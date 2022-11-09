See Volvo's new, high-tech electric SUV that can tell if you're drunk, power your house, and go 300 miles without charging

The Volvo EX90 electric SUV. Volvo

Volvo took the wraps off of the EX90, an electric SUV with seven seats and loads of futuristic features.

The 2024 EX90 promises bidirectional charging, 300 miles of range, and cutting-edge lidar sensors.

It will cost under $80,000 and hit streets in early 2024.

Volvo on Wednesday unveiled the 2024 EX90, a new seven-seat electric SUV packed with cool tech.

It'll start at under $80,000 and should hit the market in early 2024, Volvo says.

The Volvo EX90 electric SUVFor that substantial chunk of change, you get a zero-emission SUV with a long list of cutting-edge features.

The EX90 will have a range of 300 miles on a charge, the company says, making it competitive with other big electric family-haulers like the BMW iX and Tesla Model X.

It'll be able to recharge from 10-80% in half an hour.

Two motors — one in front and one in back — provide all-wheel drive. A performance version promises to crank out 496 horsepower.

Volvo calls the EX90 a "highly advanced computer on wheels," promising "lightning-fast computing power and high-quality graphics."

The car's 14.5-inch touchscreen runs a Google operating system, so apps like Google Assistant and Google Maps are built-in.

The ability to use one's phone as a key comes standard.

Volvo is all about safety, so it included a huge array of cameras and sensors to help the EX90 "see" the world around it and react. Lots of computing power ties everything together.

Volvo added uncommon lidar (light detection and ranging) sensors that generate a 3D map of the surrounding environment.

They detect objects for safety and help Volvo's driver-assistance system pilot the vehicle better.

Using interior sensors and cameras, the vehicle watches a driver's eyes to determine when they're "distracted, drowsy, or otherwise inattentive."

If it senses the driver nodding off, the EX90 will issue warnings to pay attention.

The EX90's also comes with bidirectional-charging capability, a feature that's becoming more common but still is pretty rare in the industry.

It'll be able to discharge energy from its battery pack to power an owner's home or smaller devices and appliances.

Volvo wrapped up all this technology in a sleek, uncluttered, and distinctly Scandinavian package.

The EX90's interior is marked by clean lines and a minimalist design.

As with most new electric cars, there are barely any physical buttons.

Starting with the EX90, expect a new electric Volvo to be announced each year.

