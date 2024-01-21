See what your South Shore neighbor paid. We have all the real estate sales

Every week, we post all the South Shore real estate sales in an easy to read town-by-town list. Be a nosy neighbor. Be smart about your biggest investment. Or just enjoy perusing. (Did you miss last week's? Check it out in this story. You don't want to miss this Jerusalem Road home.)

Norfolk County home prices fell in December. Read the full story here.

The real estate market is still red hot. We have your guide to the South Shore, Massachusetts sales, provided by The Warren Group. And, click on the links below to see inside the homes. We have the scoop on what sold and for how much. Every week, we post these transactions for you and give you the five most expensive sales on the South Shore.

Top 5 home sales for South Shore, Massachusetts, for Dec. 26-29, 2023

$2,000,000, 29 Eisenhower Drive, Sharon, Rami and Iris Levin to Amit and Tanvi K. Nagdev, Dec. 27, 2023, single family.

More: More than 5,000 square feet with six bedrooms

$1,425,000, 26 Bridge St., Norwell, Jackson Rt and Patricia A. Jackson to James S. and Lucy H. Hutchinson, Dec. 29, 2023, single family.

More: Don't let this modest outside deceive you. It's a gem inside. And a second building, too.

$1,295,000, 38 Turkey Hill Lane, Hingham, Logan and Marie A. Greenlee to Benjamin and Beverly Bailey, Dec. 28, 2023, single family.

More: With more than two acres, this place is a beauty inside and out

$1,250,599, 70 Herring Brook Way, Hanover, Raider Nation LLC to Sherrie A. and James Fernandes, Dec. 27, 2023, single family.

More: Brand new build

$1,165,000, 29 Arrowwood St., Cohasset, Sandra L Cavanaro RET and Sandra L. Cavanaro to Matthias R. and Ashley E. Hunkeler, Dec. 28, 2023, single family.

More: This cozy Cape has expansions and updates. It feels like home.

South Shore, Massachusetts, real estate sales for Dec. 26-29, 2023

Abington

717 Hampton Way Unit 717, Janelle Collier and Us Bank TNa Tr to Bkpl-Eg Hld Prop Limited Liability Co., $386,110, Dec. 29, condo.

657 Bedford St., Tomarjan Real Estate Limited Liability Co. to 9 School Street Limited Liability Co., $800,000, Dec. 29, single family.

285 Spruce St., Hobart (irrevocable trust) Ma RET and Robert L. Hobart 3rd to Elias A. Ditullio and Aislinn Collins, $510,000, Dec. 28, single family.

719 Thayer St. Unit 719, Sheridan Joan E. Est and Michael Sheridan to Nicholas Fisher 3rd, $440,000, Dec. 28, condo.

Braintree

501 Commerce Drive Unit 4308, Elise C. Dahan to Hsin H. Chen and Pingxiu Li, $448,000, Dec. 27, condo.

31 Pleasant View Ave., Andrewld Limited Liability Co. to Pradeep M. Walter, $610,000, Dec. 29, single family.

318-320 Quincy Ave., Eon Group Limited Liability Co. to Jvc Realty Trust and Guo Y. Huang, $800,000, Dec. 29.

138 Common St., Evelyn Audette and Wilmington Saving Fund So to Hieu Nguyen, $446,000, Dec. 26, single family.

48 Arnold St., Adams St Enterprises Limited Liability Co. to Arnold Braintree Prop Limited Liability Co., $4,250,000, Nov. 08.

426 John Mahar Hwy Unit 108, Matthew A. Smith to Brian M. Mccarthy, $428,000, Dec. 26, condo.

132 Jefferson St., Christopher R. and Rachael C. Mcdermott to Run Yan and Liangliang Zhang, $783,000, Dec. 26, single family.

501 Commerce Drive Unit 3315, Fatiola and Albert Spahiu to Juan C. Medina and Daisy M. Caban, $440,000, Dec. 27, condo.

56 Blanchard Blvd, 56 Blanchard Boulevard Realty Trust and Mark J. Paylor to Associate Solutions Limited Liability Co., $510,000, Dec. 27, single family.

Canton

10 Draper St., Tyler R. Medeiros and Ashley J. Peppe to Kent C. and Crystiana A. Gay, $835,000, Dec. 28, single family.

60 Coppersmith Way Unit 101, Canton Copperworks Limited Liability Co. to Michael T. and Theresa M. Brown, $905,000, Dec. 27, condo.

