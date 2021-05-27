U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,200.88
    +4.89 (+0.12%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,464.64
    +141.59 (+0.41%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,736.28
    -1.72 (-0.01%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,273.07
    +23.80 (+1.06%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    66.86
    +0.01 (+0.01%)
     

  • Gold

    1,899.40
    +0.90 (+0.05%)
     

  • Silver

    27.95
    +0.01 (+0.04%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2200
    -0.0003 (-0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6100
    +0.0360 (+2.29%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.4207
    +0.0089 (+0.63%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.8400
    +0.7100 (+0.65%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,950.77
    -119.65 (-0.31%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,025.04
    +40.74 (+4.14%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,019.67
    -7.26 (-0.10%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,549.01
    -93.18 (-0.33%)
     

See what's new from Wejo, CMC, iMerit, Plus, oVice & Michigan at TechCrunch's mobility event

Alexandra Ames
·5 min read

We’re in the final run-up to TC Sessions: Mobility 2021 on June 9, and the great stuff just keeps on coming. We’ve stacked the one-day agenda with plenty of programming to keep you engaged, informed and on track to build a stronger business. You’ll always find amazing speakers — some of the most innovative minds out there — on the main stage and in breakout sessions.

Dramatic pause for a pro tip: Don’t have a pass yet? Buy one here now for $125, before prices go up at the door.

“I enjoyed the big marquee speakers from companies like Uber, but it was the individual presentations where you really started to get into the meat of the conversation and see how these mobile partnerships come to life.” — Karin Maake, senior director of communications at FlashParking.

We have another exciting bit of news. We're hosting a pitch session for early-stage startup founders who exhibit in the expo at TC Sessions: Mobility. Each startup gets one minute to pitch to attendees in a breakout session. Remember, this conference has a global reach — talk about visibility! Want to pitch? Buy an Early Stage Startup Exhibitor Package -- we only have two packages left.

Alrighty then…let’s look at some of the breakout & main stage sessions waiting for you at TC Sessions: Mobility 20201.

Innovating Future Mobility for Global Scale

Wednesday, June 9, 10:00 am -10:50 am PDT

Learn how the CMC’s (California Mobility Center) model of bringing their clients’ new technologies to market is new and innovative, going beyond a typical demonstration or pilot program, to the point of product launch and sustaining market viability. Hear from an expert panel about how the CMC’s programming is unique, innovative and game-changing.

  • Neal Best, Director of Client Services, California Mobility Center (CMC)

  • Bill Brandt, Business Development Advisor, Zeus Electric Chassis

  • Mark Rawson, Chief Operating Officer, California Mobility Center (CMC)

  • Scott Ungerer, Founder and Managing Director, EnerTech Capital

Public-Private Partnerships: Advancing the Future of Mobility and Electrification

Wednesday, June 9, 10:45 am -11:05 am PDT

The future of mobility starts with the next generation of transportation solutions. Attendees will hear from some of the most innovative names on opportunities that await when public and private entities team up to revolutionize the way we think about technology. Trevor Pawl, Michigan’s Chief Mobility Officer, will be joined by Nina Grooms Lee, Chief Product Officer of May Mobility.

  • Nina Grooms Lee, Chief Product Officer, May Mobility

  • Trevor Pawl, Chief Mobility Officer, State of Michigan

Delivering Supervised Autonomous Trucks Globally

Wednesday, June 9, 12:40 pm - 1:00 pm PDT

Plus is applying autonomous driving technology to launch supervised autonomous trucks today in order to dramatically improve safety, efficiency and driver comfort, while addressing critical challenges in long-haul trucking — driver shortage and high turnover, rising fuel costs and reaching sustainability goals. Mass production of our supervised autonomous driving solution, PlusDrive, starts this summer. In the next few years, tens of thousands of heavy trucks powered by PlusDrive will be on the road. Plus’s COO and co-founder Shawn Kerrigan will introduce PlusDrive and our progress of deploying this driver-in solution globally. He will also share our learnings from working together with world-leading OEMs and fleet partners to develop and deploy autonomous trucks at scale.

  • Shawn Kerrigan, COO and Co-Founder, Plus

How Edge Cases and Data Will Enable Autonomous Transportation in Cities Across the U.S.

