens on August 24 at 11:30 a.m. PDT/2:30 p.m. EDT with networking. The interview begins at 12:00 p.m. PDT followed by the TCL Pitch Practice at 12:30 p.m. PDT. Apply for TCL Pitch Practice by completing this application.

TechCrunch Live records weekly on Wednesdays at 11:30 a.m. PDT/2:30 p.m. EDT. Join us!

If you haven’t joined us before on Grip — our TCL online platform — click here to register for free and gain access to all TechCrunch Live events, including TechCrunch Live, City Spotlight, Startup Pitch Practice, Networking and other TechCrunch community events, with just one registration.

Already part of the TechCrunch Live on Grip community? Click this link to add this session to your agenda!

Recommended Stories

  • Ex-Twitter security chief's whistleblower complaint is a 'godsend' for Elon Musk

    Twitter’s (TWTR) ex-security chief has filed a whistleblower complaint with claims that, if proven true, could make it easier for Elon Musk to walk away from his $44 billion deal to buy the social media company.

  • FTC drops Meta from antitrust suit, Pharmapacks to close, Tesla, Nio suspend EV charging in China

    Notable business headlines include the FTC dropping Mark Zuckerberg from Meta’s antitrust suit, Amazon seller Pharmapacks to close after failing to secure financing to remain operating, and Tesla and Nio suspending EV charging amid China’s power crunch.

  • Warren Buffett Just Did Something He Hasn't Done This Century

    When Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett buys or sells stock, everyday investors and Wall Street professionals all pay close attention. The best news for investors is that following Buffett's trading activity, and riding his coattails, if you choose to do so, is pretty easy. A 13F provides an under-the-hood look at what money managers with at least $100 million in assets under management were buying, selling, and holding in the most-recent quarter.

  • Warren Buffett Boldly Loads Up On 4 Of His Best Stocks

    Warren Buffett likes to talk about buying more S&P 500 stocks when they're cheaper. But it turns out he's human, too.

  • The largest Chinese e-commerce company you have never heard of is about to enter the U.S. with a model to challenge Amazon’s dominance

    Pinduoduo plans to launch a new app and e-commerce business in the U.S. next month, according to several outlets.

  • 'I called him a jerk and walked out': Candidates share their worst job interviews ever

    They didn't get work, just some astonishing stories.

  • Brink’s driver was asleep during California jewelry heist, lawsuit claims

    One of the drivers of a Brink’s tractor-trailer was asleep inside the big rig, parked near a remote Southern California rest stop earlier this summer, when thieves broke a lock and stole millions of dollars worth of jewelry and gemstones, according to a lawsuit filed by the security company.

  • Are you saving more than you need for retirement?

    How much will you spend in retirement? Despite what you’ve been led to believe, your spending is going to decline on a real basis – after adjusting for inflation – about 1.8% per year over the course of your retirement, according to Explanation for the Decline in Spending at Older Ages, research published by several authors affiliated with the RAND Corporation. Now, that might not sound like very much, said Hurd.

  • Sherwin-Williams distribution center marks first project at long-planned Statesville development

    Sherwin-Williams confirmed to CBJ that site work has begun for a 798,000-square-foot facility at Larkin Regional Commerce Park, a long-planned development in Statesville.

  • Citizens moving Pittsburgh HQ after more than 20 years

    Citizens, based at 525 William Penn Place since entering western Pennsylvania in December 2001, is moving to a new location in 2024.

  • Ford’s job cuts are just the beginning of another EV earthquake

    Electric vehicles, or EVs, promise a green automotive revolution, but this will not come without uncomfortable transitions in the labor force. Volkswagen (XE:VOW3) CEO Herbert Diess was fired in July 2022 in part due to conflicts with workers unions exacerbated by plans to reduce the workforce as part of the German car maker’s electrification efforts. Toyota’s (JP:7203) top executive warned that a rapid transition to EVs could cause millions of job losses in Japan.

  • Boeing says plans to build on existing investments in India

    Planemaker Boeing plans to build on its existing investments in India in areas such as defence supply chains and manufacturing, the company said on Wednesday. The world's second-largest planemaker is offering its F/A-18 fighter jet for sale to India's armed forces and said the selection of the jet would help boost investments in the country's defence industry. "Boeing anticipates $3.6 billion in economic impact to the Indian aerospace and defence industry over the next 10 years, with the F/A-18 Super Hornet as India's next carrier-based fighter," the company said in a statement.

  • The Realistic Way You Can Retire at 52

    Many Americans dream of early retirement. It's even the basis for movements like FIRE, which stands for Financial Independence, Retire Early. But if you want to retire as soon as 52, you need a solid strategy to help you get … Continue reading → The post How to Retire at 52: Step-by-Step Plan appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Twitter whistleblower adds additional concerns to platform's lawsuit against Elon Musk

    Legal reporter Alexis Keenan outlines how security and user data information alleged by a whistleblower will impact Twitter's lawsuit against Tesla CEO Elon Musk.

  • Brazil Steel Demand May Double Within Decade, ArcelorMittal Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Brazil’s steel consumption should double within the next 10 years thanks to “gigantic opportunities” and a need to build more infrastructure in Latin America’s biggest economy, said ArcelorMittal SA’s executive in Brazil.Most Read from BloombergBiden to Forgive $10,000 in Student Debt, Double for Pell Grant RecipientsBiden to Unveil Long-Awaited Student Debt Relief Measures on WednesdaySix Months of Putin’s War Unravels Russia’s Superpower ImageCovid Incubation Gets Shorter With E

  • ‘You don’t want to die at your desk sending an email.’ Beyond the numbers, are you ready to retire?

    Once you determine how much money you need to retire, you need to figure out how you'll actually spend your time.

  • Warren Buffett Can Buy 50% of OXY Stock, But Is It A Buy Or A Sell Right Now?

    Warren Buffett owns nearly 20% of Occidental Petroleum after a July buying spree. But is it a good investment?

  • Oil rises on U.S. response to Iran nuclear deal comments

    Oil prices rose on Wednesday in volatile trading on concerns that the United States will not consider additional concessions to Iran in its response to a draft agreement that would restore Tehran's nuclear deal, and potentially the OPEC member's crude exports. Iran said it had received a response from the United States to the EU's "final" text for revival of Tehran's 2015 nuclear deal with major powers.

  • Big Oil’s Message to Investors: You’re Too Pessimistic

    Despite the recent rally, crude prices are down for August, and data suggests investors have reduced their involvement in oil and other commodity markets.

  • 10 Semiconductor Stocks that Pay Dividends

    In this article, we discuss 10 semiconductor stocks that pay dividends. You can skip our detailed analysis of the semiconductor industry and its past performance, and go directly to read 5 Semiconductor Stocks that Pay Dividends. The U.S. semiconductor industry is the global market leader, making up 47% of global sales since the 1990’s, as […]