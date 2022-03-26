U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,543.06
    +22.90 (+0.51%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,861.24
    +153.30 (+0.44%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,169.30
    -22.54 (-0.16%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,077.98
    +2.54 (+0.12%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    112.60
    +0.26 (+0.23%)
     

  • Gold

    1,957.60
    -4.60 (-0.23%)
     

  • Silver

    25.73
    -0.19 (-0.75%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0987
    -0.0015 (-0.13%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.4920
    +0.1510 (+6.45%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3189
    +0.0003 (+0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    122.0600
    -0.2600 (-0.21%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,379.35
    -20.38 (-0.05%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,017.74
    +2.21 (+0.22%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,483.35
    +15.97 (+0.21%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,149.84
    +39.45 (+0.14%)
     

Are we about to see a unicorn selloff?

Alex Wilhelm
·5 min read

Welcome to The TechCrunch Exchange, a weekly startups-and-markets newsletter. It’s inspired by the daily TechCrunch+ column where it gets its name. Want it in your inbox every Saturday? Sign up here.

Welcome to the weekend! We have a lot of ground to cover today, so pour some coffee, settle in, and roll with me.

The great selloff?

Remember when Amplitude direct listed, started to trade, and then ran into a wall when it reported Q4 2021 earnings? It was hardly alone amongst public tech companies in taking a haircut in early 2022, but the scale of its repricing stood. Now, Instacart is undergoing something similar-ish, albeit on the private markets.

Should we expect more private companies to also shake up how they value their share price to better incent new hires to join and current employees to stay? Maybe. GGV's Jeff Richards had some food for thought Friday:

Yep. There's no avoiding the market. You can put off reality by raising venture capital and not seeing a repricing until you raise again. Sure. But if you are a late-stage unicorn that has ample cash, how do you figure out your market worth if you don't raise new funds?

If Instacart is the start of a trend, flat really could be -- once again -- the new up when it comes to startup valuations.

Technori finds a new home

A small fact about me is that I went to school in Chicago, and thus I was in and around the city's tech scene as a baby journalist. This meant that I went to community events, working to better understand what was going on. I met Justyn Howard when Sprout Social was a startup (it's now public) and I got to go to Uber's launch dinner in the city back when it was all black cars. (That's where I met my first TechCrunch reporter, who later helped me get hired at the publication, the first time.)

Back then there was a community effort taking off called Technori, which hosted events that showed off local tech efforts. It was good fun.

Since then, Technori evolved into a media play of sorts, with a podcast and pitch events, helping startups raise capital via equity crowdfunding. I got back into sync with the company when its CEO, Scott Kitun, had me on the podcast. And now Technori is back in our lens because it's being sold to KingsCrowd, a service that vets and rates startups raising on online platforms. Given that Technori evolved into a platform to help folks raise, the tie-up seems reasonable.

The transaction was all-stock, Kitun said. KingsCrowd also has a media strategy, so the two firms have more than a little overlap.

Kitun told The Exchange in an interview that he's excited about the Technori-KingsCrowd deal because it will make vetting startups looking for equity crowdfunding more data-driven, instead of based on his instincts. We'll have wait to see whether, in time, the pair of companies can drive more total capital into the startup market via the fundraising mechanism, and how much of that lands in Chicago.

Widening our lens somewhat, recall that Public recently bought Otis, looking to add more investment variety to its platform. We can somewhat put the Technori and KingsCrowd deal under a similar umbrella, in that the duo want to make one for of newer investment into the hands of the regular person.

This is likely not the last we'll hear of Kitun, as he's a co-founder at SongFinch, a separate company.

Changes to the experts program

This week I changed roles at TechCrunch, swapping my full-time reporter hat for the editor in chief gig at TechCrunch+. Long-time readers of The Exchange's on-site posts and newsletter will know that much of my work in the past few years has been on the paid site. I am not stopping my writing entirely, but we are aggressively expanding the TechCrunch+ team. So, strap in if you are not yet a member. (For U.S.-based folks, apply the discount code EICEXCHANGE at checkout for 25% off.) It's going to be one hell of a year.