Wednesday, June 9, 11:00 am - 11:50 am

Data will play a vital role in solving the critical edge cases required to gain city approval and deploy autonomous transportation at scale. Pilot projects are underway across the U.S., and cities such as Las Vegas are leading the way for progressive policies, testing and adoption. But, how do these projects involving a limited number of vehicles gain city approval, expand to larger geographic areas, include more use cases and service more people? Join our expert panel discussion as we examine the progress, challenges and road ahead in harnessing data to enable multiple modes of autonomous transportation in major cities across the U.S.

  • Chris Barker, Founder & CEO, CBC

  • Radha Basu, Founder & CEO, iMerit

  • Michael Sherwood, CIO, City of Las Vegas

Making Mobility Data Accessible to Governmental Agencies to Meet New Transportation Demands

Wednesday, June 9, 1:45 pm - 2:05 pm

Wejo provides accurate and unbiased unique journey data, curated from millions of connected cars, to help local, state, provincial and federal government agencies visualize traffic and congestion conditions. Unlock a deeper understanding of mobility trends, to make better decisions, support policy development and solve problems more effectively for your towns and cities.

  • Brett Scott, VP of Partnerships

Will Remote Work Push Japan’s Rural Mobility Forward?

Wednesday, June 9, 1:45 pm - 2:05 pm

With remote work becoming the new normal and the mass movement from the city to the Japanese countryside, the trend of private car ownership is growing day by day. During this session, we’ll be hearing from Sae Hyung Jung, serial entrepreneur, founder and CEO of oVice. oVice is an agile communication tool that facilitates hybrid remote and virtual meetups. Most notably, a hope that can trigger a sudden expansion in the Japanese mobility and vehicle infrastructure.

  • Sae Hyung Jung, Founder & CEO, oVice

https://tcprotectedembed.com/protected-iframe/64ce6d75b37f1ce5a159f2c8ff19c435 ( function() { var func = function() { var iframe = document.getElementById('wpcom-iframe-64ce6d75b37f1ce5a159f2c8ff19c435') if ( iframe ) { iframe.onload = function() { iframe.contentWindow.postMessage( { 'msg_type': 'poll_size', 'frame_id': 'wpcom-iframe-64ce6d75b37f1ce5a159f2c8ff19c435' }, "https:\/\/tcprotectedembed.com" ); } } // Autosize iframe var funcSizeResponse = function( e ) { var origin = document.createElement( 'a' ); origin.href = e.origin; // Verify message origin if ( 'tcprotectedembed.com' !== origin.host ) return; // Verify message is in a format we expect if ( 'object' !== typeof e.data || undefined === e.data.msg_type ) return; switch ( e.data.msg_type ) { case 'poll_size:response': var iframe = document.getElementById( e.data._request.frame_id ); if ( iframe && '' === iframe.width ) iframe.width = '100%'; if ( iframe && '' === iframe.height ) iframe.height = parseInt( e.data.height ); return; default: return; } } if ( 'function' === typeof window.addEventListener ) { window.addEventListener( 'message', funcSizeResponse, false ); } else if ( 'function' === typeof window.attachEvent ) { window.attachEvent( 'onmessage', funcSizeResponse ); } } if (document.readyState === 'complete') { func.apply(); /* compat for infinite scroll */ } else if ( document.addEventListener ) { document.addEventListener( 'DOMContentLoaded', func, false ); } else if ( document.attachEvent ) { document.attachEvent( 'onreadystatechange', func ); } } )();

Recommended Stories

  • Credit Suisse Loses Four Financial Institutions Bankers to Jefferies

    (Bloomberg) -- Credit Suisse Group AG’s top financial services banker is leaving the firm for Jefferies Financial Group Inc. along with at least three colleagues, as departures accelerate at the scandal-plagued firm.Alejandro Przygoda, global head of financial institutions, is joining Jefferies along with Carlos Marque, Fitzgerald Woolcott and Henry Kong, according to people familiar with the matter, who asked to not be identified because the matter isn’t public.The departures follow a wave of exits from Credit Suisse in the wake of debacles involving Archegos Capital Management and supply-chain finance firm Greensill Capital. The financial-institutions group has seen at least four senior exits in recent weeks, with defections to Barclays Plc, Bank of America Corp. and Goldman Sachs Group Inc.Representatives for Credit Suisse and Jefferies declined to comment. The bankers didn’t respond to requests for comment.Przygoda, who focuses on deals in the insurance sector, joined Credit Suisse in 2011 from Greenhill & Co. Prior to that he had worked at UBS Group AG and Donaldson, Lufkin & Jenrette, according to the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority.More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Slowly But Surely, Central Banks Are Signaling Policy Shifts