50 Coppersmith Way Unit 410, Canton Copperworks Limited Liability Co. to Sheila V., condon, $671,577, Dec. 26, condo.

60 Algonquin Road, Seidel Estelle Est and Jeffrey Seidel to Barbara Kulakowska, $751,000, Dec. 28, single family.

50 Coppersmith Way Unit 208, Canton Copperworks Limited Liability Co. to Dan Y. Che, $282,000, Dec. 29, condo.

40 Evergreen Circle Unit 40, Alma M. Lamb RET and Sheila Farley to Walker Family Trust and Kenneth C. Walker, $525,000, Dec. 29, condo.

64 Maple St. Unit B., John A. Reid to Vadim and Sovgat Mirzamov, $560,000, Dec. 29, condo.

Cohasset

29 Arrowwood St., Sandra L. Cavanaro RET and Sandra L. Cavanaro to Matthias R. and Ashley E. Hunkeler, $1,165,000, Dec. 29, single family.

Duxbury

870 Temple St., Judith A. Coakley (irrevocable trust) and Christine Griff to Alexander Mckenzie and Marja J. Ruderman, $625,000, Dec. 28, single family.

74 Tussock Brook Road Unit 74, Marilyn J. Packard (irrevocable trust) and Scott H. Packard to Marilyn J. Packard, $705,000, Dec. 28, condo.

37 Pine Point Road, John F. and Jean E. Winske to Quiet Woman Limited Liability Co., $525,000, Dec. 28, single family.

Halifax

6 Lydon Lane Unit E2, Federal Natl Mtg Assn to Catherine Conton and Darrell Sprague, $349,900, Dec. 29, condo.

21-21A Dwight St., Susan M. Hopton to Juana Francois and Jerry C. Gaston, $570,000, Dec. 28.

Hanover

70 Herring Brook Way, Raider Nation Limited Liability Co. to Sherrie A. and James Fernandes, $1,250,599, Dec. 27.

11 Heritage Way, Juan D. Morales to Patrick W. Durant and Jennifer C. Comi, $820,000, Dec. 29, single family.

24 Winter St., Steven P. and Robin H. Woods to James and Rose Foley Jr., $832,000, Dec. 26, single family.

51 Monroe Road, Chapman Stephen D. Est and David S. Chapman to Murphworks Limited Liability Co., $360,000, Dec. 29, single family.

128 Cross St., Nionakis Peter S. Est and Dimitri J. Nionakis to P2 Homes Limited Liability Co., $405,000, Dec. 27, single family.

Hanson

69 Oak St., Beverly J. Craig and Carrington Mtg Services Limited Liability Co. to Carrington Mtg Services Limited Liability Co., $254,512, Dec. 28, single family.

133 Waltham St., Mildred H. Lowe to Hefflyunn H. Vaun, $270,000, Dec. 29, single family.

232 Spring St., Helen F. Cookson (irrevocable trust) and John B. Cookson 3rd to Connor Rodriguez, $425,100, Dec. 28.

Hingham

4 Harborview Drive, David W. Ham and Pamela A. Mcclendon to Jonathan Beery and Alyssa Peters, $950,000, Dec. 28, single family.

4 Rockwood Road, Kris and Randy Henke to Samantha and Timothy Federico, $920,000, Dec. 29, single family.

43 Bonnie Brier Circle, Joseph P. Gabriel to Rachel Cronan, $700,000, Dec. 29, single family.

23 Ridgewood Xing Unit 24, Hingham Affordable Hsng T. and John J. Falvey Jr. to Wanda L. Gilmore and Earl M. Levy, $252,500, Dec. 26, condo.

38 Turkey Hill Lane, Logan and Marie A. Greenlee to Benjamin and Beverly Bailey, $1,295,000, Dec. 28, single family.

Holbrook

429 South St., William F. and April Wells to Jose Andrade, $525,000, Dec. 29, single family.

12 Sunnyside Ave., Scott P. and Diane M. Burgess to Everly Hope Limited Liability Co., $400,000, Dec. 29.

610 S. Franklin St. Unit A102, John J. Campanella RET and John L. Campanella to Laura K. Chau, $288,000, Dec. 28, condo.

8 Christies Way Unit 8, 75 South Street Limited Liability Co. to Candace Morales, $469,900, Dec. 29, condo.

4 Indian Road, William F. and April Wells to Jose Andrade, $525,000, Dec. 29.

Hull

116 Spring St., Caitlin Richardson to Peter-Michael C. Preble, $475,000, Dec. 29, single family.

1189 Nantasket Ave. Unit 6, Arlene M. Mackenzie to Nicole M. Gouvia, $150,000, Dec. 28, condo.

Kingston

70 Summer St. Unit 2, 70 Summer Street Limited Liability Co. to Mimorelia Limited Liability Co., $550,000, Dec. 28, condo.