We are making some changes, including a winding-down of the Experts program that has run for a few years. An effort to create a database of startup servicing companies by activity -- SEO, say -- was part of our general vibe of helping founders build. But from here on out we're going to evolve the effort into pieces that are more targeted at squeezing insights from different operators in the market, more than creating a list of possible vendors.

This means that we're leaving a little fruit on the vine, however, so one last note from Experts land about a participant. Growthcurve is the final company we're including in the old format. As per that old structure, folks wrote in endorsing the group. Mariam Danielova of ANNA Money says that they are reliable, results-oriented, [and] data-driven," which is about all that you can hope for from a growth-marketing team.

Something I learned while clearing the TechCrunch+ decks of prior efforts, and thus spending time reading through older interview files and the like, was the lingering importance of SEO. It came up in Growthcurve founder Mulenga Agley's notes that I parsed, and I wonder if in the new iOS 14 world that we live in it will become all the more important? If so, bully for Google I suppose.

Regardless, The Exchange's own Anna Heim will still be taking on some how-tos that feature external operating experts. It will just look a little different this year. Thanks to everyone who took part in the past and to Growthcurve for being the final entrant in the ledger.

Onward!

Recommended Stories

  • Here is what AT&T is giving investors in WarnerMedia spinoff, and how it will work

    AT&T Inc. offered new details about its planned spinoff of WarnerMedia Friday, as the telecommunications company prepares for that transaction to close in April.

  • Cannabis legislation is being used as a ‘political pawn,’ Entourage Effect Capital partner says

    Entourage Effect Capital Managing Partner Matt Hawkins joins Yahoo Finance Live to talk about the potential Congressional vote on marijuana legalization, the cannabis industry, and how cannabis companies are taxed.

  • Here’s What AT&T Is Giving Investors in the WarnerMedia Spinoff⁠—and How It Will Work

    AT&T Inc. detailed its plans for the spinoff of WarnerMedia on Friday, with investors eventually expected to receive a share of the new streaming-media entity for every four AT&T shares they own. AT&T  (ticker: T) is in the process of spinning off its WarnerMedia business in a combination with Discovery Inc.  (DISCA), which executives have said would allow AT&T to refocus attention on core telecommunications efforts. The company expects the deal to close in April, and executives declared plans for a stock dividend to its investors for April 5 at the close of business.

  • Oil rises to over $120/bbl after attack on Saudi facilities

    HOUSTON (Reuters) -Crude prices rose more than 1% to over $120 a barrel on Friday, as traders reconciled the impact of a missile attack on an oil distribution facility in Saudi Arabia with a possible release of oil reserves by the United States. Brent crude settled up $1.62, or 1.4%, to $120.65 a barrel and U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude ended $1.56, or 1.4% higher, at $113.90. Yemen's Houthis said they launched attacks on Saudi energy facilities on Friday and the Saudi-led coalition said Aramco's fuel distribution station in Jeddah had been targeted by an attack, but that a fire in two tanks at the facility had been brought under control.

  • How Putin’s War Made These 3 Fertilizer Producers Hot Stocks

    Fertilizer prices were already rising when Russia invaded Ukraine. But that left these North American producers, with access to cheap natural gas, in an enviable position.

  • What to Know About the Boeing 737 Crash in China

    Investors are worried mainly because of the history with a more recent model of the 737, the Boeing 737 MAX. There were no survivors in Monday's crash.

  • 2 Stocks Near Oversold Territory; Analysts Say ‘Buy’

    The only thing truly predictable about the stock market’s current volatility is its unpredictability. The fast-moving shifts in prices have prompted spurts of both selling and buying – you can’t have one without the other – that have left some stocks oversold, and trading much lower than they should. Wall Street’s analysts make all sorts of stocks picks, and they don’t shy away from tapping oversold stocks as positive choices. We’ve used TipRanks database to pull up the latest scoop on two such

  • Larry Fink says globalization is over — Here’s what it means for markets

    BlackRock's Larry Fink says the Russia-Ukraine war is bringing the era of globalization to an end. Here's what investors should keep in mind.