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Central banks are beginning to tip toe away from their emergency monetary settings, with South Korea following in the footsteps of New Zealand and Canada to flag a potential interest-rate increase.As vaccines roll-outs continue and economies reopen, traders have been slowly dialing up expectations on rate hikes or a slowing of asset purchases elsewhere too. Markets are seizing on the tightening narrative, with bond yields and currencies fluctuating as investors recalibrate their bets. The Bank of Korea became the latest on Thursday to signal a turn when Governor Lee Ju-yeol said policy makers are preparing for an “orderly” exit from its record-low interest rate at some point as the economy recovers. The shift in stance came a day after New Zealand’s. New Zealand’s outlook was much more hawkish than expected and may yet signal a global shift, according to Sharon Zollner, chief economist at ANZ Bank New Zealand in Auckland. “We can’t rule out that the tail may wag the dog, influencing global market expectations of whether other central banks may also take a more hawkish turn,” she said.Financial markets have already brought forward pricing of the Federal Reserve’s first rate hike by almost a year since early February. Over the same period, market expectations from the Bank of England have switched from rate cuts by late 2022 to a rate increase, while investors have almost abandoned bets on further European Central Bank reductions to instead price in a 10 basis-point upward move by the end of 2023.Taper Talks With major central banks embroiled in bond buying and other easing programs which traditionally get wound down first, most rate hikes remain some way off. But talk of a taper in asset purchases is catching on.Fed Vice Chair Richard Clarida told Yahoo! Finance in an interview Tuesday that there may be a point in upcoming policy meetings where officials can discuss scaling back purchases. Fed Vice Chairman for Supervision Randal Quarles said on Wednesday that it will be important for the central bank to begin discussing in coming months plans to reduce its massive bond purchases if the economy continues to power ahead.The BOE has slowed bond-buying and signaled that it’s on course to end that support later this year. Australia’s central bank has set July as a deadline for deciding on whether to extend purchases.Norway is on track to start a hiking cycle, and Iceland has already begun. The Bank of Canada announced last month a reduction in debt purchases as it forecast a faster economic recovery that may pave the way for rate increases next year.Turning Point“The shift in monetary policy is starting,” said Alicia Garcia Herrero, Hong Kong based chief economist for Asia Pacific at Natixis, who used to work for the ECB and International Monetary Fund.Detailing its new outlook, the Reserve Bank of New Zealand on Wednesday published forecasts for its benchmark rate -- for the first time in more than a year -- that show the rate beginning to rise in mid-2022. To be sure, this shift is still conditional. RBNZ Governor Adrian Orr said the bank’s outlook is predicated on the economy recovery continuing as vaccines roll out and the pandemic is contained. In a similar vein, BOK’s Lee said the board unanimously agreed to hold rates at a record low on Thursday as pandemic uncertainties persist. The Fed’s Clarida also qualified his remarks around employment data and how inflation pressures play out, which he expects to be transitory. It’s also the case that not every central bank is signaling a policy move, not least in the euro zone, where ECB Executive Board member Fabio Panetta said on Wednesday that he hasn’t seen a shift in the economic outlook to justify a reduction in bond purchases.In emerging markets, the shift is splintering. Hungary’s central bank said this week it was ready to deliver monetary tightening, and Russia, Turkey and Brazil have already hiked. The People’s Bank of China is holding the line with relatively disciplined stimulus, while others continue to support growth as the virus continues to spread.“There is growth divergence due to a much slower vaccination process in the emerging world and renewed waves,” said Garcia-Herrero. “They will suffer from a double whammy as the Fed starts moving towards tapering.”(Updates with Bank of Korea policy announcement.)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Price of Gold Fundamental Daily Forecast – Choppy Trade as Investors Consider Fed’s Next Move

    Due to thinning trade conditions ahead of an extended U.S. holiday weekend, we could see some wild price swings today if the data come in out of line.

