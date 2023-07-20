See the new stores coming to Toms River's Seacourt Pavilion

TOMS RIVER - A salon which gives beauty professionals a chance to step out on their own is among the new businesses coming to Seacourt Pavilion, a landmark shopping center on Hooper Avenue.

Haven Salon Studios has signed a lease for the former Pier 1 Imports store, a 9,000-square-foot retail building, according to RIPCO Real Estate, the brokerage representing the center.

With a target opening of around Feb. 1, 2024, it will be the company's third location. It has one open on Route 35 in Eatontown and another under construction in the former Ruby Tuesday restaurant on Route 70 in Lakewood.

Haven Salon Studios will remodel the former Pier 1 Imports' interior to create salon suites. They will be leased to beauty professionals, including barbers and hairstylists who can set up shop and run their own businesses.

The former Pier 1 Imports store at Seacourt Pavilion on Hooper Avenue in Toms River has been leased to Haven Salon Studios.

The exterior of the building will be remodeled as well to give the building more windows, said Jason Harkavy, who with his wife Stacie owns Haven Salon Studios. Salon suites includes sinks, styling chairs, shampoo sinks and cabinetry and quartz countertops.

"Simply putting a banner in the window, I have gotten a handful of calls," Harkavy said, calling the location "well situated."

"There's still demand," Harkavy said. "It is still an underserved market."

RIPCO said two other retailers have signed leases for space at Seacourt Pavilion. They are:

Learning Express , a specialty children's toy, game and book retailer. The store has taken a 2,500-square-foot space.

Spirit Halloween. The seasonal retailer of Halloween decor, costumes and accessories has signed a temporary lease for 28,000 square feet in what was formerly the LA Fitness club.

Seacourt Pavilion, a 248,677-square-foot shopping center at the corner of Bay Avenue and Hooper Avenue, is home to HomeGoods, Marshall's and Ashley Homestore. It has several vacancies, including the former AMC Seacourt 10, a movie theater which closed in August 2022.

The center is represented by RIPCO brokers Steven Winters and Mike Horne.

“Located across the street from Ocean County’s only regional mall, the center is positioned in the heart of the Toms River trade area, providing high visibility to our tenants," said Winters, executive vice president at RIPCO, in a statement.

“As this area continues to be developed with the addition of new luxury residences, a Veterans Administration outpatient clinic and the redevelopment of the Ocean County Mall, we are confident current and future tenants will be able to maintain and grow their businesses within the regional community,” he said.