  • Deutsche Bank Fired Senior Bankers Over Strip Club Bill

    (Bloomberg) -- Deutsche Bank AG fired a number of top bankers in New York after a tab run up at a strip club was expensed as legitimate business spending, according to people with knowledge of the matter. Most Read from BloombergChina Crash Mystery Grows as Evidence Signals Midair BreakupApple Is Working on a Hardware Subscription Service for iPhonesSony to Unveil PlayStation Subscription as Soon as Next WeekChina Plane Crash Update: Search Continues for Second Black BoxRussia Says Donbas Is Ukr

  • 2 Important Things Smart Investors Should Know About Upstart

    Upstart's (NASDAQ: UPST) life as a public entity got off to a strong start with a successful initial public offering in December 2020. As Upstart's stock corrects itself, investors who missed the boat earlier might be eager to get on board. Upstart is an AI-powered loan platform that enables consumers to get credit based on more than just a FICO score.

  • Russian general who said Ukraine invasion would be over in hours is reported killed

    A Russian general who boasted that the invasion of Ukraine would be over in hours has been killed, it was reported on Friday.

  • 3 Stocks Warren Buffett Dumped During the Pandemic. Where Are They Now?

    Buffett and Berkshire sold some big names during the pandemic. Let's look at how those stocks are doing now.

  • Nasdaq Bear Market: 3 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip

    These income stocks, with yields ranging from 8.7% to 15.6%, are screaming buys following a peak decline of 22% in the Nasdaq.

  • 3 Unstoppable Growth Stocks to Buy in a Stock Market Sell-Off

    Just when COVID-19 begins to fade into the distance, inflation reaches a 40-year high, Russia invades Ukraine, and the major stock indexes enter correction territory. The Federal Reserve is now indicating as many as seven interest-rate hikes this year alone to combat inflation.

  • A Blue Chip Name is About to Offer a 6% Yield

    To be perfectly honest, few traders are revved up about AT&T stock, and for good reason. "The only redeeming quality of owning T has been the heady dividend yield," wrote Real Money Columnist Brad Ginesin recently. AT&T is set to split off Warner Bros to Discovery shareholders, which is likely to occur in mid-April.

  • Cathie Wood Buys Into a Biotech With a Covid Connection

    A biotech that's caught asset manager Cathie Wood's attention recently received FDA emergency authorization for a test of Covid antibodies.

  • BofA Coins New FANG Equivalent For Semiconductor Stocks, 'MANGO'

    BofA analyst Vivek Arya's recent discussions with investors about the U.S. Semiconductors sector have "overwhelmingly" been focused more on cycle worries such as peaking demand and rising Capex than company fundamentals. Arya coined a FANG equivalent, "MANGO," or Marvell Technology Inc (NASDAQ: MRVL), Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ: AVGO), Advanced Micro Devices Inc (NASDAQ: AMD), Analog Devices Inc (NASDAQ: ADI), NVIDIA Corp (NASDAQ: NVDA), GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc (NASDAQ: GFS) and ON Semiconductor Corp (NAS

  • 3 Things About DraftKings Smart Investors Should Know

    The online gaming company is off to a better-than-expected start, and management is investing to capitalize on its opportunities.

  • 12 Biggest Agriculture Companies in the World

    In this article, we discuss 12 biggest agriculture companies in the world. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of the agriculture industry, click 5 Biggest Agriculture Companies in the World. Agriculture Industry Dynamics Agriculture has evolved from basic farming practices into a highly diverse sector, with enhanced soil preparation techniques, crop nutrients for […]

  • Four weeks of war scar Russia's economy

    LONDON (Reuters) -Russia's invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24 sparked sweeping sanctions that ripped the country out of the global financial fabric and sent its economy reeling. A month on, Russia's currency has lost a large part of its value and its bonds and stocks have been ejected from indexes. Its people are experiencing economic pain that is likely to last for years to come.