  • China Struggles to Suppress Bubbles in Markets Awash With Money

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s battle to maintain order in financial markets is getting tougher as money floods into everything from commodities to housing and stocks.In May alone, the government vowed to tackle speculation in metals, revived the idea of a property tax, oversaw hikes in mortgage rates in some cities, banned the mining of cryptocurrencies and played down calls within the central bank for a stronger yuan.Authorities are zeroing in on the risks of assets overheating as they maintain a relatively loose monetary policy to support the economic recovery from the pandemic. Targeted intervention is likely to weigh on pockets of China’s financial markets as the Communist Party seeks to avoid volatility in the run up to the July 1 centenary of its founding.“The policy trend is now focused on ensuring financial stability,” said Alex Wolf, head of investment strategy for Asia at JPMorgan Private Bank. “Beijing will want to resolve bubbles risks at the outset, in a targeted manner, using strong rhetoric and small adjustments to policy. That appears to be enough for now.”Much of the world is facing inflationary pressures as rebounding economies drive demand for goods. Central bankers in the U.S. and Europe are making it clear they view the gain in consumer prices as temporary, and that ultra-low interest rates will remain in place for the foreseeable future.China’s bond market isn’t pricing in higher borrowing costs any time soon. The yield on 10-year sovereign debt has fallen to an almost nine-month low. But at about 3.1%, that’s a decent return for global investors, and the resulting inflows add to the vast pool of domestic funds trapped by capital controls. So-called hot money drives asset prices ever higher.Beijing is finding some success with its targeted approach: commodities futures have fallen from their records in recent weeks and digital currencies have slumped. Bitcoin is down about 30% this month in a rout partly triggered by Elon Musk’s musings on the environmental costs of digital assets.Like whack-a-mole, however, crackdowns in some parts of China’s financial markets lead to other assets rising. The CSI 300 Index of stocks surged more than 3% on Tuesday, helped by record flows through the Hong Kong trading channel and unprecedented buying of China’s second-largest exchange-traded fund. That’s boosting the allure of the yuan, which is at its strongest against the dollar in almost three years.This may all be part of a grand strategy by the Communist Party. A rally in equities could take the heat out of the commodities market, while an appreciating yuan would lower the cost of imported raw materials. That would temper inflationary pressures and allow the central bank to maintain its accommodative stance. ‘Strong’ financial markets would also reflect well on the Party -- and President Xi Jinping -- as the 100th anniversary approaches.The risk for Chinese policy makers is if price increases are sustained and driven by forces beyond Beijing’s control. That may compel the People’s Bank of China to take more aggressive action, such as draining liquidity or hiking interest rates.The PBOC has pledged to exit pandemic-era stimulus at a slow and measured pace. This is already happening, as seen by a notable slowdown in credit. China also trimmed this year’s quota for the debt sales that typically fund infrastructure, and softened its push on fixed-asset investments. The central bank has provided minimum liquidity to lenders even as credit defaults pile up.It seems officials prefer to take increasingly aggressive steps at the micro level, rather than at the macro level. This is especially true of the commodities market. On Wednesday, Reuters reported the banking regulator asked lenders to stop offering commodity futures products to retail investors, while Bloomberg News reported Chinese customs authorities are clamping down on some corn imports amid concern that overseas purchases have spiraled out of control.“When you have a closed capital account like China and you loosen policy through the credit channel, the money stays contained domestically,” said JPMorgan’s Wolf. “It then needs to find a place. It can be housing, it can be stocks -- it moves across the financial system. This is one of the biggest constraints to policy and is why China has been quick to remove stimulus this year.”More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Vlieghe Revives Pound Gains With Hint at Early BOE Rate Hike