14-1/2 Wapping Road, Samantha S. Dupuis to Richard D. Gilbert, $520,000, Dec. 29, single family.

32 Kennedy Road, Jeremy and Kaila Byers to Fernando A. Kobinger and Nattalin D. Sene, $679,000, Dec. 29, single family.

Marshfield

11 Constantine Drive, Alex G. and Kelly A. Tringale to Matthew and Amanda Anson, $800,000, Dec. 29, single family.

8 Royal Dane Drive Unit 69, Noel F. and Arianne M. Henry to Robert Isleb, $290,000, Dec. 29, condo.

50 Stevens Road, Elizabeth Hirsch to Carol Gregory, $565,000, Dec. 27.

62 Beach St., Roger C. Welch Family Trust and Lorraine B. Welch to Apif-Mass Limited Liability Co., $534,000, Dec. 29.

173 Arnold Road, Gloria Mccann to Silvano and Antonia Flaim, $500,000, Dec. 27, single family.

Constellation Road, Sanborn Mildred C. Est and Brian T. Salisbury to Linda Twomey, $20,000, Dec. 29.

169 Macombers Way, Mark A. Moore 2016 RET and Mark A. Moore to Erin B. and Matthew J. Mcloughlin, $975,000, Dec. 29, single family.

221 Standish St., Bowdring Family Trust and James L. Bowdring to Christine B. Carley RET and Christine B. Carley, $850,000, Dec. 27, single family.

Milton

131 Eliot St. Unit 402, 131 Eliot Street Limited Liability Co. to Avner S. Sandhu, $739,000, Dec. 27, condo.

17 Rose St., Hugh F. and Patrick H. Mccusker Jr. to Misha and Katherine Waldropt, $850,000, Dec. 27, single family.

64 Antwerp St., Mclaughlin Family Trust and Timothy B. Foley to Ryan T. and Elizabeth L. Walker, $810,000, Dec. 28, single family.

Norwell

2 Arrowhead Drive, Robert J. Molloy 3rd to Elizabeth Hirsch, $950,000, Dec. 27, single family.

26 Bridge St., Jackson Realty Trust and Patricia A. Jackson to James S. and Lucy H. Hutchinson, $1,425,000, Dec. 29, single family.

Pembroke

3 Maquan St., Danna Jr. Robert W. Est and George R. Jabour to 3 Maquan St Realty Trust and B. Bastianelli 4th, $275,000, Dec. 29, single family.

5 Maquan St., Danna Jr. Robert W. Est and George R. Jabour to 5 Maquan St Realty Trust and B. Bastianelli 4th, $275,000, Dec. 29, single family.

345 Pleasant St., Belle J. and Michael Barnes to John and Cheryl Coveney, $375,000, Dec. 29, single family.

18 Bagnell Drive Unit 18, Medaglia Sandra J. Est and Christine Chaplin to David W. Ham and Pamela A. Mclendon, $599,000, Dec. 28, condo.

37 Lake St., John A. and Cynthia L. Norton to Kevin W. Macdonald and Sarah A. Barrese, $575,000, Dec. 28, single family.

Plymouth

20 Meadowbrook Drive, Whitman Homes Inc. to Daniel T. and Colleen R. Gould, $712,440, Dec. 28.

190 Rocky Hill Road, Nancy L. Doherty to Nelci Desouza, $495,000, Dec. 29, single family.

5 Marc Drive Unit 5B2, Rmac T. Series 2016-Ctt and United States Bk T. N. A. Tr to Erica J. Burke, $245,000, Dec. 29, condo.

52 Alden St., Marjorie M. and Brian J. Dunn to Mark W. Mineo and Molly E. Coit, $529,000, Dec. 29, single family.

27 Ocean Walk Unit 102, Ocean Walk Limited Liability Co. to Cindy L. Rochefort, $331,000, Dec. 29, condo.

34 Lotus Drive, Stabile Hm At Redbrook LL to Anthony G. and Diane Onorio, $764,735, Dec. 29.

115 Bradstreete Xing Unit 115, Virginia Comstock Tocci T. and Virginia C. Tocci to Kenneth J. and Chery A. Casper, $669,000, Dec. 29, condo.

15 Florida Ave., Revolution Limited Liability Co. to Daniel D. and Susan P. Silva, $425,000, Dec. 29, single family.

235 Standish Ave., Ryan Realty Group Limited Liability Co. to William Mclean and Peggie Pina, $312,500, Dec. 27, single family.