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.The Bank of England could raise interest rates early next year if the labor market recovers smoothly after the end of the furlough program, according to policy maker Gertjan Vlieghe. The pound jumped.Vlieghe, a member of the BOE’s Monetary Policy Committee, said Thursday that such “upside” scenario hinges on a forecast-beating economic recovery, potentially lower unemployment and subdued wage pressures.While he laid out more pessimistic outcomes and didn’t even rule out the use of negative interest rates, the market’s reaction signals investors are honing in on the potential of a rip-roaring recovery.“It would probably take until the first quarter of next year to have a clear view of the post-furlough unemployment and wage dynamics, so a rise in Bank Rate could be appropriate soon after, along a slightly steeper path than in my central case,” Vlieghe said.The comments fueled a gain of as much as 0.5% for the pound, the biggest one-day advance among the Group-of-10 currencies. The currency had pulled back last week after rallying toward the highest level since 2018.The yield on U.K. government 10-year bonds, known as gilts, also rose, while money markets boosted bets on BOE rate hikes.“The MPC doves are slowly but surely turning to balanced -- this is a turning point for gilts,” said Peter Chatwell, head of multi-asset strategy at Mizuho.Vlieghe, however, said any improvement in the labor market after the expiry of government support this year was subject to “significant uncertainty.”“We are talking about millions of workers, and even if only a small share of them end up in unemployment later this year, that could lead to a rise in unemployment that is of macro-economic significance,” he said.Under Vlieghe’s central scenario, the BOE is unlikely to raise borrowing costs until well into 2022. The central bank lowered its benchmark rate twice last year to a record-low of 0.1%.Vlieghe, who joined the MPC in 2015, is in his final months in the role, with his term due to expire on Aug. 31.“It’s very useful because he’s someone who’s relatively central and very well regarded,’ said Victoria Clarke, chief U.K. economist at Banco Santander SA. “Every city economist has their own view on what might happen after the furlough scheme ends and here’s a slightly more explicit judgment on where policy might move off the back of it.”(Adds economist quote in final paragraph.)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Chinese Chipmaker SigmaStar Weighs $780 Million IPO in Shanghai

    (Bloomberg) -- Chipmaker SigmaStar is seeking to raise at least 5 billion yuan ($780 million) in an initial public offering in Shanghai, according to people familiar with the matter, as China expands its semiconductor industry.The startup is working with advisers toward a share sale on the Nasdaq-style STAR board as soon as this year, said the people, asking not to be identified because the information isn’t public. The plan isn’t finalized and is subject to change, they said. The company targets a valuation of 30 billion yuan to 50 billion yuan, said one of the people.China’s semiconductor makers are seeking to capitalize on the government’s push to match the U.S. and become more self-reliant as global chip supply dwindles. The world’s most-populous nation wants to build a group of technology giants that can stand shoulder-to-shoulder with Intel Corp. and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., with Premier Li Keqiang pledging to boost spending and drive research into cutting-edge chips.Founded in 2017, SigmaStar designs chips for security systems, sports cameras, self-driving vehicles, and smart home devices, among other products, according to the company’s website. Its backers include China’s Kunqiao Capital and SummitView Capital, according to CB Insights.SigmaStar representatives didn’t immediately respond to emailed requests for comment.Shanghai’s STAR board was rolled out in 2019 as a testing ground that allowed streamlined registration-based IPOs, eased caps on valuations and price swings in the first few days of trading. More than 230 companies have debuted since then, including giants such as Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp. and Bloomage Biotechnology Corp. China’s securities regulator is considering tighter listing rules for the trade venue, placing greater emphasis on hardcore technology and innovation, Bloomberg News reported in March.More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • AfterPay CEO: ‘Huge surge’ away from credit to debit cards as consumers keep spending

    AfterPay co-CEO Nick Molnar said his company has witnessed a massive shift toward debit card usage.

  • Headwinds: Offshore wind will take time to carry factory jobs to U.S.

    When U.S. President Joe Biden's administration approved the country’s first major offshore wind farm this month, it billed the move as the start of a new clean energy industry that by the end of the decade will create over 75,000 U.S. jobs. Industry executives and analysts do not contest that claim, but they make a clarification: For the first several years at least, most of the manufacturing jobs stemming from the U.S. offshore wind industry will be in Europe. Offshore wind project developers plan to ship massive blades, towers and other components for at least the initial wave of U.S. projects from factories in France, Spain and elsewhere before potentially opening up manufacturing plants on U.S. shores, according to Reuters interviews with executives from three of the world’s leading wind turbine makers.