25 Milford St., Nicholas F. Johnson and Melissa S. Bertrand to Olivia A. Hanscom, $477,000, Dec. 28, single family.

36 Lotus Drive, Stable Hm At Redbrook Limited Liability Co. to 36 Lotus Dr RET and Wayne D. Leach, $771,412, Dec. 29.

55 Tinkers Blf Unit 55TB, Ridge Development Limited Liability Co. to Robert D. and Janet C. Bartro, $956,796, Dec. 29, condo.

38 Lotus Drive, Stabile Hm At Redbrook LL to Robert J. Liddle and Elizabeth B. Sibley, $828,729, Dec. 29.

10 Towering Trees Road, Stabile Hm At Redbrook LL to Charles and Patricia Kidik, $843,680, Dec. 29.

5 Tideview Path Unit 11, Michael L. Mckenna to Acb84 Properties Limited Liability Co., $170,000, Dec. 28, condo.

Saquish Beach Blvd Lot 5, John C. and Maureen E. Fay to Phoebe E. and Michael C. Flynn, $15,000, Dec. 27.

28 Bentgrass Mist Unit 28BG, Bentgrass Development Limited Liability Co. to Jean N. Eichberg T. and Jean N. Eichberg, $1,082,111, Dec. 28, condo.

280 Rocky Hill Road, Mamomet Inc. to Plymouth Town Of, $1,200,000, Dec. 28.

Wareham Road (off) Lot A59, Adm Agawam Dev Inc. to Whitman Homes Inc., $2,267,500, Dec. 28.

Wareham Road (off) Lot A60, Adm Agawam Dev Inc. to Whitman Homes Inc., $2,267,500, Dec. 28.

Quincy

84 Ballou St., Mceleney Family Trust and Gerard P. Mceleney to Jianlyu Zhong and Tingting Kuang, $665,000, Dec. 26.

24 Mill St., Ping A. Liang to Mill Two Dozen (nominal trust) and Patrick Sweeney, $1,000,000, Dec. 29, single family.

215 Franklin St., Fanny Wang to Koufos Family Trust and Demetra Mckenna, $1,500,000, Dec. 29.

60 Franklin Ave., Dodiva Inc. to Asiminia Vardakostas, $1,100,000, Dec. 29.

10 Calvin Road, Caldwell Family Trust and Marcia L. King to Julie and Caroline Bloomer, $525,000, Dec. 28, single family.

77 Adams St. Unit 505, Beatrice G. Macfawn to Muzaffer Muctehitzade, $315,000, Dec. 29, condo.

1 Cityview Lane Unit 504, Carol A. Catania to Qiaorong Wu, $400,000, Dec. 29, condo.

28 Lind St., Nancy Adams to Li Re Group 168 Limited Liability Co., $360,000, Dec. 29, single family.

215 Thomas Burgin Pkwy Unit B., Haobo R. Zhang and Kathy Y. Kong to Logan Perryman and Caroline Michaud, $520,000, Dec. 28, condo.

21 Linden St. Unit 116, Yong Zhuang and Rui Lu to Yi G. Chen, $288,000, Dec. 29, condo.

Randolph

11 Martindale Road, Karmazine Family Trust and Pamela K. Farber to Ai Z. Tang and Ying L. Deng, $467,000, Dec. 28, single family.

18 Glen Lane, Herbert Elsner to Osasenaga Oni, $494,800, Dec. 29, single family.

46 Anderson Drive, Naia Wilson-Akubude and Edward C. Akubude to Nnenna J. Obi, $450,000, Dec. 29, single family.

3 Amvets Lane, Perez Management Limited Liability Co. to Jacksel Castro and Robert M. Castillo, $585,000, Dec. 26, single family.

76 Union St., Daly Family Trust and Joseph W. Daly to Egd Properties Five Limited Liability Co., $375,000, Dec. 29, single family.

6 Van Beal Road, Margaret J. and Edward G. Daly to Bruce J. Pontbriand and Casey L. Haley, $25,000, Dec. 27, single family.

5 Van Beal Road, Margaret J. and Edward G. Daly to Bruce J. Pontbriand and Casey L. Haley, $25,000, Dec. 27, single family.

394 Center St., Torres Kellie I. Est and Kenyatah Griffin to Sheila Desir, $480,000, Dec. 27, single family.

43 Vine St., Maureen A. Carey and Pamela M. Olsen to John L. Morris Jr., $340,000, Dec. 26, single family.

Rockland

2 Redwood Court Unit 2, Kel-Den Properties Limited Liability Co. to Shelby Briggs and Darren A. Scully, $465,000, Dec. 27, condo.

17 Tirrell Drive, Robert M. and Corinne A. Long to Jaafar Noureddine, $585,000, Dec. 27, single family.

375 Salem St., Holmes Margaret E. Est and Samantha V. Mccourt to Jerry S. Lo and Winnie Ho, $400,000, Dec. 27, single family.

83 Green St., Kenneth Berry and Melissa Curry to Matthew R. and Britney M. Jayne, $505,000, Dec. 28, single family.

20 Eleanor Lane, Robert D. and Linda M. Locurto to Nicolas and Erica Hoitt, $600,000, Dec. 29, single family.

Scituate

54 Marys Lane, Wayne W. and Kristine L. Chestna to Matthew and Stephanie Jay, $850,000, Dec. 28, single family.

30 Ocean Ave., Robert F. and Carol Howland to Wayne and Kristine L. Chestna, $1,820,000, Dec. 28.

23 11th Ave., Christopher J. Keane to Paula F. and Gordon D. Thomas, $515,000, Dec. 28, single family.

25 Berkshire Road, Sallie A. Jardim to Colin Garvey and Marissa Andrew, $650,000, Dec. 28, single family.

30-R Ocean Ave., Robert F. and Carol Howland to Wayne and Kristine L. Chestna, $1,820,000, Dec. 28.

97 Elm St., Mark C. Richardson to Ryan A. and Abbey L. Lemoie, $425,000, Dec. 28.

67 Lawson Terrace, Robert and Laura R. Lawless to Kelley J. Balzarini, $970,428, Dec. 29, single family.

Sharon

7 Ashcroft Road, Eliot B. and Shira G. Picard to Craig Ricciarelli, $500,000, Dec. 29, single family.

32 Harold St., Dana M. Winsor to Ioannis Karakostas, $330,000, Dec. 29, single family.

15 Robs Lane, Sharon T. and Gene Robbins to Paul Francis Dev Grp Limited Liability Co., $393,300, Dec. 26, single family.

29 Eisenhower Drive, Rami and Iris Levin to Amit and Tanvi K. Nagdev, $2,000,000, Dec. 27, single family.

Stoughton

25 Cedarwood Road, Elaine R. and Peter J. Leahy to Jamie T. Bogumil and Jennifer A. Nichols, $640,000, Dec. 29, single family.

113 Walnut St. Unit 4, Jonny A. Stepp to Arafat-E-Jahan Kosturi and Mohammed Rahman, $247,000, Dec. 29, condo.

Weymouth

73 Broad Reach Unit M63C, Dakota A. Riley to Melissa Mccartney and Zachary L. Lynch, $324,900, Dec. 29, condo.

59 Columbian St., Columbian St Realty Limited Liability Co. to 9 School Street Limited Liability Co., $1,100,000, Dec. 29.

274 Pine St., Mbm Pine Street (irrevocable trust) and Steven J. Murphy to Jeffrey and Christa Trudeau, $690,000, Dec. 28, single family.

90 Ellis Circle, James M. Cadin to Amanda C. and Nicholas Manorek, $600,000, Dec. 28, single family.

102 Lambert Ave., Charles W. and Daphne S. Boswell to Derek A. Page, $580,000, Dec. 28, single family.

40 Woronoco Road, Shinkwin Family Trust and Linda M. Shinkwin to John & Harriet Gushue T. and John M. Gushue, $637,000, Dec. 28, single family.

30 Chapman St. Unit 205, Matthew L. Phillips to Sean P. Litalien, $339,900, Dec. 28, condo.

45 Phillips St., Marie T. Oneil to Colleen A. Mclaughlin, $375,000, Dec. 27, single family.

77 Susan Road, Higgins Thomas J. Est and Marianne Budnik to Brandon B. Egan and Kelly Murphy, $500,000, Dec. 29, single family.

67 Essex St., James F. Harris to John Joassaint and Chadnela J. Simon, $630,000, Dec. 28, single family.

108 Grant St., Trilogy Properties Limited Liability Co. to Daniel and Anne Chapski, $720,000, Dec. 29, single family.

Whitman

25 Hancock St., Roy T. Gerry to Hancock 25 Realty Trust and Peter J. Roache, $310,000, Dec. 29.

Copyrighted material previously published in Banker & Tradesman. Reprinted with permission of publisher, The Warren Group, www.thewarrengroup.com.

This article originally appeared on The Patriot Ledger: South Shore, Massachusetts, real estate sales for Dec. 26-29, 2024