  • After Inflationary Years, Uruguay Has a Shot at Price Stability

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Uruguay has an opportunity to tame chronically high inflation as a sluggish economy is keeping consumer prices in check, giving the central bank a chance to shore up its credibility before inflationary pressures return.Consumer prices fell within policy makers’ 3% to 7% target range for the first time in three years with April’s 6.76% year-on-year print. The central bank, led by former Banco Santander SA executive Diego Labat, sees inflation slowing to about 6.3% by December, and 5.2% in 2022.The central bank will pivot away from its expansive monetary policy when appropriate to make sure inflation expectations converge with its target during the next two years, Labat said in an interview late Wednesday.“Our monetary policy has credibility problems,” he said. “The only solution is to comply step by step with everything we announce.”The central bank’s new communication strategy, which includes inflation guidance and more frequent policy meetings, has also helped cool consumer prices, Labat said.The South American country boasts one of the strongest economies in the region, but for years has tolerated some of the highest levels of inflation among investment grade countries. The pandemic forced the central bank to prioritize the economy with loose monetary policy and measures aimed at keeping credit flowing. Last year’s 5.9% contraction in GDP and a slow recovery have tempered price gains and given policy makers room to keep their benchmark rate at 4.5% since they reintroduced the rate last September.Inflation expectations are still too high, Labat said. The central bank’s most recent survey of economists sees consumer prices rising 7% this year and 6.8% in 2022 when the monetary authority lowers the upper threshold of its target to 6%.“Expectations and the convergence of those expectations matter to us,” Labat said. “We aren’t worried about occasional” inflationary pressures that might appear later this year, he said.Credibility GapUruguay has witnessed many false dawns in its frequently half-hearted efforts to lower inflation in recent years. Consumer prices briefly fell as low as 5.24% in mid-2017 only to hit a 16-year high of 11.05% in May 2020 due to a slide in the currency.The government’s fiscal goals and upcoming wage negotiations that are congruent with lower inflation should help Uruguay ditch its habit of baking high inflation expectations into wages and prices, he said.“We are trying to break that indexing process at a time when the current juncture helps us. Perhaps during a period of growth this process would have been much more difficult,” Labat said.Private sector estimates put growth just shy of 2.7% this year. The central bank plans to review its current 3.5% forecast in late June, Labat said.(Updates with details on central bank communication strategy in fifth paragraph)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • UPDATE 3-Senator Warren attacks JPMorgan's Dimon over 'baloney' overdraft fees

    Progressive firebrand Senator Elizabeth Warren on Wednesday attacked JPMorgan Chase & Co chief executive Jamie Dimon after the country's largest lender reaped $1.46 billion in overdraft fees during 2020 while borrowers were struggling to make ends meet amid pandemic lockdowns. Warren told Dimon during a banking industry U.S. Senate hearing that the fees were especially egregious after federal agencies and Congress gave lenders a raft of regulatory breaks to allow them to preserve capital and better help customers. JPMorgan collected more overdraft fees than its immediate competitors, Warren said.

  • Price of Gold Fundamental Daily Forecast – Fed Speakers Driving Price Action Ahead of Friday’s PCE Report

    Gold futures are inching above the $1900.00 level for the first time since January 8, underpinned by steady-to-lower Treasury yields and a falling U.S. Dollar amid growing inflation concerns after several Federal Reserve policymakers stood firm on their dovish stance over rates. There are no major reports on Wednesday so we could be looking at another cautious trade ahead of several U.S. economic reports on Thursday and the all-important Core Personal Consumption Expenditure Price Index (PCE), the Fed’s preferred gauge of inflation, on Friday. In the absence of reports on Wednesday, traders will once again be looking toward Fed speakers for guidance.

  • Salesforce Gains on Strong Profit Forecast Topping Estimates

    (Bloomberg) -- Salesforce.com Inc., the top maker of cloud-based customer relations software, projected annual profit that would top analysts’ estimates, suggesting increased purchasing by companies emerging from the pandemic. Shares gained about 5% on the forecast.Fiscal-year earnings, excluding some items, will be $3.79 to $3.81 a share, the San Francisco-based company said Thursday in a statement. Analysts, on average, projected $3.45, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Annual revenue will be as much as $26 billion, compared with analysts’ average estimate of $25.8 billion.In the fiscal first quarter, sales jumped 23% to $5.96 billion. Analysts, on average, estimated $5.89 billion.Demand for Salesforce products is growing with the company’s partners reporting the most positive outlook since the start of the coronavirus outbreak and customers restarting investment in projects, Cowen Inc. wrote in a note to clients before the results were announced, citing its surveys of Salesforce partners. With many companies expecting at least some of their workers to remain remote and tasks like sales calls to continue over teleconference, Salesforce clients are speeding up a move to modernize software, Chief Operating Officer Bret Taylor said in an interview. Meanwhile acquired products from the 2019 purchase of Tableau and 2018 takeover of MuleSoft were key parts of Salesforce’s biggest deals in the quarter.“We’re seeing very, very healthy demand,” Taylor said. “You see it in our numbers, unambiguously.” Tableau figured into eight of the 10 biggest deals and MuleSoft was part of half of them, he said.Salesforce is in the process of buying Slack Technologies Inc. for $27.7 billion, an acquisition designed to fuel sales growth of more than 25% a year. The deal is part of Chief Executive Officer Marc Benioff’s effort to expand his company’s importance to a wide swath of corporate employees beyond the marketers and account representatives who use Salesforce apps to manage customers.Taylor said the company expects the Slack deal will close late in the current quarter, which ends in July.The positive numbers allay some of the concerns about Slack’s impact on results, said Wedbush analyst Dan Ives.“The Slack dark cloud continues to be the issue for investors on the Salesforce story although this print stops the bleeding for now,” he said.The shares rose to a high of $239.44 in extended trading after closing at $225.83 in New York. The stock has gained 1.5% this year.The company also said its big annual conference, Dreamforce, will be partly in person in September with thousands attending the show in San Francisco, New York, London and Paris, as regions reopen after the pandemic. Vaccinations will be required for participants in the U.S., Salesforce said. There will also be an online version of the event.(Updates with analyst’s comments in the eighth and ninth paragraphs.)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks drift sideways as traders shake off inflation concerns

    Stocks rose on Wednesday as investors at least temporarily set aside concerns over rising inflation.

  • Polygon price surges following investment from Mark Cuban

    Billionaire entrepreneur and newly converted DeFi fan Mark Cuban has invested in Polygon (Matic), a leading Layer 2 Ethereum scaling solution. According to emails, he has confirmed the investment in Polygon but didn’t disclose the size or amount purchased.

  • China’s crackdown on bitcoin mining is getting real

    The draft rules, which will be open for public comment until June 1, could set a precedent for other bitcoin mining hubs in China.

  • Biden plans retroactive hike in capital-gains taxes, so it may be already too late for investors to avoid it: report

    President Joe Biden’s proposed budget assumes that a hike in the capital-gains tax rate took effect in late April, meaning that it already would be too late for high-income investors to realize gains at lower tax rates, according to a Wall Street Journal report on Thursday citing people familiar with the proposal.

  • I’m 49, my wife is 34, we have 4 kids and $2.3 million saved. I earn $300K a year but ‘lose a lot of sleep worrying about tomorrow’ — when can I retire?

    The good news: Retirement at 58 may very well be within your reach, financial advisers said. One of the highest-priority tasks you will face if you retire at 58 (or any time before Medicare is available at 65 years old) is health insurance. There are a few options to be covered, including saving now for whatever cost it will be in the open market later on; taking on a part-time job with health benefits so that you can take advantage of the healthcare, earn a little extra income but still have more freedom than a full-time job requires; or have your wife take on a job that provides the family health insurance (if she isn’t already).

  • Bitcoin, GameStop and NIO bets turned this flight attendant into a millionaire: Now he’s wagering it all in one final push to $3 million

    How Egyptian-born Andrew Dawood turned roughly $50,000 in savings into $1.7 million on a series of white-knuckle bets on bitcoin, Chinese electric-vehicle maker NIO, and videogame-retailer GameStop Corp.

  • Extra tax refund money for unemployed isn't arriving soon enough for some

    Millions of early tax filers wait for a special refund that could involve a few thousand dollars, as the IRS corrects returns to reflect a new waiver.

  • Billionaire Carl Icahn Eyes Potential $1.5B Crypto Investment

    The activist investor said cryptocurrency would endure but not necessarily all the current digital.